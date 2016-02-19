The Proteins V2A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957214, 9780323142557

The Proteins V2A

1st Edition

Chemistry, Biological Activity, and Methods

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323142557
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1954
Page Count: 785
Description

The Proteins, Volume II: Chemistry, Biological Activity, and Methods, Part B is a six-chapter text that explores the chemical and biological aspects of proteins. This book deals first with the general properties and components of plasma proteins, followed by a discussion on the protein components of immune reactions. The subsequent chapters describe the structure of fibrous and muscle proteins, including silk fibroin, keratin, and collagen. A chapter presents the methods of preparation, physicochemical properties, chemical composition, stability, and enzymatic activity of proteolytic enzymes. The last chapter emphasizes the half lives and replacement rates of the various proteins in animal tissues. Biochemists, physiologists, and medical researchers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors To Volume II, Part Β

21. Interstitial Proteins: The Proteins of Blood Plasma and Lymph

I. Origin and General Properties of Plasma Proteins

II. Maintenance of Vascular Volume

III. Proteins Functioning as Transporters of Metabolites

IV. Protective (Anti-Infection) Functions—Antibodies

V. Clotting Components

VI. Enzymes

VII. Hormones

VIII. Isolated Components of Unknown Function

IX. Appendix—Inclusive Systems of Plasma Fractionation

X. General References

22. The Proteins of Immune Reactions

I. Immunity

II. Antigens

III. Antibodies

IV. Antibody—Antigen Combination

V. Complement and Complement Fixation

23. Structure Proteins

I. General Introduction

II. Silk Fibroin

III. The Keratin Group

IV. The Collagen Group

V. Miscellaneous Structure Proteins

24. Structure Proteins. II. Muscle

I. Introduction

II. The Structure Proteins of Skeletal Muscle

III. Particulate Components

IV. Extractability of Muscle Proteins

V. Estimation of Muscle Proteins

VI. Amino Acid Composition of the Structure Proteins and Its Significance

VII. X-Ray and Electron Microscope Studies of Muscle and Muscle Proteins

VIII. Models of Muscle Contraction

IX. Biological Activities Associated with the Sarcoplasm

X. Appendix and Conclusions

25. Proteolytic Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Preparation

III. Physicochemical Properties

IV. Chemical Composition

V. Stability

VI. Enzymatic Activity

VII. Inhibition

VIII. Action of Proteolytic Enzymes on Proteins

26. Peptide and Protein Synthesis. Protein Turnover

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of and Interaction between Peptide Bonds

III. Synthesis of Protein and Incorporation of Isotopic Amino Acids in Vitro

IV. Incorporation of Amino Acids in Vivo—Turnover

V. General Conclusions

VI. Appendix

Author Index for Volume II

Subject Index for Volume II


