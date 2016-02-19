The Psychology of Dental Care - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723623397, 9781483141190

The Psychology of Dental Care

2nd Edition

Dental Handbooks

Authors: G.G. Kent A.S. Blinkhorn
eBook ISBN: 9781483141190
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th September 1991
Page Count: 184
Description

The Psychology of Dental Care, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the sociological aspects of dentistry. This book discusses the needs of patients who require particular forms of care, thereby helping the general dental practitioner to deal with nervous patients and enhance communication skills.

Organized into seven chapters, this edition begins with an overview of some of the problems that dentists encounter in managing patients. This text then explains the importance of preventive care in oral health, which includes both educational and motivational approaches. Other chapters provide suggestions for designing a preventive program that can be adapted for the use of individual patients. This book discusses as well the various ways of measuring pain, which is important for the understanding of psychological approaches to pain relief. The final chapter deals with the dentist's attitudes, behavior, and personality that are important for the understanding of dental care.

This book is a valuable resource for dentists and psychologists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 The Social Context of Dental Care

What is Dental Health?

Epidemiological Studies of Disease

Utilization of Dental Services

The Dental Profession

Summary

Practice Implications

Suggested Reading

References

2 Prevention: The Educational and Behavioural Viewpoints

The Educational Approach

The Behavioural Approach

Individual Differences

Designing a Preventive Programme

Summary

Practice Implications

Suggested Reading

References

3 The Nature and Causes of Anxiety

The Nature of Anxiety

The Causes of Anxiety

Summary

Practice Implications

References

4 Alleviating Anxiety

Modelling

Reducing Uncertainty

Emotional Support

Relaxation

Cognitive Approaches

Choosing Between Interventions

Summary

Practice Implications

Suggested Reading

References

5 Pain

The Experience of Pain

Measuring Pain

Alleviating Pain

Summary

Practice Implications

Suggested Reading

References

6 Special Groups

Orthodontics

Temporomandibular Joint Disorders

The Elderly Patient

Patients with Handicaps

Summary

Practice Implications

Suggested Reading

References

7 The Dentist-Patient Relationship

Patients' Perceptions of Dentists

Communication

Teaching Communication Skills

Stress in Dentistry

Summary

Practice Implications

Suggested Reading

References

Appendix 1 Some Help for Students

Studying

Anxiety During Examinations

Conducting Research Projects

Further Reading

Appendix 2 Case Studies

Case Study 1

Case Study 2

Case Study 3

Case Study 4

Index

About the Author

G.G. Kent

A.S. Blinkhorn

Ratings and Reviews

