The Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433471, 9780080469225

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 47

1st Edition

Categories in Use

Serial Volume Editors: Brian Ross Arthur Markman
Serial Editors: Brian Ross
Published Date: 18th October 2006
Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1 Relations and Categories Viviana A. Zelizer and Charles Tilly

Chapter 2 Learning Linguistic Patterns Adele E. Goldberg

Chapter 3 Understanding the Art of Design: Tools for the Next Edisonian Innovators Kristin L. Wood and Julie S. Linsey

Chapter 4 Categorizing the Social World: Affect, Motivation, and Self-Regulation Galen V. Bodenhausen, Andrew R. Rodd and Andrew P. Becker

Chapter 5 Reconsidering the Role of Structure in Vision Elan Barenholtz and Michael J. Tarr

Chapter 6 Conversation as a Site of Category Learning and Category Use Dale J. Barr and Edmundo Kronmuller

Chapter 7 Using Classification to Understand the Motivation-Learning Interface W. Todd Maddox, Arthur B. Markman and Grant C. Baldwin

Description

Volume 47 of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation offers a discussion of the different factors that influence one's development as a mature and capable person. This is the latest release in this well-received and highly credible series of publications.

Broad topics including linguistics, the art of design, categorization of the social world, conversation, and classification are explored to provide the reader with an understanding of these steps one must take during his or her personal and social development. This title is a valuable resource for both psychology researchers and their students.

Key Features

Each of the seven chapters offers an in depth discussion of important influences on learning and motivation Diverse topics are discussed at length *A great resource for academics, researchers, and advanced students

Readership

Psychology scholars, researchers, academics, and advanced students

About the Serial Volume Editors

Brian Ross

Brian Ross Serial Volume Editor

Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA

Arthur Markman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Texas, Austin, USA

