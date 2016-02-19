The Radiation Chemistry of Macromolecules
1st Edition
The Radiation Chemistry of Macromolecules is the first from a two-volume series aiming to contribute to the radiation chemistry in general. The chapters in this volume are divided into two major parts, where the first part deals with the basic processes and theory, while the second part tackles experimental techniques and applications to polyethylene. Part I focuses on the discussion on general principles of radiation effects; fundamental concepts on energy transfer; and the theory of free radicals. The subject of polymers is discussed thoroughly in several chapters including its molecular mobilities and electrical conductivity. Part II presents experimental techniques and a description of the radiation chemistry of a single polymer. This part also includes a discussion on the morphology of polyethylene and free radicals in irradiated polyethylene. This book is an important reference to students and scientists in the field of radiation chemistry of macromolecules.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Fundamental Processes and Theory
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Importance of Macromolecular Radiation Chemistry
II. Relationship between the Radiation Chemistry of Low and High Molecular Weight Compounds
III. Comparison of Photolysis and Radiolysis
References
Chapter 2 Early Processes in Radiation Chemistry and the Reactions of Intermediates
I. Introduction
II. General Features of Energy Absorption and Track Structure Produced by Charged Particles
III. Excitation by Charged Particles
IV. Fates of Low-Energy Electrons
V. Kinetics of Reactive Species in the Condensed Phase
VI. Processes in Rigid Media, Including Macromolecules
References
Chapter 3 Energy Transfer in Polymers
I. Definitions
II. Charge Transfer
III. Excitation Energy Transfer. General
IV. Excitation Energy Transfer. Polymers
V. Comparison of Charge and Excitation Transfer
VI. Experimental Observation of Energy Transfer in Polymers
References
Chapter 4 Theory of Free Radicals
I. Introduction
II. The Molecular Orbital Theory of Free Radicals
III. Spin Density
IV. Hybrid Orbitals
V. The >CH Fragment
VI. Hyperconjugation of the Methyl Group
VII. The Structure of Some Higher Alkyl Radicals
VIII. Exchange Interaction
IX. Problems of Polymeric Radicals
References
Chapter 5 Molecular Mobilities in Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Multiple Dispersion Regions in Polymers
III. Phenomenological Theory of the Relaxation Process
IV. The Temperature Dependence of the Relaxation Time
V. Microscopic Theories
VI. The Defect Model
VII. Mobility Theories
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Theory of Reactions in the Solid State
I. General Theory
II. Application to Solids
References
Chapter 7 Theory of the Electrical Conductivity of Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Band Theory
III. Mobility Theory
IV. Carrier Production and Transport
V. Photoelectric Effects
VI. Absorption Currents, Electrets, and Trapping
VII. Related Processes
References
Chapter 8 Electrical Conductivity of Irradiated Polymers
I. Radiation-Induced Conductivity in Polymers
II. Permanent Changes of the Conductivity after Irradiation
References
Chapter 9 ESR and Optical Studies of Trapped Electrons in Glasses and Polymers
I. General Considerations
II. Trapped Electrons in Glasses
III. Trapped Electrons in Polymers
References
Chapter 10 Thermoluminescence in Polymers
I. Introduction
II. General Mechanism
?II. Electron Traps
IV. Molecular Motion and Structural Transitions
V. Glow-Peak Equations
VI. Thermoluminescence Variation with Dose
VII. Thermoluminescence in Particular Polymers
References
Chapter 11 Statistical Theories of Cross-Linking
I. Degradation of Polymers
II. Cross-Linking of Polymers
III. End-Linking of Polymers
IV. Cross-Linking of Copolymers
References
Experimental Techniques and Applications to Polyethylene
Chapter 12 Experimental Techniques
I. Radiation Cells and Techniques
II. Radiation Dosimetry
III. Analytical Techniques
References
Chapter 13 Radiation Chemistry of Linear Polyethylene
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Results and Discussion
References
Chapter 14 Free Radicals in Irradiated Polyethylene
I. Introduction
II. Type and Identification of Free Radicals
III. G Values
IV. Kinetics of Decay
V. Mechanisms
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152839