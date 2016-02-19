The Pulmonary Circulation in Health and Disease
The Pulmonary Circulation in Health and Disease covers the proceedings of a symposium purposed to create a more complete picture of the pulmonary circulation under normal and diseased conditions through the help of an interdisciplinary group of acknowledged experts. The book is divided into seven parts. The first part discusses morphology in relation to pulmonary circulation and includes an overview of the microscopic appearance of the pulmonary artery and the innervation of the pulmonary circulation, as well as the structure and infrastructure of the pulmonary microvasculature and the changes it undergoes. The second part concerns itself with the different pharmacological studies related to pulmonary circulation. The third part goes in-depth about concepts in pulmonary hemodynamics, such as its occlusion methods, its models based on anatomic and functional data, its active distribution, and gravity nondependent distribution of pulmonary blood flow; the fourth part on the other hand discusses pulmonary blood flow and gas exchange. The fifth part discusses pulmonary endothelial cells, its mechanisms, and its properties; the sixth and seventh parts cover the mechanisms of pulmonary hypertension. The text is recommended for basic scientists studying the lung and for clinicians such as cardiologists and pulmonologists. Those interested in the effects of alterations in lung function will also find this helpful.
Morphology
An Overview of the Microscopic Appearance of the Pulmonary Artery and the Problems of Its Quantitation
Innervation of the Pulmonary Circulation: An Overview
The Pathology of Human Pulmonary Hypertension Pattern Recognition and Specificity
The Structure and Ultrastructure of the Pulmonary Microvasculature
The Pulmonary Vasculature and Experimental Pulmonary Hypertension in Animals
Pulmonary Vascular Changes in Infants and Children
Summary: The Morphology of the Pulmonary Vasculature
Pharmacology
Pharmacology of the Pulmonary Circulation: Introduction
Pharmacology of the Pulmonary Circulation: An Overview
Vascular Smooth Muscle Metabolism and Mechanisms of Oxygen Sensing
Pharmacological Studies of Contractile and Relaxant Responses to Serotonin in Extralobar Pulmonary Arteries Isolated from the Guinea Pig
Pulmonary Vascular Responses to Eicosanoids
Relationship of Pharmacologic Agents, Pulmonary Endothelial cells and Pulmonary Circulation
Pharmacology of the Pulmonary Circulation: Summary
Hemodynamics
Pulmonary Hemodynamics: Introduction
Pulmonary Microvascular Hemodynamics: Occlusion Methods
Models of the Pulmonary Hemodynamics Based on Anatomic and Functional Data
Interpretation of Pressure-Flow Curves in the Pulmonary Vascular Bed
Gravity Nondependent Distribution of Pulmonary Blood Flow
Active Regulation of the Pulmonary Circulation: A Model for Hypoxic Pulmonary Vasoconstriction
Pulmonary Hemodynamics: Summary
Pulmonary Blood Flow and Gas Exchange
Pulmonary Blood Flow and Gas Exchange: Introduction
Pulmonary Blood Flow and Gas Exchange: An Overview
Gas Exchange in Pulmonary Vascular Disease
Pulmonary Circulation in Exercise
Effects of Hypoxic Vasoconstriction on the Mechanical Interaction between Pulmonary Vessels and Airways
Vasomotor Tone and Optimization of Gas Exchange
Endothelial Function
The Pulmonary Endothelium: Summary
Pulmonary Endothelial Cells
Mechanisms of Lung Endothelial Injury
Regulation of Transport and Permeability Properties of Pulmonary Endothelium
Interactions of Anaphylatoxins with Endothelium
Hemostatic Potential of the Pulmonary Endothelium
Mechanisms of Pulmonary Hypertension
Mechanisms of Pulmonary Hypertension, 1986: Introduction
Mechanisms of Pulmonary Hypertension: An Overview
Pulmonary Hypertension in the Presence of High Blood Flow
Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension Syndromes in the Newborn
Potential Mechanisms of Hypoxic Pulmonary Vasoconstriction
Mechanisms of Control of the Perinatal Pulmonary Circulation
Summary
Clinical Pulmonary Hypertension
Clinical Pulmonary Hypertension: Introduction
Clinical Pulmonary Hypertension: An Overview
Epidemiologic and Clinical Characteristics of Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Diagnosis and Long-Term Management of Venous Thromboembolism
Management of Chronic Unresolved Large Vessel Thromboembolism
Exogenous Influences on the Initiation and Course of Pulmonary Hypertension
Index
