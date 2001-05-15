The Psychology of Stalking
1st Edition
Clinical and Forensic Perspectives
Description
The Psychology of Stalking is the first scholarly book on stalking ever published. Virtually every serious writer and researcher in this area of criminal psychopathology has contributed a chapter. These chapters explore stalking from social, psychiatric, psychological and behavioral perspectives. New thinking and data are presented on threats, pursuit characteristics, psychiatric diagnoses, offender-victim typologies, cyberstalking, false victimization syndrome, erotomania, stalking and domestic violence, the stalking of public figures, and many other aspects of stalking, as well as legal issues. This landmark text is of interest to both professionals and other thoughtful individuals who recognize the serious nature of this ominous social behavior.
Key Features
- First scholarly book on stalking ever published
- Contributions from virtually all major researchers in field
- Discussion of what to do when being stalked
- Uses examples from recent publicized cases
Readership
Academic researchers and students in personality psychology, sociology, and abnormal psychology. Practicing clinicians and counselors. Professionals in law and law enforcement.
Table of Contents
J.R. Meloy, The Psychology of Stalking.
R. Saunders, The Legal Perspective on Stalking.
K.K. Kienlen, Developmental and Social Antecedents of Stalking.
M. Zona, R.E. Palarea, and J.C. Lane, Jr., Psychiatric Diagnosis and the Victim-Offender Typology of Stalking.
G. Skoler, The Archetypes and Psychodynamics of Stalking.
D.M. Hall, The Victims of Stalking.
L.E. Walker and J.R. Meloy, Stalking and Domestic Violence.
J.R. Lion and J.A. Herschler, The Stalking of Clinicians by their Patients.
R.A. Fein and B. Vossekuil, Preventing Attacks on Public Officials and Public Figures: A Secret Service Perspective.
R. Lloyd-Goldstein, De Clérambault On-Line: A Survey of Erotomania and Stalking from the Old World to the World Wide Web.
J. Meyers, Cultural Factors in Erotomania and Obsessional Following.
K. Mohandie, C. Hatcher, and D. Raymond, False Victimization Syndromes in Stalking.
G.S. Lipson and M.J. Mills, Stalking, Erotomania, and the Tarasoff Cases.
D. Westrup, Applying Functional Analysis to Stalking Behavior.
S.G. White and J.S. Cawood, Threat Management of Stalking Cases. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 327
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 15th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518985
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124905610
About the Editor
J. Meloy
Dr. Reid Meloy is a diplomate in forensic psychology of the American Board of Professional Psychology. He was Chief of the Forensic Mental Health Division for San Diego County, and now devotes his time to a private civil and criminal forensic practice, research, writing, and teaching. He is an associate clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, and an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego School of Law. He is also a Fellow of the Society for Personality Assessment, and is currently President of the American Academy of Forensic Psychology. In 1992 he received the Distinguished Contribution to Psychology as a Profession Award from the California Psychological Association.Dr. Meloy has authored or co-authored over 100 papers published in peer-reviewed psychiatric and psychological journals, and has written or edited four books. He is a sought after speaker and psychological consultant on various civil and criminal cases throughout the United States, most recently the Madonna stalking case and the Polly Klaas murder case. In 1997, he completed work as the forensic psychologist for the prosecution in United States vs. Timothy McVeigh and the United States vs. Terry Nichols.
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, San Diego, California, U.S.A.
Reviews
"J. Reid Meloy and his colleagues have blended clinical insight, scientific rigor, and legal precision to produce the one indispensable book on stalking. Encyclopedic in coverage and gracefully written, this work will have enormous influence on practice, policy, and research. With the publication of The Psychology of Stalking: Clinical and Forensic Perspectives, the study of stalking has come of age." --JOHN MONAHAN, Ph.D., Professor of Law, University of Virginia
"The Psychology of Stalking: Clinical and Forensic Perspectives is a comprehensive, up-to-date scholarly review that included everything from Shakespeare's stalking sonnets to cyberstalking. It provides a wealth of useful information. The book is must reading for law enforcement and mental health professionals who deal with stalkers."
--PHILLIP J. RESNICK, M.D.
"This book is necessary reading for anyone who is currently working within any of the professional fields in which stalking is an issue. The book not only brings readers up to date with the research findings, but it also encourages them to reassess myths that have been perpetuated by media, literary works, and pop psychology. Most significant, this edited volume points to important and innovative areas of investigation and research that must be explored as we approach the 21st century." --ANTHONY J. PINIZZOTTO, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Behavioral Sciences Unit
"A number of books on stalking have been published by journalists and victims of stalkers, but until the release of this volume no scholarly review of the topic was available. The editor, J. Reid Meloy, was one of the first clinicians to write about stalkers and his work has been central to the evolution of serious inquiry into stalking...This is the first book aimed primarily at clinicians in a rapidly expanding area of public and clinical interest. It won't be the last but it sets a high standard for those that will follow." --Medical Journal of Australia, Vol. 171, September 1999
"The Psychology of Stalking is an outstanding collection of writings on a subject for which there is a very sparse literature... the information here is vital to clinicians who treat offenders and victims as well as potentially extremely helpful to law enforcement professionals. The Psychology of Stalking is a must for all clinicians and law enforcement personnel who are likely to come into contact with this very troublesome phenomenon: the person who is relentless in seeking a relationship with another individual who wants nothing more than to be left alone." --THE JOURNAL OF PSYCHIATRY AND LAW