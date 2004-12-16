The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 45
G. Storms, Exemplar Models in the Study of Natural Language Concepts.
K. McRae, Semantic Memory: Some Insights from Feature-Based Connectionist Attractor Networks.
M.J. Spivey and R. Dale, On the Continuity of Mind: Towards a Dynamical Account of Cognition.
P. Dixon and S. Glover, Action and Memory.
N.W. Mulligan and J.P. Lozito, Self-Generation and Memory.
C. Hertzog and J. Dunlosky, Aging, Metacognition, and Cognitive Control.
E. Hirshman, the Psychopharmacology of Memory and Cognition: Promises, Pitfalls, and a Methodological Framework.
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work.
Researchers and academics in cognitive science.
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 16th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522760
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125433457
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA