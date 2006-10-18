The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 47
1st Edition
Categories in Use
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Relations and Categories Viviana A. Zelizer and Charles Tilly
Chapter 2 Learning Linguistic Patterns Adele E. Goldberg
Chapter 3 Understanding the Art of Design: Tools for the Next Edisonian Innovators Kristin L. Wood and Julie S. Linsey
Chapter 4 Categorizing the Social World: Affect, Motivation, and Self-Regulation Galen V. Bodenhausen, Andrew R. Rodd and Andrew P. Becker
Chapter 5 Reconsidering the Role of Structure in Vision Elan Barenholtz and Michael J. Tarr
Chapter 6 Conversation as a Site of Category Learning and Category Use Dale J. Barr and Edmundo Kronmuller
Chapter 7 Using Classification to Understand the Motivation-Learning Interface W. Todd Maddox, Arthur B. Markman and Grant C. Baldwin
Description
Volume 47 of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation offers a discussion of the different factors that influence one's development as a mature and capable person. This is the latest release in this well-received and highly credible series of publications.
Broad topics including linguistics, the art of design, categorization of the social world, conversation, and classification are explored to provide the reader with an understanding of these steps one must take during his or her personal and social development. This title is a valuable resource for both psychology researchers and their students.
Key Features
Each of the seven chapters offers an in depth discussion of important influences on learning and motivation Diverse topics are discussed at length *A great resource for academics, researchers, and advanced students
Readership
Psychology scholars, researchers, academics, and advanced students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 18th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469225
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125433471
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301768
About the Serial Volume Editors
Brian Ross Serial Volume Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA
Arthur Markman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Texas, Austin, USA
