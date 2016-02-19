The Psychopharmacology of Hallucinogens
1st Edition
The Psychopharmacology of Hallucinogens focuses on the properties, compositions, functions, transformations, and reactions of hallucinogens. The selection first offers information on the biosynthesis and action of hallucinogens in mammals; role of biogenic amines in the actions of monomethoxy-amphetamines; and molecular mechanism of action of hallucinogens. The book then takes a look at the molecular determinants for interaction with the LSD receptor, including biological studies, molecular reactivity, and summation of the molecular polarization complexes. The text examines the progress on the development of a receptor model for hallucinogenic amphetamines; characterization of psychotomimetics; physical identification of hallucinogenic compounds; and aspects of the pharmacology of phencyclidine. The book also underscores the effects of LSD, mescaline, and DMT, including effects on humans, proposed model, and effects of monoamine manipulations. The text also presents analysis of hallucinogens by Pavlovian conditioning, behavioral measures of hallucinogenic behavior, and drug model of hallucinosis. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of hallucinogens.
Biochemistry and Pharmacology
1 Biosynthesis and Action of Hallucinogens in Mammals
2 Role of Biogenic Amines in the Actions of Monomethoxyamphetamines
3 On the Molecular Mechanism of Action of Hallucinogens
4 Molecular Determinants for Interaction with the LSD Receptor: Biological Studies and Quantum Chemical Analysis
5 Progress Toward the Development of a Receptor Model for Hallucinogenic Amphetamines
6 Characterization of Three New Psychotomimetics
7 Pharmacological Effects of (±)-, (S)-, and (R)-MDA
8 Some Aspects of the Pharmacology of Phencyclidine
9 The Mode of Action of LSD-Like Hallucinogens and their Identification
10 Preclinical Identification of Hallucinogenic Compounds
Animal and Human Behavior
11 Dual Effects of LSD, Mescaline and DMT
12 Use of Unconditioned and Conditioned Behaviors in Evaluating Possible Hallucinogenic Agents
13 Analysis of Hallucinogens by Means of Pavlovian Conditioning
14 An Animal Behavior Model for Studying the Action of LSD and Related Hallucinogens
15 Behavioral Measures of Hallucinogenic Behavior
16 Animal Models of Drug-Induced Hallucinations
17 Hallucinogens and Attentional Dysfunction: A Model for Drug Effects and Reality Testing
18 A Drug Model of Hallucinosis
19 Euphorohallucinogens - Toward a Behavioral Model
20 The Chemical Transcendental State: An Experience in Search of an Explanation
Index
- 346
- English
- © Pergamon 1978
- 1st January 1978
- Pergamon
- 9781483146065