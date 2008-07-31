The Rapidly Transforming Chinese High-Technology Industry and Market
1st Edition
Institutions, Ingredients, Mechanisms and Modus Operandi
Table of Contents
Intellectual property rights issues in China’s high-technology industry; The Chinese e-business industry; Cyber-control in China; The Chinese government’s influence on the third-generation cellular standard: Motivators, enabling factors and mechanisms; Drivers of foreign multinationals’ research and development activities in China; Forces shaping the development of the Chinese technology workforce; The Chinese software industry: Structural shifts; Diffusion of open source software: Institutional and economic feedback; Drivers of broadband diffusion in China; The Chinese internet protocol television market; China’s nanotechnology prowess; Chinese technology enterprises in developing countries: Sources of strategic fit and institutional legitimacy; Internationalisation of firms in the Chinese cellular industry; Chinese high-technology firms’ outward-oriented mergers and acquisitions: A case study; Concluding remarks.
Description
A number of indicators point to rapid and extraordinary shifts in the Chinese high-technology landscape. This book places special emphasis on ulta-modern and crucial ICT industries in which Chinese players possess a competitive advantage. It analyzes how formal and informal institutions and associated feedback mechanisms have influenced the Chinese high-technology industry and market. Finally, the book deeply investigates the nature, sources and quality of key ingredients related to the Chinese high-technology industry and provides an insight into the status and locus of this industry.
Key Features
- Draws on multiple theoretical lenses for studying the Chinese high technology industry and markets
- Focuses on a range of technology industries
- Special emphasis is placed on ultra-modern and crucial ICT industries in which Chinese players possess a competitive advantage
Readership
Students and academics in Asian studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 31st July 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632216
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843344643
Reviews
…useful reading for both economic and political analysis., Journal of Contemporary Asia
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Nir Kshetri Author
Dr Nir Kshetri is an Assistant Professor at Bryan School of Business and Economics, The University of North Carolina-Greensboro. His previously held positions include visiting lecturer at Management School, Lancaster University, UK and visiting professor at European Business School in Paris. Nir’s works have been published in journals such as Foreign Policy, European Journal of Marketing, Journal of International Marketing, Journal of International Management, IEEE Security and Privacy, IEEE Software, Electronic Markets, Small Business Economics, Electronic Commerce Research and Applications, IT Professional, Journal of Developmental Entrepreneurship, First Monday, Pacific Telecommunications Review, Journal of Asia Pacific Business and International Journal of Cases on Electronic Commerce.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina-Greensboro, USA