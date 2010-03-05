The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Common nouns and the object categories they pick out
Barbara Malt
2. Causal-Based Categorization: State of the Art
Bob Rehder
3. The Influence of Verbal and Nonverbal Processing on Category Learning
John Paul Minda
4. How listeners learn to listen: Understanding links between language production and comprehension
Duane G.Watson
5. Defining and Explaining Automaticity in Reading Comprehension
Katherine Rawson
6. Vision and space: Rethinking scene perception
Helene Intraub
7. Spatial Thinking
Mary Hagerty
8. Toward an integrative theory of hypothesis generation, probability judgment, and information search.
Micahel Dougherty, Rick P.Thomas, Nicholas Lange
9. The Self-Organization of Cognitive Structure
James A. Dixon, Damian Stephen, Rebecca Boncoddo, Jason Anastas
Description
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation series publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline. Volume 51 includes chapters on such varied topics as emotion and memory interference, electrophysiology, mathematical cognition, and reader participation in narrative.
Readership
Researchers and students in cognitive psychology.
- 416
- English
- © Academic Press 2010
- 5th March 2010
- Academic Press
- 9780123809094
- 9780123809087
"[T]he tradition of this series is to provide cutting-edge reviews of current experimental research… [M]ost appropriate for professional psychologists and interested graduate students. With some assistance, some advanced undergraduates will benefit from reading selected chapters."--PsycCritiques, Contemporary Psychology: APA Review of Books
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA