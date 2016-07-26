The Quality of Air, Volume 73
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Physico-chemistry of the Atmosphere
- Pollutants and Air Pollution
- Indoor Air Pollution
- Outdoor Air Pollution
- Theoretical Predictive Air Quality Models
- Lichens as Biomonitors of Heavy Metal Pollution
- Analytical Process
- Active Sampling of Air
- Passive Air Sampling
- Sample Preservation and Measurement Techniques for the Determination of Air Quality
- Application of Chemical Sensors and Sensor Matrixes to Air Quality Evaluation
- Spectroscopic Measurement of Pollutant Gases
- Volatile and Semivolatile Organic Compounds Determination in Air
- Particulate Material Analysis In Air
- Ultrafine Particles Pollution and Measurements
- Bioaerosol Monitoring of the Atmosphere for Occupational and Environmental Purposes
- Pesticides and Agricultural Air Quality
- Air Quality Downwind of Burned Areas
- Air Quality in European cities
- Home Air Quality
- Air Quality and the Petroleum Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industries Air Quality
- Print and Related Industry Air Quality
- Pesticide Industries Air Quality
- Cement Manufacturing and Air Quality
- Ceramic Industry Air Quality. Emissions into the Atmosphere from Ceramic Tile Processes
- Air Quality in Metal Industries: Exhaled Breath Condensate, a Tool for Non-invasive Evaluation of Air Pollution Exposure
- Air Quality Management in Electronic Industries
- Air Quality of Textile and Related Industries
- Exposure to Soft Wood Dust in the Wood Industry
- Improving the Sustainability of Office Partition Manufacturing: A Case Study
- Indoor Air Quality in Chemical Laboratories
- Damage Costs of Air Pollution and Policy Implications
- The Challenges of Air Protection and Control
Description
The Quality of Air discusses the topic from both the environmental and human health points-of-view. As today's policymakers, academic, government, industrial researchers, and the general public are all concerned about air pollution in both indoor and outdoor scenarios, this book presents the advances in the analytical tools available for air quality control within social, political, and legal frameworks.
With its multi-author approach, there is a wide range of expertise in tackling the topic.
Key Features
- Addresses real scenarios of polluted sites
- Presents updates of the available methodologies for the quality control of indoor and outdoor air
- Includes evaluations of working scenarios in different fields as mandated by regulations
Readership
Researchers in the academic, government and industrial sectors, graduate students and for advanced courses on environmental analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 26th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636065
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636058
About the Series Volume Editors
Miguel de la Guardia Series Volume Editor
Prof Dr.Miguel de la Guardia is Full Professor at Valencia University (Department of Analytical Chemistry) from 1991. He has published more than 550 papers in journals of the Science Citation Index with 8747 citations,5 Spanish patents, 3 books on Green Analytical Chemistry (Elsevier, RSC and Wiley) and and 2 books on Food analysis (Elsevier and Wiley) additionally than 15 book chapters. His H index is 39 He has supervised 33 PhD thesis and is member of the Editorial board of TrEAC Trends in Environmental Analytical Chemistry (The Netherlands), Bioimpacts (Iran) Spectroscopy Letters (USA), Current Green Chemistry (United Arab Emirates) Ciencia (Venezuela), J. Braz. Chem. Soc. (Brazil) Journal of Analytical Methods in Chemistry and Chemical Speciation & Bioavailability (UK), SOP Transactionson Nano-technology (USA) and SOP Transactions on Analytical Chemistry (USA). Member of the Advisory board of Analytica Chimica Acta (The Netherlands) between 1995 and 2000, and editor of five special issues of the journal Spectroscopy letters(USA) about Quantitative Vibrational Spectrometry (2005), Spectrometry and Automation (2006), Research on Spectroscopy in Morocco (2007), RISO Conference Special issue (2008) and Green Spectroscopy (2009) and a special issue of TrAC on Green Analytical Chemistry(2011)Invited Editor of a special issue on Green Analytical Methods of Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry published in 2012 and co-editor with S. Garrigues of a special issue on Analytical Diagnostics for Analytical Methods (RSC) to be published in 2014. Chevallier dans l’ordre des Palmes Acadèmiquess decorated by the Minister Council of France.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Valencia, Spain
Sergio Armenta Series Volume Editor
Sergio Armenta is professor of the Analytical Chemistry Department of the University of Valencia (Spain). He obtained his PhD in Analytical Chemistry at the Universitat de València in 2006. His research topics included coupling of automated flow systems with infrared and Raman spectroscopy and the development of vibrational spectroscopy based methodologies combined with chemometrics for the quality control of commercial products. His current research field is devoted to the development of fast and sensitive analytical methodologies based on ion mobility spectrometry in forensic and environmental research areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Valencia, Spain