The Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123809087, 9780123809094

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Brian Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780123809094
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809087
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th March 2010
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

1 Common nouns and the object categories they pick out

Barbara Malt

2. Causal-Based Categorization: State of the Art

Bob Rehder

3. The Influence of Verbal and Nonverbal Processing on Category Learning

John Paul Minda

4. How listeners learn to listen: Understanding links between language production and comprehension

Duane G.Watson

5. Defining and Explaining Automaticity in Reading Comprehension

Katherine Rawson

6. Vision and space: Rethinking scene perception

Helene Intraub

7. Spatial Thinking

Mary Hagerty

8. Toward an integrative theory of hypothesis generation, probability judgment, and information search.

Micahel Dougherty, Rick P.Thomas, Nicholas Lange

9. The Self-Organization of Cognitive Structure

James A. Dixon, Damian Stephen, Rebecca Boncoddo, Jason Anastas

Description

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation series publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline. Volume 51 includes chapters on such varied topics as emotion and memory interference, electrophysiology, mathematical cognition, and reader participation in narrative.

"[T]he tradition of this series is to provide cutting-edge reviews of current experimental research… [M]ost appropriate for professional psychologists and interested graduate students. With some assistance, some advanced undergraduates will benefit from reading selected chapters."--PsycCritiques, Contemporary Psychology: APA Review of Books

Brian Ross

Brian Ross Serial Editor

Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.

