The Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743169, 9780080921686

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 49

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Editors: Brian Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780080921686
eBook ISBN: 9780080878812
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743169
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd June 2008
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Short-Term Memory: New Data and a Model Stephan Lewandowsky and Simon Farrell

Chapter 2 Theory and Measurement of Working Memory Capacity Limits Nelson Cowan, Candice C. Morey, Zhijian Chen, Amanda L. Gilchrist, and J. Scott Saults

Chapter 3 What Goes with What? Development of Perceptual Grouping in Infancy Paul C. Quinn, Ramesh S. Bhatt and Angela Hayden

Chapter 4 Co-constructing Conceptual Domains Through Family Conversations and Activities Maureen Callanan and Araceli Valle

Chapter 5 The Concrete Substrates of Abstract Rule Use Bradley C. Love, Marc Tomlinson, and Todd M. Gureckis

Chapter 6 Ambiguity, Accessibility, and a Division of Labor for Communicative Success Victor S. Ferreira

Chapter 7 Lexical Expertise and Reading Skill Sally Andrews

Description

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Volume 49 contains chapters on short-term memory, theory and measurement of working memory capacity limits, development of perceptual grouping in infancy, co-constructing conceptual domains through family conversations and activities, the concrete substrates of abstract rule use, ambiguity, accessibility, and a division of labor for communicative success, and lexical expertise and reading skill.

Readership

Researchers and students in cognitive psychology.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921686
eBook ISBN:
9780080878812
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743169

Reviews

Praise for the Series "A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Brian Ross

Brian Ross Serial Editor

Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA

