The Proteins V2A
1st Edition
Chemistry, Biological Activity, and Methods
Description
The Proteins, Volume II: Chemistry, Biological Activity, and Methods, Part B is a six-chapter text that explores the chemical and biological aspects of proteins. This book deals first with the general properties and components of plasma proteins, followed by a discussion on the protein components of immune reactions. The subsequent chapters describe the structure of fibrous and muscle proteins, including silk fibroin, keratin, and collagen. A chapter presents the methods of preparation, physicochemical properties, chemical composition, stability, and enzymatic activity of proteolytic enzymes. The last chapter emphasizes the half lives and replacement rates of the various proteins in animal tissues. Biochemists, physiologists, and medical researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors To Volume II, Part Β
21. Interstitial Proteins: The Proteins of Blood Plasma and Lymph
I. Origin and General Properties of Plasma Proteins
II. Maintenance of Vascular Volume
III. Proteins Functioning as Transporters of Metabolites
IV. Protective (Anti-Infection) Functions—Antibodies
V. Clotting Components
VI. Enzymes
VII. Hormones
VIII. Isolated Components of Unknown Function
IX. Appendix—Inclusive Systems of Plasma Fractionation
X. General References
22. The Proteins of Immune Reactions
I. Immunity
II. Antigens
III. Antibodies
IV. Antibody—Antigen Combination
V. Complement and Complement Fixation
23. Structure Proteins
I. General Introduction
II. Silk Fibroin
III. The Keratin Group
IV. The Collagen Group
V. Miscellaneous Structure Proteins
24. Structure Proteins. II. Muscle
I. Introduction
II. The Structure Proteins of Skeletal Muscle
III. Particulate Components
IV. Extractability of Muscle Proteins
V. Estimation of Muscle Proteins
VI. Amino Acid Composition of the Structure Proteins and Its Significance
VII. X-Ray and Electron Microscope Studies of Muscle and Muscle Proteins
VIII. Models of Muscle Contraction
IX. Biological Activities Associated with the Sarcoplasm
X. Appendix and Conclusions
25. Proteolytic Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Preparation
III. Physicochemical Properties
IV. Chemical Composition
V. Stability
VI. Enzymatic Activity
VII. Inhibition
VIII. Action of Proteolytic Enzymes on Proteins
26. Peptide and Protein Synthesis. Protein Turnover
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of and Interaction between Peptide Bonds
III. Synthesis of Protein and Incorporation of Isotopic Amino Acids in Vitro
IV. Incorporation of Amino Acids in Vivo—Turnover
V. General Conclusions
VI. Appendix
Author Index for Volume II
Subject Index for Volume II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 785
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1954
- Published:
- 1st January 1954
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142557