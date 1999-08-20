Preface. Introduction.

On the Psychoanalytic Study of Lives Over Time:

J. Cohen and B.J. Cohler, Psychoanalytic Studies of Lives Over Time: Children who Return to Treatment in Adulthood.

The Presentation of the Child, and Then Adult Clinical Material:

C.A. Colarusso, The Analysis of a Neurotic Boy.

C.A. Colarusso, A Child-Analytic Case Report: A 17-Year Follow-up.

K. Marschke-Tobier, The Case of Lisa: From the "Baddest Girl in the Class" to Feeling Sad and Lonely: Reflections on the Analysis of an 8-Year-Old Girl.

M. Parsons, The Search for a Good-Enough Self: From Fragmentation Toward Cohesion in a Young Adult's Second Analysis.

A.L. Rosenbaum, The Case of Charlie: The Analysis of a Child.

A.L. Rosenbaum, The Case of Charlie: Analysis During Transition to Adulthood.

The Psychoanalytic Situation and the Nature of Change:

S. Abrams, The Jennifer Correspondence: A Rhetorical Dialogue.

J.M. Herzog, Reanalysis, Multiple Pieces of Analysis: Opportunities for Patients and Analyst When Reengagement Occurs.

F. Pine, Some Thoughts on Change in Psychoanalysis.

M.A. Silverman, The Psychoanalytic Situation and the Nature of Change.

S. Weiss, Child Analysis: Its Impact on Later Development.

Perspectives on the Systematic Psychoanalytic Study of Change:

M. Target and P. Fonagy, What Changes in a Child Analysis, and How Do We Know?

R.M. Galatzer-Levy, Reanalysis and the Effectiveness of Child Analysis.

S. Tuber, Projective Testing as a Post-Hoc Predictor of Change in Psychoanalysis: The Case of Jim.

P. Cramer, Changes in Defense Mechanisms During Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy: A Case Study.

Integrative and Concluding Chapters:

S. Ritvo, Double Dipping: Child Analysands Return as Young Adults.

J. Cohen and B.J. Cohler, Future Directions in the Study of Children who Return to Treatment in Adulthood. Index.