The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates: Compact
7th Edition
Description
The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates Compact, Seventh Edition is a smaller sized (8.5 x 11inch), abridged version of the most referenced work in neuroscience (over 35,000 citations). The compact edition provides the coronal plates and diagrams of the current seventh edition in a smaller, more convenient spiral format and at a student friendly price. This book includes an introduction on current concepts in neuroanatomy, such as neuromeres and brain development. Students and seasoned researchers will find the first major unified nomenclature ontology tree based on development that features coronal photographic plates and juxtaposed diagrams.
Key Features
- Features 161 coronal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates spaced at constant 120 micron intervals
- Includes a simplified mini-atlas for beginning neuroscientists, and for teaching purposes
- Covers the most accurate and widely used stereotaxic coordinate system
- Presents diagrams that are identical to those in the full Seventh Edition
- Includes the Expert Consult eBook version, compatible with PC, Mac, and most mobile devices and eReaders, which allows readers to browse, search, and interact with content
Readership
Students and researchers in neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, and molecular expression/cloning in the rat who need a more convenient, affordable lab atlas of the rat brain
Table of Contents
- Introduction with student's guide on how to do stereotaxic surgery and how to use stereotaxic atlases
2. Introduction to the concept of neuromeres and brain development
3. Overview of the brain for students, including three sagittal, five coronal, and two horizontal simplified diagrams, as well as surface diagrams of the brain
4. Nomenclature ontology tree
5. 161 coronal diagrams and corresponding photographic plates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 6th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145494
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154410
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145500
About the Author
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Charles Watson
Charles Watson is a specialist in the area of brain and spinal cord mapping. He graduated in medicine from the University of Sydney in 1967 and was awarded a research doctorate (MD) by the University of New South Wales in 1974. He lectured in anatomy at the UNSW from 1970 to 1982, when he took up a career in public health in the Health Department of Western Australia, being appointed Chief Health Officer for WA in 1993.
He returned to university life in 1994, holding the position of Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong and Curtin University until 2006. Since then he has held research positions at Curtin and at Neuroscience Research Australia. Since 2006 he has published 11 books and over 40 journal articles.
Watson was made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2004. He earned a DSc (by thesis) from the University of Sydney in 2012.
In his spare time he swims in the ocean, and he is an enthusiastic but mediocre player of the baritone saxophone. His musical favourites are Frank Zappa, Brian Eno, and Beethoven.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia