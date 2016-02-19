The Psychology and Physiology of Stress
1st Edition
Description
The Psychology and Physiology of Stress investigates the psychological and physiological consequences of stress caused by the Vietnam War. It includes the contributions of the representatives of the US Armed Forces and the Army of the Republic of Vietnam. Furthermore, it summarizes advances both in the clinical and research spheres that have evolved from the conflict. This book begins with a brief historical review of psychiatric disorders associated with combat, with emphasis on changes in their frequency, terminology, and manifestations. It is followed by chapters dealing with the organization and development of US Army psychiatry in Vietnam, psychiatry in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam Forces), and psychiatric disorders of Marine and Naval personnel who have been evacuated to an offshore-based hospital ship. The book also explains the patterns of psychiatric attrition and behavior in the combat zone; steroid and other biochemical responses to combat stress, which involve measurements of 17-hydroxycorticosteroids, androgens, and various phospholipid fractions; heat stress in army pilots in Vietnam; background characteristics, attitudes, and self-concepts of air force psychiatric casualties from Southeast Asia; and stress and fatigue monitoring of naval aviators during aircraft carrier combat operations. The book concludes with a chapter on progress in combat psychiatry after the Vietnam War. This book is a valuable resource for psychiatrists, psychologists, and healthcare and military personnel concerned with the effects of combat-induced stress.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
I. World War I
II. Between WW I and WW II
III. World War II
IV. The Korean War
V. Viet Nam
VI. Biochemical Responses in Combat
VII. Summary
References
1. Army Psychiatry in Viet Nam
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Psychiatric Programs in the Republic of Viet Nam Prior to August 1965
IV. Psychiatric Organization in Viet Nam, 1965-1968
V. Problems in Psychological Adjustment in Viet Nam
VI. Treatment Methods
VII. Statistical Trends
VIII. Evaluation of Statistical Trends
IX. Summary
References
2. Patterns of Psychiatric Attrition and of Behavior in a Combat Zone
I. Introduction
II. The Present Study
III. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Psychiatry in the Army of The Republic of Viet Nam
I. Introduction
II. Sociocultural Background
III. Historical Background
IV. Present Psychiatric Organization in the ARVN
V. Statistical Data: N P Casualties in the ARVN during 1963-1967
VI. Comments and Discussion
VII. Conclusions
References
4. Effects of Combat Stress on Hospital Ship Psychiatric Evacuees
I. Introduction
II. Functions and Facilities
III. Intake Statistics
IV. Combat as a Precipitating Stress
V. Combat-Precipitated Psychiatric Syndromes
VI. General Characteristics of Psychiatric Evacuees from Combat
VII. Responses during Hospitalization and Treatment
VIII. Treatment a n d Disposition
IX. Summary
References
5. Urinary 17-OHCS Levels in Two Combat Situations
I. Introduction: Endocrinology and Stress
II. Collection of Data
III. Results: Urinary 17-Hydroxycorticosteroid Excretion
IV. Discussion
References
6. Androgen Excretion in Stress
I. Psychoendocrinology
II. Assessment of Androgen Activity
III. Methods
IV. Results
V. Discussion
VI. Summary
References
7. Heat Stress in Army Pilots in Viet Nam
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
8. Background Characteristics, Attitudes, and Self-Concepts of Air Force Psychiatric Casualties from Southeast Asia
I. Introduction
II. Related Clinical Studies
III. Research Methodology
IV. Research Considerations
V. Theoretical Considerations
VI. Methods of Data Collection
VII. Statistical Treatment of the Data
VIII. Results
IX. Discussion of Results
X. Conclusions
XI. Implications for Future Research
Appendix A: Instructions for Judgments of Personality Traits (Characteristics)
Appendix B: Definitions of Traits
Appendix C: Categorization of Traits
Appendix D: Q Sort Administration Instructions
Appendix E: Actual-Self-Ideal-Self Correlation Coefficients and Fisher's z Equivalents for the Psychiatric Patient Sample
References
9. A Review of Stress and Fatigue Monitoring of Naval Aviators during Aircraft Carrier Combat Operations: Blood and Urine Biochemical Studies
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions
References
10. Military Psychiatry and the Viet Nam War in Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Current Concepts and the Contribution of the Viet Nam War
IV. Conclusions
References
Subject Index
