The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates
7th Edition
Description
Since its first edition in 1982, the Paxinos and Watson rat brain atlas has become the most trusted source of accurate coordinates and anatomical information in laboratories throughout the world. It has been cited over 60,000 times, making it the most cited publication in neuroscience. The seventh edition incorporates new findings on developmental gene expression and presents the boundaries of neuromeres in sagittal sections.
Key Features
- 161 thoroughly revised coronal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates spaced at 120 µm intervals
- 19 thoroughly revised sagittal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates
- 27 thoroughly revised horizontal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates
- Photographic plates printed from high resolution digital images in color
- Diagrams of all spinal cord segments
- The most accurate and virtually universally used stereotaxic coordinate system
- Neuromeric segments delineated in sagittal sections
- A 'mini-atlas' of 14 diagrams to assist beginning students of neuroanatomy
- Over 1000 structures identified
- Electronic diagrams available to purchasers of this book via a companion web site (http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780123919496/)
Readership
Researchers in neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, and molecular expression/cloning in the rat brain, as well as anyone using the rat as an experimental model.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Key features of the Seventh Edition
Reproduction of figures by users of the Atlas
How to cite this book
Preface
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Methods
Stereotaxic surgery
Histological methods
Stereotaxic Reference System
Drawings of coronal brain sections
Drawings of sagittal brain sections
Drawings of horizontal brain sections
Accuracy of the stereotaxic coordinates
Nomenclature and the construction of abbreviations
The basis of delineation of structures
Prosencephalon
Mesencephalon (Midbrain)
Rhombencephalon (Hindbrain)
Spinal Cord
Mini-atlas of the rat brain
References
List of Structures
Index of Abbreviations
Figures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124157521
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123919496
About the Author
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Charles Watson
Charles Watson is a specialist in the area of brain and spinal cord mapping. He graduated in medicine from the University of Sydney in 1967 and was awarded a research doctorate (MD) by the University of New South Wales in 1974. He lectured in anatomy at the UNSW from 1970 to 1982, when he took up a career in public health in the Health Department of Western Australia, being appointed Chief Health Officer for WA in 1993.
He returned to university life in 1994, holding the position of Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong and Curtin University until 2006. Since then he has held research positions at Curtin and at Neuroscience Research Australia. Since 2006 he has published 11 books and over 40 journal articles.
Watson was made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2004. He earned a DSc (by thesis) from the University of Sydney in 2012.
In his spare time he swims in the ocean, and he is an enthusiastic but mediocre player of the baritone saxophone. His musical favourites are Frank Zappa, Brian Eno, and Beethoven.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia
Reviews
"…this version contains 161 revised coronal diagrams with accompanying photographic plates of microtome slides taken at 120 micrometer intervals through the brain from its anterior to posterior end…The book will be useful to students and teachers of neuroanatomy in medical schools, with additional uses in neurological research and specialist veterinary medicine." --ProtoView.com, March 2014