The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 44
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
M. Rinck and G. Bower, Goal-Based Accessibility of Entities Within Mental Models.
R.A. Zwaan, The Immersed Experiencer: Toward an Embodied Theory of Language Comprehension.
G.S. Dell and J.M. Sullivan, Speech Errors and Language Production: Neuropsychological and Connectionist Perspectives.
J.K> Bock, Psycholinguistically Speaking: Some Matters of Meaning, Marking, and Morphing.
R.W. Engle and M.J. Kane, Executive Attention, Working Memory Capacity, and a Two-Factor Theory of cognitive Control.
C. Green and J.E. Hummel, Relational Perception and Cognition: Implications for Cognitive Architecture and the Perceptual-Cognitive Interface.
K. Lamberts, An Exemplar Model for Perceptual Categorization of Events.
Y. Kareev, On the Perception of Consistency.
S. Sloman and D. Lagnado, Causal Invariance in Reasoning and Learning.
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work.
Researchers and academics in cognitive science.
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 12th January 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522777
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125433440
Praise for the Series "A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA