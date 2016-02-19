The Psychology of Human Memory
1st Edition
Authors: Arthur Wingfield Dennis L. Byrnes
eBook ISBN: 9781483259437
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 444
Description
The Psychology of Human Memory presents a comprehensive discussion on the principles of human memory. The book is primarily concerned with theories and experiments on the acquisition and use of information. Topics on theoretical ideas that formed the basis for the earliest studies of memory; memory processes; aspects of association theory; capacity limitations; coding processes; types of memories; and applied memory research are also tackled. Psychologists, educators, psychiatrists, and students will find the book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Contents
1 Introduction and Overview
Topic Questions
What is Memory?
Memory Processes
Acquisition
Retention
Retrieval
Memory Structures
Sensory Memory
Short-Term Memory
Long-Term Memory
Levels of Processing
Theoretical Approaches to Memory
Associationism
Cognitive Psychology
Information Processing
The Search for Memory
Chapter Summary
2 Long-term Memory and the Ebbinghaus Tradition
Topic Questions
Historical Background
The British Associationists
Ebbinghaus and the Nonsense Syllable
Procedures in Verbal Learning
Methods of Learning
Measures of Retention
Recall versus Recognition
Interference in Memory
Decay versus Interference
And So to Sleep
The Status of Decay Theory
Varieties of Interference
The RI Paradigm
The PI Paradigm
Context-Dependent Memory
Acquisition and Interference
Stage Analysis of Interference Tasks
Transfer Experiments and Similarity
Interference and Ordinary Forgetting
Chapter Summary
3 Associations and Forgetting in long-term Memory
Topic Questions
Interference Theories of Forgetting
Research Strategy
Response Competition
Unlearning
Unlearning as Extinction
Testing the Two-Factor Theory
Some Problems for Factor X
Measuring Unlearning
Evaluation of the Two-Factor Theory
Elaborations and Amendments to Interference Theory
Response Set Interference
Stimulus Encoding Variability
Interference and Forgetting: Conclusions
The Concept of Mediation
Natural Language Mediation
Image Mediation and Mnemonics
Organization in Free Recall
Associative Clustering
Category Clustering
Organization: Storage or Recall?
Mediation and Organization: Conclusions
Chapter Summary
4 Meaning and Knowledge: Studies of Semantic Memory
Topic Questions
The Bartlett Tradition: Reconstructive Memory
Memory and Meaning: Another Look at Interference
Memory for Themes
Inference in Memory
Studies of Semantic Integration
Imagery and Inference
The Role of Context in Thematic Memory
Organization in Memory
The TOT Phenomenon
A Case of Impaired Memory Search
Models of Semantic Memory
A Network Model of Semantic Memory
Human Associative Memory (HAM)
A Semantic Features Model
Spreading Activation within a Network Model
Episodic and Semantic Memory Revisited
The Intelligent Computer
Constructive Memory: A Model that Reasons
The Talking Computer 128
Another Look at Inference: Script and Text Processing
Chapter Summary
5 Coding Processes: I. Sensory MemorY
Topic Questions
A Memory System: Structure versus Process
A Structural Model of Memory
A Process Model of Memory
The First Stage: Sensory Memory
Visual Sensory Memory
How Much Can We See in a Glance?
The Duration of Iconic Memory
The Content of Iconic Memory
Interpretations of Iconic Memory
Auditory Sensory Memory
The Cocktail Party Problem
The Duration of Echoic Memory
The Content of Echoic Memory
Sensory Memory and a Process Model
Chapter Summary
6 Coding Processes: II. Attention and Capacity
Topic Questions
Aspects of Attention
Definitions of Attention
Some Limits on Attention: Back to the Cocktail Party
Two Concepts of Selective Attention
The Early Experiments
Shadowing Experiments
Split-Span Experiments
Time-Sharing Models of Attention
Broadbent's Filter Theory
An Attenuating Filter
Further Evidence
Capacity Models of Attention
It Takes Attention to Pay Attention
What Requires Capacity?
Flexibility and Task Demands
Data-Limited versus Resource-Limited Processes
Early versus Late Selection: Take Your Choice
Chapter Summary
7 Short-Term Memory
Topic Questions
Approaches to Short-Term Memory
Consciousness and Primary Memory
Short-Term Memory as a Structural Store
Process Views of Memory
The Duplex Hypothesis
The Capacity of Short-Term Memory
Retrieval from Short-Term Memory
The Content of Short-Term Memory 253
Acoustic Confusions in Short-Term Memory
Acoustic versus Articulatory Coding
Coding Formats in Short- versus Long-Term Memory
Forgetting in Short-Term Memory
Distractor Tasks
Serial Probe Tasks
Serial Position Effects
Chapter Summary
8 Levels of Processing and Mental Representation
Topic Questions
Levels of Processing
Depth of Processing and Retention
Task Demands and Depth of Processing
Rehearsal Revisited
Elaboration and Retrieval of Memory Codes: Amendments to the Framework
Elaboration and Spread of Encoding
Encoding Distinctiveness
Encoding Specificity and Compatibility
Depth and Attentional Resources
The Status of Short-Term Memory
Memory Deficits Following Brain Damage
A Concluding View of Short-Term Memory
Visual Memory
The Early Confrontation
Studies of Picture Memory and Mental Rotation
Concepts of Visual Imagery
Dual-Coding versus Abstract Coding
Detection in Memory: An Extended Analogy
Signal Detection Theory
Back to Recognition Memory
Chapter Summary
9 Memory Research on Applied Problems
Topic Questions
Eyewitness Testimony
Estimator Variables
System Variables
Learning How to Learn
Knowing About Remembering
What Children Know About Knowing
Strategies for Remembering
Overcoming Short-Term Memory
Mnemonics
Meaningful Organization
Individual Differences and Memory
An Extraordinary Memory
Abilities and the Functions of Memory
Aging and Memory
Memory Constraints and Modern Technology
Capacity and Processing Limitations
Sleep and Biological Rhythms
Chapter Summary
References
Name Index
Subject Index
About the Author
Arthur Wingfield
Affiliations and Expertise
Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Dennis L. Byrnes
