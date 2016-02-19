The Psychology of Childhood to Maturity
1st Edition
Description
The Psychology of Childhood to Maturity covers the significant discoveries made in process of applying psychology to the problems of life and the so-called “art of living”.
This 20-chapter text begins with an examination of the formation of the character in the infant. The next chapters deal with the wider aspects of education and of mid training during childhood and later life. These chapters review some of the mind training and mental health cases, such as worries, lack of concentration and mind wandering, irritability, depression, anxiety, and faulty memory. These topics are followed by discussions of the various problems common to nearly all human beings, with a particular emphasis on the period of adolescence. Other chapters explore the influence of sex elements, gender differences, love, and marriage on mental outlook. The last chapters consider the influence of religion and the problems of delinquency and death.
This book will be of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
II. Character Development ; Baby to Toddler
III. Character Development ; Its Progress During Infancy
IV. Education
V. Adolescence
VI. The Structure of the Mind
VII. The Development of the Mind
VIII. Some Limitations of the Mind
IX. The Matured Mind
X. Masculine and Feminine Psychology
XI. Sex, Love and Marriage
XII. Patterns of Behavior
XIII. The Problems of Delinquency
XIV. Mental Health
XV. Psychotherapy
XVI. The Conscious and the Unconscious Mind
XVII. Concerning Psychical Research
XVIII. Religion
XIX. The Problem of Death
XX. Review and Conclusion
Postscript
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2048
- Published:
- 1st January 1948
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226071