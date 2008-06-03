The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 49
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Short-Term Memory: New Data and a Model Stephan Lewandowsky and Simon Farrell
Chapter 2 Theory and Measurement of Working Memory Capacity Limits Nelson Cowan, Candice C. Morey, Zhijian Chen, Amanda L. Gilchrist, and J. Scott Saults
Chapter 3 What Goes with What? Development of Perceptual Grouping in Infancy Paul C. Quinn, Ramesh S. Bhatt and Angela Hayden
Chapter 4 Co-constructing Conceptual Domains Through Family Conversations and Activities Maureen Callanan and Araceli Valle
Chapter 5 The Concrete Substrates of Abstract Rule Use Bradley C. Love, Marc Tomlinson, and Todd M. Gureckis
Chapter 6 Ambiguity, Accessibility, and a Division of Labor for Communicative Success Victor S. Ferreira
Chapter 7 Lexical Expertise and Reading Skill Sally Andrews
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Volume 49 contains chapters on short-term memory, theory and measurement of working memory capacity limits, development of perceptual grouping in infancy, co-constructing conceptual domains through family conversations and activities, the concrete substrates of abstract rule use, ambiguity, accessibility, and a division of labor for communicative success, and lexical expertise and reading skill.
Readership
Researchers and students in cognitive psychology.
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 3rd June 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921686
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080878812
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743169
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA