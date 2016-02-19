The Psychobiology of Attachment and Separation
1st Edition
The Psychobiology of Attachment and Separation provides an understanding of certain theoretical issues involved in social attachment and separation. The book brings together a number of investigators studying animal and human models of the psychobiology of attachment and separation. The contributors are actively conducting studies that incorporate physiological measures in attachment-separation paradigms. Thus, the book's unique features include reviews and interpretations of recent data on the physiological correlates of attachment and separation behavior in both animals and humans.
The book is divided into two parts, one on animal models and one on human models. The first part reviews research from several animal species, including studies on the biology of maternal behavior and physiological, neurochemical, and neuroanatomical correlates of both attachment and separation. The chapters on animal models provide an overview of the state of knowledge on both the biology of social attachment and the biological correlates of separation. The second part presents reviews and new data on attachment and separation in human infants. A summary chapter examines both animal and human data and offers a synthesis of the results, including clinical implications and ideas for future research.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Animal Models
1. Brain Opioids and Social Emotions
Conceptual Background
The Brain Opioid Hypothesis of Social Affect
Social Bonding and Narcotic Addiction
Brain Mechanisms of Gregariousness
Separation-Induced Physiological Changes and Brain Opioids, Social Attachments, and Psychopathologies
Conclusions
References
2. Biology of Maternal Behavior: Recent Findings and Implications
Introduction
Mothers, Maternal Behavior, and Maternal Attachment
Biological Bases of Maternal Behavior in Rats
Biological Bases of Maternal Behavior in Nonhuman Primates
Implications
Conclusions
References
3. Neurobiology of Affiliative Behavior in Nonhuman Primates
Introduction
Brain Lesion and Electrical Recording Studies
Neurochemical Studies
Neural Mechanisms Reconsidered
References
4. Effects of Differences in Early Social Experience on Primate Neurobiological-Behavioral Development
The Social Primate: A Social-Biological Approach
Effects of Early Deprivation on Rhesus Monkeys: The Isolation Syndrome
Experimental Approaches to the Study of the Neurobiology of Attachment
Implications for Human Social Behavior and Psychopathology
References
5. Endocrine and Immune Responses to Separation and Maternal Loss in Nonhuman Primates
Introduction
Temporal Aspects of the Separation Response in Squirrel Monkeys
Effect of Environmental Conditions on the Separation Response
Influence of the Home Environment and Social Support
Effect of Repeated Separation Experiences
Pharmacological Manipulations of the Vocalization Response
Importance of the Adrenal Response to Separation
Effect of Separation on the Immune System
Comparison with the Separation Response of the Rhesus Macaque
General Considerations
References
6. Separation and Depression: Biological Markers
Introduction
Relationship to Human Depression
General Considerations Concerning Disease Models
Mother-Infant Separation
Peer Separation Model
Interactions of Pharmacological Agents with Peer Separation
Use of Animal Models to Investigate an Interactive Model of Depression
References
7. On the Nature of Social Separation and Social Attachment
Introduction
Attachment as Viewed from the Standpoint of Separation
Attachment and Psychobiological Synchrony
Evidence for the Neurobiological Basis of Attachment
Evolutionary Correlates
Clinical Considerations
Conclusions
References
Part II Human Models
8. The Attachment Learning Process and Its Relation to Cultural and Biological Evolution: Proximate and Ultimate Considerations
Introduction
The Paleoanthropological Background
Biological Constraints on Behavioral Development and the Ecological Adaptation of Behavior
Proximate Developmental Processes and the Role of Learning
Attachment Learning: A Comparative Analysis
Processes of Proximate and Ultimate Causation: A Developmental Perspective
On the Evolutionary Origins of Attachment Behavior
Parental Investment, Inclusive Fitness, and Attachment Theory: The New Synthesis
Concluding Remarks
References
9. Multiple Caretaking in the Context of Human Evolution: Why Don't the Efé Know the Western Prescription for Child Care?
Introduction
Continuous Care and Contact Model
Selected Observations of Efé Child-Rearing Practices
Efé Practices: Social and Biological Demands
A Model of Regulation of Exchanges between Organism and Environment
References
10. Biobehavioral Antecedents in the Development of Infant-Mother Attachment
Introduction
Ethological-Organizational Theory
Attachment Quality: Assessment and Diagnosis
Antecedents of Attachment Quality
Biobehavioral Pathways to Infant-Mother Attachment
Neuroendocrine Antecedents to Infant Attachment
The Michael Reese Infant-Mother Research Program
Method
Summary and Conclusion
References
11. Variations in Parental and Nonparental Response to Early Infant Communication
Introduction
Parental Responses to Infant Smiles and Cries
Parental Responses to Premature Infants
Response of Mothers Who Have Preterm Infants of Their Own
Response Patterns of Abusive Mothers
Children's Responses to Infant Smiles and Cries
Summary
References
12. Cardiac Responses of Mothers and Infants in Ainsworth's Strange Situation
Introduction
Empirical Studies
Analogue Studies of Maternal Responsivity
Cardiac Response of Mothers and Infants in the Strange Situation
Learned Helplessness Model of Maternal Response
Application of the Helplessness Model
Summary
References
13. Behavioral and Autonomic Antecedents of Attachment in High-Risk Infants
Introduction
Heart Rate Variability (HRV) as a Measure of Central Nervous System (CNS) Integrity
HRV Differences among High-Risk Infants
HRV and Facial Expression
The Relations of HRV to Attachment
Developmental Implications
Summary
References
14. Attachment as Psychobiological Attunement: Being on the Same Wavelength
Introduction
The Bowlby-Ainsworth Model of Attachment
Physiological Data Confirming a Biphasic Response to Separation
Separation: A Sufficient But Not a Necessary Condition
Peer Attachment and Separation
Differential Stimulation and Arousal Modulation Needs May Be Met by Different Individuals
Mother-Infant Interactions Illustrating Attunement
Disturbed Mother-Infant Interactions Illustrating Lack of Attunement
Manipulations of Early Mother-Infant Interactions: Perturbations of Attunement
Peer Interactions
Attachments between Adults
Summary
References
15. The Psychobiology of Attachment and Separation: A Summary
Introduction
Individual Differences in Attachment
Biological Markers and Mechanisms Underlying Attachment and Separation: Animal Models
Separation Behavior: Biphasic Response
Psychobiological Attunement or Synchrony: An Alternative Model of Attachment
Future Directions for Research
References
Author Index
Subject Index
