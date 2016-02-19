The Quintessence of Irving Langmuir - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080110486, 9781483180762

The Quintessence of Irving Langmuir

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics

Authors: Albert Rosenfeld
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483180762
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 372
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Quintessence of Irving Langmuir is the first full-length biography of Irving Langmuir, accompanying the book entitled The Collected Works of Irving Langmuir. The major focus of this book is on Langmuirâ€™s early life, including his family background and experiences that shaped his exceptional character and profession. This text also provides some of Langmuirâ€™s technical works and reviews of other scientists regarding his work. This particular topic is to present Langmuir as a scientist. This book will best serve those interested in Langmuirâ€™s life and contributions.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

Chapter 10

Chapter 11

Chapter 12

Chapter 13

Chapter 14

Chapter 15

Chapter 16

Chapter 17

Chapter 18

Chapter 19

Chapter 20

Chapter 21

Chapter 22

Chapter 23

Chapter 24

Chapter 25

List of Principal Sources

Appendix I

Appendix II

Index

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180762

About the Author

Albert Rosenfeld

About the Editor

D. ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.