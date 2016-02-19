The Quintessence of Irving Langmuir
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics
Authors: Albert Rosenfeld
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483180762
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 372
Description
The Quintessence of Irving Langmuir is the first full-length biography of Irving Langmuir, accompanying the book entitled The Collected Works of Irving Langmuir. The major focus of this book is on Langmuirâ€™s early life, including his family background and experiences that shaped his exceptional character and profession. This text also provides some of Langmuirâ€™s technical works and reviews of other scientists regarding his work. This particular topic is to present Langmuir as a scientist. This book will best serve those interested in Langmuirâ€™s life and contributions.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Chapter 11
Chapter 12
Chapter 13
Chapter 14
Chapter 15
Chapter 16
Chapter 17
Chapter 18
Chapter 19
Chapter 20
Chapter 21
Chapter 22
Chapter 23
Chapter 24
Chapter 25
List of Principal Sources
Appendix I
Appendix II
Index
