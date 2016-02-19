The Psychopharmacology of Hallucinogens - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080219387, 9781483146065

The Psychopharmacology of Hallucinogens

1st Edition

Editors: Richard C. Stillman Robert E. Willette
eBook ISBN: 9781483146065
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 346
Description

The Psychopharmacology of Hallucinogens focuses on the properties, compositions, functions, transformations, and reactions of hallucinogens. The selection first offers information on the biosynthesis and action of hallucinogens in mammals; role of biogenic amines in the actions of monomethoxy-amphetamines; and molecular mechanism of action of hallucinogens. The book then takes a look at the molecular determinants for interaction with the LSD receptor, including biological studies, molecular reactivity, and summation of the molecular polarization complexes. The text examines the progress on the development of a receptor model for hallucinogenic amphetamines; characterization of psychotomimetics; physical identification of hallucinogenic compounds; and aspects of the pharmacology of phencyclidine. The book also underscores the effects of LSD, mescaline, and DMT, including effects on humans, proposed model, and effects of monoamine manipulations. The text also presents analysis of hallucinogens by Pavlovian conditioning, behavioral measures of hallucinogenic behavior, and drug model of hallucinosis. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of hallucinogens.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter

Biochemistry and Pharmacology

1 Biosynthesis and Action of Hallucinogens in Mammals

2 Role of Biogenic Amines in the Actions of Monomethoxyamphetamines

3 On the Molecular Mechanism of Action of Hallucinogens

4 Molecular Determinants for Interaction with the LSD Receptor: Biological Studies and Quantum Chemical Analysis

5 Progress Toward the Development of a Receptor Model for Hallucinogenic Amphetamines

6 Characterization of Three New Psychotomimetics

7 Pharmacological Effects of (±)-, (S)-, and (R)-MDA

8 Some Aspects of the Pharmacology of Phencyclidine

9 The Mode of Action of LSD-Like Hallucinogens and their Identification

10 Preclinical Identification of Hallucinogenic Compounds

Animal and Human Behavior

11 Dual Effects of LSD, Mescaline and DMT

12 Use of Unconditioned and Conditioned Behaviors in Evaluating Possible Hallucinogenic Agents

13 Analysis of Hallucinogens by Means of Pavlovian Conditioning

14 An Animal Behavior Model for Studying the Action of LSD and Related Hallucinogens

15 Behavioral Measures of Hallucinogenic Behavior

16 Animal Models of Drug-Induced Hallucinations

17 Hallucinogens and Attentional Dysfunction: A Model for Drug Effects and Reality Testing

18 A Drug Model of Hallucinosis

19 Euphorohallucinogens - Toward a Behavioral Model

20 The Chemical Transcendental State: An Experience in Search of an Explanation

Index

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146065

About the Editor

Richard C. Stillman

Robert E. Willette

