The Psychology and Physiology of Stress - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121195502, 9780323158268

The Psychology and Physiology of Stress

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Bourne
eBook ISBN: 9780323158268
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 272
Description

The Psychology and Physiology of Stress investigates the psychological and physiological consequences of stress caused by the Vietnam War. It includes the contributions of the representatives of the US Armed Forces and the Army of the Republic of Vietnam. Furthermore, it summarizes advances both in the clinical and research spheres that have evolved from the conflict. This book begins with a brief historical review of psychiatric disorders associated with combat, with emphasis on changes in their frequency, terminology, and manifestations. It is followed by chapters dealing with the organization and development of US Army psychiatry in Vietnam, psychiatry in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam Forces), and psychiatric disorders of Marine and Naval personnel who have been evacuated to an offshore-based hospital ship. The book also explains the patterns of psychiatric attrition and behavior in the combat zone; steroid and other biochemical responses to combat stress, which involve measurements of 17-hydroxycorticosteroids, androgens, and various phospholipid fractions; heat stress in army pilots in Vietnam; background characteristics, attitudes, and self-concepts of air force psychiatric casualties from Southeast Asia; and stress and fatigue monitoring of naval aviators during aircraft carrier combat operations. The book concludes with a chapter on progress in combat psychiatry after the Vietnam War. This book is a valuable resource for psychiatrists, psychologists, and healthcare and military personnel concerned with the effects of combat-induced stress.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

I. World War I

II. Between WW I and WW II

III. World War II

IV. The Korean War

V. Viet Nam

VI. Biochemical Responses in Combat

VII. Summary

References

1. Army Psychiatry in Viet Nam

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Psychiatric Programs in the Republic of Viet Nam Prior to August 1965

IV. Psychiatric Organization in Viet Nam, 1965-1968

V. Problems in Psychological Adjustment in Viet Nam

VI. Treatment Methods

VII. Statistical Trends

VIII. Evaluation of Statistical Trends

IX. Summary

References

2. Patterns of Psychiatric Attrition and of Behavior in a Combat Zone

I. Introduction

II. The Present Study

III. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Psychiatry in the Army of The Republic of Viet Nam

I. Introduction

II. Sociocultural Background

III. Historical Background

IV. Present Psychiatric Organization in the ARVN

V. Statistical Data: N P Casualties in the ARVN during 1963-1967

VI. Comments and Discussion

VII. Conclusions

References

4. Effects of Combat Stress on Hospital Ship Psychiatric Evacuees

I. Introduction

II. Functions and Facilities

III. Intake Statistics

IV. Combat as a Precipitating Stress

V. Combat-Precipitated Psychiatric Syndromes

VI. General Characteristics of Psychiatric Evacuees from Combat

VII. Responses during Hospitalization and Treatment

VIII. Treatment a n d Disposition

IX. Summary

References

5. Urinary 17-OHCS Levels in Two Combat Situations

I. Introduction: Endocrinology and Stress

II. Collection of Data

III. Results: Urinary 17-Hydroxycorticosteroid Excretion

IV. Discussion

References

6. Androgen Excretion in Stress

I. Psychoendocrinology

II. Assessment of Androgen Activity

III. Methods

IV. Results

V. Discussion

VI. Summary

References

7. Heat Stress in Army Pilots in Viet Nam

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

8. Background Characteristics, Attitudes, and Self-Concepts of Air Force Psychiatric Casualties from Southeast Asia

I. Introduction

II. Related Clinical Studies

III. Research Methodology

IV. Research Considerations

V. Theoretical Considerations

VI. Methods of Data Collection

VII. Statistical Treatment of the Data

VIII. Results

IX. Discussion of Results

X. Conclusions

XI. Implications for Future Research

Appendix A: Instructions for Judgments of Personality Traits (Characteristics)

Appendix B: Definitions of Traits

Appendix C: Categorization of Traits

Appendix D: Q Sort Administration Instructions

Appendix E: Actual-Self-Ideal-Self Correlation Coefficients and Fisher's z Equivalents for the Psychiatric Patient Sample

References

9. A Review of Stress and Fatigue Monitoring of Naval Aviators during Aircraft Carrier Combat Operations: Blood and Urine Biochemical Studies

I. Introduction

II. Method

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusions

References

10. Military Psychiatry and the Viet Nam War in Perspective

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Current Concepts and the Contribution of the Viet Nam War

IV. Conclusions

References

Subject Index






