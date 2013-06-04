The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editor
Contributors
Chapter One. Toward a Unified Theory of Reasoning
1 Introduction
2 What is Reasoning?
3 Models of Possibilities
4 Icons and Symbols
5 The Principle of Truth
6 Models as Counterexamples
7 Modulation and the Use of Knowledge
8 Induction and Abduction
9 Probabilities: Extensional and Intensional
10 Mental Simulations and Informal Programs
11 Toward a Unified Theory
12 Conclusions
References
Chapter Two. The Self-Organization of Human Interaction
1 Introduction: The “Centipede’s Dilemma” of Interaction Research
2 An Example Theoretical Debate and the Need for Integration
3 Self-organization and Human Interaction
4 Cognitive Dynamics under Social Constraints
5 Coordination, Complementarity, and Interactive Performance
6 Conclusion: Time for More Models
References
Chapter Three. Conceptual Composition: The Role of Relational Competition in the Comprehension of Modifier-Noun Phrases and Noun–Noun Compounds
1 Introduction
2 Modifier-Noun Phrases and Compounds as Expressions of Combined Concepts
3 Theoretical Framework: A Three-Stage Theory of Conceptual Combination
4 Evidence of the Modifier’s Role in Relation Suggestion
5 The Nature of Relations and the Nature of Relational Competition
6 The Role of Relation Competition in the Processing of Compounds that Lack an Underlying Relation
7 Evaluation of Relational Interpretations
8 Elaboration of Combined Concepts Following Relation Selection
9 Summary
10 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Four. List-Method Directed Forgetting in Cognitive and Clinical Research: A Theoretical and Methodological Review
1 Introduction
2 List-Method DF: Design and Measurement
3 Our Framework of List-Method DF
4 Forgetting is a Strategic Decision
5 Context Change as an Explanation for DF Impairment
6 Areas of Disagreement Across Studies
7 Strategy Change Explains DF Benefits
8 Implications for Clinical Populations
9 Concluding Thoughts
References
Chapter Five. Recollection is Fast and Easy: Pupillometric Studies of Face Memory
1 Introduction
2 Recognition Memory
3 Models of Memory
4 Estimating Recollection and Familiarity
5 Pupillometry
6 Psychophysiological Correlates of Memory for Faces
7 General Conclusions
References
Chapter Six. A Mechanistic Approach to Individual Differences in Spatial Learning, Memory, and Navigation
1 Introduction
2 What Does It Mean to Measure Spatial Learning and Navigational Ability?
3 Dual Systems for Spatial Learning in Rodents
4 Place and Response Learning in Humans
5 The Place/Response Framework for Individual Differences
6 Connections to Other Sources of Variability
7 Competition or Interaction of Systems
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Seven. When Do the Effects of Distractors Provide a Measure of Distractibility?
1 Introduction
2 When Do “Distractors” Cause Distraction?
3 A Brief Case Study on Distraction
4 A Theory of Attention and Distractibility
5 Conclusions
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline. Volume 59 includes chapters on such varied topics as pupillometric studies of face memory, self-organization of human interaction, and the role of relational competition in the comprehension of modifier-noun phrases and noun-noun compounds.
About the Serial Editors
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA