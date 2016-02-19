The Quality of Foods and Beverages V1
1st Edition
Chemistry and Technology
Description
The Quality of Foods and Beverages, Volume I: Chemistry and Technology contains the proceedings of the second International Flavor Conference held in Athens, Greece, on July 20-24, 1980. The conference presents findings of 105 scientists from 20 countries on the chemistry and technology underlying the quality of foods and beverages. This volume is composed of 26 papers presented in the conference. It encompasses topics on the future of the flavor industry; interactions of flavor compounds with food components; interaction of cyclodextrins with taste substances; some aspects of the chemistry of naturally occurring pyrazines; and the taste and flavor enhancing properties of hydrolyzed protein. It also describes the molecular approaches to sweetness quantitation; flavor potentiating properties of thaumatin; flavor quality of ginger powders; and flavor recovery from mushroom blanching water. Additionally, this volume discusses quality, particularly, flavor of alcoholic beverages, wheat, bread, Queso Blanco, fruit, citrus juices, and cheese. This book provides a comprehensive research reports on numerous chemical and technological facets of the quality of foods and beverages to all practitioners involved.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Volume 2
Preface
Introduction: The Future of the Flavor Industry
Interactions of Flavor Compounds with Food Components
Interaction of Cyclodextrins with Taste Substances
Some Recent Aspects of the Chemistry of Naturally Occurring Pyrazines
The Chemical Bases of the Taste and Flavor Enhancing Properties of Hydrolyzed Protein
Molecular Approaches to Sweetness Quantitation
Flavour Potentiating Properties of Talin Sweetener (Thaumatin)
The Influence of Chemical Modification of the Sweet-Tasting Proteins Thaumatin and Monellin on the Sweetness Intensity and Character
Flavor Quality of Ginger Powders
Flavor Recovery from Mushroon Blanching Water
Prediction of the Organoleptic Quality of Beer
Phenols in the Aroma of Distilled Beverages
Flavor Constituents in Rum
Sensory and Instrumental Studies of Scotch Whisky Flavour
Some Advances in Alcoholic Beverages and Vinegar Flavor Research
The Wines in Cyprus: History, Culture, Technology, and Economics
Recent Data on the Biochemical Basis of Durum Wheat Quality
Changes in Quality Parameters of Flour Mill Streams, Produced from Soft Wheat after Hydrothermal Treatment
Quality of Wheat Gluten from Different Wheat Varieties and Manufacturing Methods
What Will an Increase in the Content of Fiber Mean to the Quality and Flavor of Bread, and How Will It Influence Breadmaking?
Production of High-Fructose Syrup from Cassava Starch
Flavor Profile of Queso Blanco
Quality Contribution of Pigments to Fruits: The Vacuolar Contents of Grape Berry Subepidermal Tissues
Analysis and Flavor Effects of Volatile Sulfur Compounds in Citrus Juices
Tannins in Solid Foods
Recent Advances in Cheese Flavor Research
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th July 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149440