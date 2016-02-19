The Psychology of Childhood to Maturity covers the significant discoveries made in process of applying psychology to the problems of life and the so-called “art of living”.

This 20-chapter text begins with an examination of the formation of the character in the infant. The next chapters deal with the wider aspects of education and of mid training during childhood and later life. These chapters review some of the mind training and mental health cases, such as worries, lack of concentration and mind wandering, irritability, depression, anxiety, and faulty memory. These topics are followed by discussions of the various problems common to nearly all human beings, with a particular emphasis on the period of adolescence. Other chapters explore the influence of sex elements, gender differences, love, and marriage on mental outlook. The last chapters consider the influence of religion and the problems of delinquency and death.

This book will be of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, and researchers.