The Quality of Foods and Beverages V1

The Quality of Foods and Beverages, Volume I: Chemistry and Technology contains the proceedings of the second International Flavor Conference held in Athens, Greece, on July 20-24, 1980. The conference presents findings of 105 scientists from 20 countries on the chemistry and technology underlying the quality of foods and beverages. This volume is composed of 26 papers presented in the conference. It encompasses topics on the future of the flavor industry; interactions of flavor compounds with food components; interaction of cyclodextrins with taste substances; some aspects of the chemistry of naturally occurring pyrazines; and the taste and flavor enhancing properties of hydrolyzed protein. It also describes the molecular approaches to sweetness quantitation; flavor potentiating properties of thaumatin; flavor quality of ginger powders; and flavor recovery from mushroom blanching water. Additionally, this volume discusses quality, particularly, flavor of alcoholic beverages, wheat, bread, Queso Blanco, fruit, citrus juices, and cheese. This book provides a comprehensive research reports on numerous chemical and technological facets of the quality of foods and beverages to all practitioners involved.

Introduction: The Future of the Flavor Industry

Interactions of Flavor Compounds with Food Components

Interaction of Cyclodextrins with Taste Substances

Some Recent Aspects of the Chemistry of Naturally Occurring Pyrazines

The Chemical Bases of the Taste and Flavor Enhancing Properties of Hydrolyzed Protein

Molecular Approaches to Sweetness Quantitation

Flavour Potentiating Properties of Talin Sweetener (Thaumatin)

The Influence of Chemical Modification of the Sweet-Tasting Proteins Thaumatin and Monellin on the Sweetness Intensity and Character

Flavor Quality of Ginger Powders

Flavor Recovery from Mushroon Blanching Water

Prediction of the Organoleptic Quality of Beer

Phenols in the Aroma of Distilled Beverages

Flavor Constituents in Rum

Sensory and Instrumental Studies of Scotch Whisky Flavour

Some Advances in Alcoholic Beverages and Vinegar Flavor Research

The Wines in Cyprus: History, Culture, Technology, and Economics

Recent Data on the Biochemical Basis of Durum Wheat Quality

Changes in Quality Parameters of Flour Mill Streams, Produced from Soft Wheat after Hydrothermal Treatment

Quality of Wheat Gluten from Different Wheat Varieties and Manufacturing Methods

What Will an Increase in the Content of Fiber Mean to the Quality and Flavor of Bread, and How Will It Influence Breadmaking?

Production of High-Fructose Syrup from Cassava Starch

Flavor Profile of Queso Blanco

Quality Contribution of Pigments to Fruits: The Vacuolar Contents of Grape Berry Subepidermal Tissues

Analysis and Flavor Effects of Volatile Sulfur Compounds in Citrus Juices

Tannins in Solid Foods

Recent Advances in Cheese Flavor Research

