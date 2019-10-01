The Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128171752

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 71

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Kara D. Federmeier
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128171752
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

1. Automating adaptive control with item-specific learning

Yu-Chin Chiu

2. Two-way translation: Advancing knowledge of politics and psychology via the study of bilingual voters

Jason C. Coronel, Daniel Colón Amill and Erin Drouin

3. Protracted perceptual learning of auditory pattern structure in spoken language

Sarah C. Creel

4. Understanding social factors in alcohol reward and risk for problem drinking

Catharine E. Fairbairn and Brynne A. Velia

5. Perceptual and mnemonic differences across cultures

Angela Gutchess and Robert Sekuler

6. Aging, neurocognitive reserve, and the healthy brain

Chih-Mao Huang and Hsu-Wen Huang

7. Aging, context processing, and comprehension

Brennan R. Payne and Jack W. Silcox

8. Speaking waves: Neuronal oscillations in language production

Vitória Piai and Xiaochen Zheng

9. Memory influences visual cognition across multiple functional states of interactive cortical dynamics

Haline E. Schendan

10. Adaptation for growth as a common goal throughout the lifespan: Why and how

Rachel Wu and Carla Strickland-Hughes

Description

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 71, the latest release in the series, features empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem-solving. New to this volume are chapters covering Automating adaptive control with item-specific learning, Cognition and voting: Generalizing from the laboratory to the real-world voting booth, Protracted perceptual development of auditory pattern structure, Understanding alcohol reward in social context, Perceptual and Mnemonic Differences across Cultures, Aging, Cognitive Reserve and the Healthy Brain, Aging, context processing, and comprehension, and more.

Key Features

  • Presents the latest information in the highly regarded Psychology of Learning and Motivation series
  • Provides an essential reference for researchers and academics in cognitive science
  • Contains information relevant to both applied concerns and basic research

Readership

Researchers and students in cognitive psychology

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128171752

About the Serial Editors

Kara D. Federmeier Serial Editor

Kara D. Federmeier received her Ph.D. in Cognitive Science from the University of California, San Diego. She is a Professor in the Department of Psychology and the Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois and a full-time faculty member at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, where she leads the Illinois Language and Literacy Initiative and heads the Cognition and Brain Lab. She is also a Past President of the Society for Psychophysiological Research. Her research examines meaning comprehension and memory using human electrophysiological techniques, in combination with behavioral, eyetracking, and other functional imaging and psychophysiological methods. She has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the Institute of Education Sciences, and the James S. McDonnell Foundation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA

