The Quinolones
3rd Edition
Description
Quinolones constitute a large class of synthetic antimicrobial agents that are highly effective in the treatment of many types of infectious diseases, particularly those caused by bacteria. New quinolones are continually being developed as bacterial species develop resistance to existing quinolones. This book presents the most current information available in our continual struggle to conquer disease.
Over time, bacteria become resistant to medicines that are used to combat them. Because of this, the medical world is always in search of new and improved ways to battle these disease-causing bacteria. Quinolones are at the forefront of this research.
Edited by one of the world's foremost authorities on the subject, the third edition of this highly successful title will serve as a valuable tool for primary care physicians and researchers interested in a comprehensive, up-to-date reference on the chemistry, mechanisms of action, development of resistance, and clinical efficacy of both currently available and newer quinolone compounds under investigation. This is the eagerly anticipated fully revised edition of the standard reference in the field.
Key Features
- Eagerly anticipated updated edition of noted title covering synthetic microbial agents that are useful against infectious disease, particularly those caused by bacteria
- Edited by one of the foremost experts in the field of quinolone research and infectious disease
- History of quinolones, chemistry & mechanisms of action, pharmacology, safety aspects
- Role of quinolones in treating various types of infections, including respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections, prostatitis, STDs and bacterial meningitis as well as their use in immunocompromised patients
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, clinicians, and physicians in infectious disease, chemistry, and pharmacology. Also, pharmaceutical companies researching and developing quinolone and antibacterial medicines
Table of Contents
The Quinolones: History and Overview
Chemistry and Mechanism of Action of the Quinolone Antibacterials
Comparative In-Vitro Properties of the Quinolones
Bacterial Resistance to the Quinolones: Mechanisms and Clinical Implications
Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of the Fluoroquinolones
Use of Quinolones in Urinary Tract Infection and Prostatitis
Use of the Quinolones in Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Treatment of Respiratory Infections with Quinolones
Use of Quinolones in Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology
Use of the Quinolones for Treatment and Prophylaxis of Bacterial Gastrointestinal Infections
Use of the Quinolones in Treatment of Bacterial Meningitis
Use of the Quinolones in Immunocompromised Patients
Use of the Quinolones in Skin and Skin Structure (Osteomyelitis) and Other Infections
Safety Overview: Toxicity, Adverse Effects, and Drug Interactions
Use of the Quinolones in Pediatrics
The Quinolones: Prospects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 517
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 11th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525785
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120595174
About the Author
Vincent Andriole
Vincent T. Andriole received his B.S. from College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Massachusetts, and his M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut. He received his post-graduate training at the North Carolina Memorial Hospital, North Carolina Hospital, National Institutes of Health, and Yale University School of Medicine. He has served on the faculty of Yale since 1963, and is currently Professor of Medicine and a member of the Board of Permanent Officers. He has served as Editor for several journals, and is presently the Editor for Mediguide to Infectious Diseases, Cliniguide to Fungal Infections, and Current Opinion in Infectious Diseases. He is the International Adviser for The Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy. He has also served on the Editorial Board and as a Reviewer for numerous journals. Dr. Andriole has been amember of several national committees and is a member of several professional societies; he has won a number of awards and honors. In addition to editing six books, Dr. Andriole has published 176 original articles, 72 reviews and chapters, and 85 abstracts and preliminary notes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.