The Psychology of Childhood to Maturity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483201047, 9781483226071

The Psychology of Childhood to Maturity

1st Edition

Authors: J. Guilfoyle Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483226071
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1948
Page Count: 325
Description

The Psychology of Childhood to Maturity covers the significant discoveries made in process of applying psychology to the problems of life and the so-called “art of living”.

This 20-chapter text begins with an examination of the formation of the character in the infant. The next chapters deal with the wider aspects of education and of mid training during childhood and later life. These chapters review some of the mind training and mental health cases, such as worries, lack of concentration and mind wandering, irritability, depression, anxiety, and faulty memory. These topics are followed by discussions of the various problems common to nearly all human beings, with a particular emphasis on the period of adolescence. Other chapters explore the influence of sex elements, gender differences, love, and marriage on mental outlook. The last chapters consider the influence of religion and the problems of delinquency and death.

This book will be of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


﻿I. Introduction

II. Character Development ; Baby to Toddler

III. Character Development ; Its Progress During Infancy

IV. Education

V. Adolescence

VI. The Structure of the Mind

VII. The Development of the Mind

VIII. Some Limitations of the Mind

IX. The Matured Mind

X. Masculine and Feminine Psychology

XI. Sex, Love and Marriage

XII. Patterns of Behavior

XIII. The Problems of Delinquency

XIV. Mental Health

XV. Psychotherapy

XVI. The Conscious and the Unconscious Mind

XVII. Concerning Psychical Research

XVIII. Religion

XIX. The Problem of Death

XX. Review and Conclusion

Postscript

Index

