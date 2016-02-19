The Psychopharmacology of Hallucinogens focuses on the properties, compositions, functions, transformations, and reactions of hallucinogens. The selection first offers information on the biosynthesis and action of hallucinogens in mammals; role of biogenic amines in the actions of monomethoxy-amphetamines; and molecular mechanism of action of hallucinogens. The book then takes a look at the molecular determinants for interaction with the LSD receptor, including biological studies, molecular reactivity, and summation of the molecular polarization complexes. The text examines the progress on the development of a receptor model for hallucinogenic amphetamines; characterization of psychotomimetics; physical identification of hallucinogenic compounds; and aspects of the pharmacology of phencyclidine. The book also underscores the effects of LSD, mescaline, and DMT, including effects on humans, proposed model, and effects of monoamine manipulations. The text also presents analysis of hallucinogens by Pavlovian conditioning, behavioral measures of hallucinogenic behavior, and drug model of hallucinosis. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of hallucinogens.