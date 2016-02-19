The Radiation Chemistry of Macromolecules is the first from a two-volume series aiming to contribute to the radiation chemistry in general. The chapters in this volume are divided into two major parts, where the first part deals with the basic processes and theory, while the second part tackles experimental techniques and applications to polyethylene. Part I focuses on the discussion on general principles of radiation effects; fundamental concepts on energy transfer; and the theory of free radicals. The subject of polymers is discussed thoroughly in several chapters including its molecular mobilities and electrical conductivity. Part II presents experimental techniques and a description of the radiation chemistry of a single polymer. This part also includes a discussion on the morphology of polyethylene and free radicals in irradiated polyethylene. This book is an important reference to students and scientists in the field of radiation chemistry of macromolecules.

Fundamental Processes and Theory

Chapter 1 Introduction

I. Importance of Macromolecular Radiation Chemistry

II. Relationship between the Radiation Chemistry of Low and High Molecular Weight Compounds

III. Comparison of Photolysis and Radiolysis

References

Chapter 2 Early Processes in Radiation Chemistry and the Reactions of Intermediates

I. Introduction

II. General Features of Energy Absorption and Track Structure Produced by Charged Particles

III. Excitation by Charged Particles

IV. Fates of Low-Energy Electrons

V. Kinetics of Reactive Species in the Condensed Phase

VI. Processes in Rigid Media, Including Macromolecules

References

Chapter 3 Energy Transfer in Polymers

I. Definitions

II. Charge Transfer

III. Excitation Energy Transfer. General

IV. Excitation Energy Transfer. Polymers

V. Comparison of Charge and Excitation Transfer

VI. Experimental Observation of Energy Transfer in Polymers

References

Chapter 4 Theory of Free Radicals

I. Introduction

II. The Molecular Orbital Theory of Free Radicals

III. Spin Density

IV. Hybrid Orbitals

V. The >CH Fragment

VI. Hyperconjugation of the Methyl Group

VII. The Structure of Some Higher Alkyl Radicals

VIII. Exchange Interaction

IX. Problems of Polymeric Radicals

References

Chapter 5 Molecular Mobilities in Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Multiple Dispersion Regions in Polymers

III. Phenomenological Theory of the Relaxation Process

IV. The Temperature Dependence of the Relaxation Time

V. Microscopic Theories

VI. The Defect Model

VII. Mobility Theories

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Theory of Reactions in the Solid State

I. General Theory

II. Application to Solids

References

Chapter 7 Theory of the Electrical Conductivity of Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Band Theory

III. Mobility Theory

IV. Carrier Production and Transport

V. Photoelectric Effects

VI. Absorption Currents, Electrets, and Trapping

VII. Related Processes

References

Chapter 8 Electrical Conductivity of Irradiated Polymers

I. Radiation-Induced Conductivity in Polymers

II. Permanent Changes of the Conductivity after Irradiation

References

Chapter 9 ESR and Optical Studies of Trapped Electrons in Glasses and Polymers

I. General Considerations

II. Trapped Electrons in Glasses

III. Trapped Electrons in Polymers

References

Chapter 10 Thermoluminescence in Polymers

I. Introduction

II. General Mechanism

?II. Electron Traps

IV. Molecular Motion and Structural Transitions

V. Glow-Peak Equations

VI. Thermoluminescence Variation with Dose

VII. Thermoluminescence in Particular Polymers

References

Chapter 11 Statistical Theories of Cross-Linking

I. Degradation of Polymers

II. Cross-Linking of Polymers

III. End-Linking of Polymers

IV. Cross-Linking of Copolymers

References

Experimental Techniques and Applications to Polyethylene

Chapter 12 Experimental Techniques

I. Radiation Cells and Techniques

II. Radiation Dosimetry

III. Analytical Techniques

References

Chapter 13 Radiation Chemistry of Linear Polyethylene

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Results and Discussion

References

Chapter 14 Free Radicals in Irradiated Polyethylene

I. Introduction

II. Type and Identification of Free Radicals

III. G Values

IV. Kinetics of Decay

V. Mechanisms

References

