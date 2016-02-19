The Psychology of Dental Care
2nd Edition
The Psychology of Dental Care, Second Edition provides information pertinent to the sociological aspects of dentistry. This book discusses the needs of patients who require particular forms of care, thereby helping the general dental practitioner to deal with nervous patients and enhance communication skills.
Organized into seven chapters, this edition begins with an overview of some of the problems that dentists encounter in managing patients. This text then explains the importance of preventive care in oral health, which includes both educational and motivational approaches. Other chapters provide suggestions for designing a preventive program that can be adapted for the use of individual patients. This book discusses as well the various ways of measuring pain, which is important for the understanding of psychological approaches to pain relief. The final chapter deals with the dentist's attitudes, behavior, and personality that are important for the understanding of dental care.
This book is a valuable resource for dentists and psychologists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 The Social Context of Dental Care
What is Dental Health?
Epidemiological Studies of Disease
Utilization of Dental Services
The Dental Profession
Summary
Practice Implications
Suggested Reading
References
2 Prevention: The Educational and Behavioural Viewpoints
The Educational Approach
The Behavioural Approach
Individual Differences
Designing a Preventive Programme
Summary
Practice Implications
Suggested Reading
References
3 The Nature and Causes of Anxiety
The Nature of Anxiety
The Causes of Anxiety
Summary
Practice Implications
References
4 Alleviating Anxiety
Modelling
Reducing Uncertainty
Emotional Support
Relaxation
Cognitive Approaches
Choosing Between Interventions
Summary
Practice Implications
Suggested Reading
References
5 Pain
The Experience of Pain
Measuring Pain
Alleviating Pain
Summary
Practice Implications
Suggested Reading
References
6 Special Groups
Orthodontics
Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
The Elderly Patient
Patients with Handicaps
Summary
Practice Implications
Suggested Reading
References
7 The Dentist-Patient Relationship
Patients' Perceptions of Dentists
Communication
Teaching Communication Skills
Stress in Dentistry
Summary
Practice Implications
Suggested Reading
References
Appendix 1 Some Help for Students
Studying
Anxiety During Examinations
Conducting Research Projects
Further Reading
Appendix 2 Case Studies
Case Study 1
Case Study 2
Case Study 3
Case Study 4
Index
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 16th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141190