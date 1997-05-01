The Psychopathology of Crime

"This is an extremely informative, thoughtful and illuminating book that should be read by every open-minded scholar who is interested in the causes of crime and antisocial behaviour...the whole book is a tour de force in its masterly reviews of the literature on biology and crime." --David P. Farrington, in PSYCHOLOGICAL MEDICINE

"Raines book presents an exemplary summary of the available evidence on all the risk factors for criminality that have been studied along more or less scientific lines, both biological and environmental. His scholarship is impeccable; he relies throughout on experimental (or at least empirical) evidence, is able to assess its evidential and probative value, and threads his way carefully through the forest of overlapping categories--criminal and psychopathic, schizotypal personality, etc. He is careful to introduce biological terms and constructs before discussing their relation to crime, and always gives both sides of any controversy that has arisen. The book sets a standard that will be difficult to surpass.... It is clear that there must exist neurochemical, hormonal, psychophysiological, and other biological structures and functions acting as intermediaries between DNA and criminal behavior. It is in discussion of these factors, which makes up the major part of the book, that Raine shines; it is here that his expertise is most manifest.... The book can be safely recommended as an excellent summary of the known facts in this tantalizing field...The book is outstandingly successful." --H.J. EYSENCK, University of London in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

"I enjoyed reading the book and learned much from it. To my knowledge there is nothing like it available. It exhaustively reviews the recent literature on the psychological and physiological characteristics of serious criminal offenders. Raine brilliantly compresses a huge, complex, unwieldy, and occasionally unclear body of data from many disciplines into a surprisingly accessible account of the traits that dispose some people to become offenders." --RICHARD J. HERRNSTEIN, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

"During my 20 years of researching and writing on criminal behavior, I have yet to find a summary on the biological foundations of crime as comprehensive, balanced, and accurate as this one. The book is truly worth having on this basis alone. Moreover, the reference list is extensive...and very up-to-date, allowing the reader to quickly identify cutting edge research in the field...Psychopathology of Crime is extremely well written in a pithy, scholarly style. The book is permeated with tables and figures that are thoughtfully laid out and add greatly to the content. It is a book that will be frequently cited in the biological approaches to criminal behavior and is a must for anyone interested in understanding the causes of crime." --Curt R. Bartol in JOURNAL OF NERVOUS AND MENTAL DISEASE

"I have yet to find a summary of the research and theory on the biological foundations of criminal behavior as comprehensive, balanced, and accurate as this one. The book is truly worth having for this reason alone, regardless of ones perspective on the controversial biology-crime issue. Moreover, the reference list is extensive and very up-to-date, allowing the reader to identify quickly cutting edge research in the biophysical approaches to crime.... It is extremely well written in a pithy, scholarly style. The book is full of tables and figures that are skillfully lad out and add significantly to the content. It is a book destined to be frequently (and favorably) cited in the literature of biological approaches to criminal behavior and a must read for anyone open to weighing all explanations." --Curt R. Bartol, Castleton State College, Vermont, in CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND BEHAVIOR: AN INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL

"Raine has produced a well-written monograph summarizing relevant work in genetics, neuro-chemistry, neuro-psychology, brain imaging, psycho-physiology, other biological factors, and cognitive deficits." --Harry Kennedy in BRITISH JOURNAL OF CRIMINOLOGY

"Raine begins with an incisive discussion as to how well crime qualifies as a 'disorder.' (Very well, he concludes.) He follows with intriguing speculation about the possible evolutionary roots of criminal behavior, before launching into a comprehensive review of the biochemical, physiological, genetic, and environmental factors linked to crime and delinquency. And finally, he discusses how these factors may operate in conjunction with sociological factors such as poverty and abuse. Raine concludes that biological influences on crime are clear." --CRIME TIMES

"This is especially timely as ther is increasing debate regarding the extent to which aggression, violence and "wrong-doing" may be construed as the legitimate concerns of psychiatry." --COGNITIVE NEUROPSYCHIATRY (Vol. 6, Issue 4, November 2001)