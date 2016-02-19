The Proteins Pt 1
3rd Edition
Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323162111
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1975
Page Count: 564
Description
The Proteins, Volume I, Third Edition presents the procedures for the isolation and characterization of proteins and methods for the establishment of homogeneity.
This volume contains chapters that discuss molecular sieve techniques for protein analysis; the theory and practice of biospecific affinity chromatography; gel electrophoresis of proteins in sodium dodecyl sulfate; sedimentation analysis of proteins; the subunit structure of proteins; and the analysis of protein subunit structure by electron microscopy.
Protein chemists, medical and biological researchers, and students who require more knowledge of protein chemistry will find the book of great value.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Molecular Sieve Methods of Analysis
I. General Introduction
II. Chromatographic Transport Methods
III. Equilibrium Partitioning Methods
IV. Determination of Molecular Size and Weight
V. Molecular Sieve Properties of Polydisperse Solutes
VI. Self-Association of Protein Subunits
VII. Association between Dissimilar Subunits
VIII. Binding of Small Molecules to Proteins
References
Chapter 2. Biospecific Affinity Chromatography and Related Methods
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles
III. Nomenclature
IV. Matrices (Carriers)
V. Methods for Attachment of Ligands
VI. Adsorption-Desorption Procedures
VII. Applications
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3. Proteins and Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate: Molecular Weight Determination on Polyacrylamide Gels and Related Procedures
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of Proteins and SDS
III. Molecular Weight Determinations on SDS Gels
IV. Methods for Further Characterization of Proteins Separated on SDS Gels
References
Chapter 4. Sedimentation Analysis of Proteins
I. Introduction: The Role of Analytical Sedimentation Methods in Protein Chemistry
II. Moving-Boundary Sedimentation Transport
III. Zonal Sedimentation Transport in Density Gradients
IV. Sedimentation Equilibrium
V. Advances and Trends in Ultracentrifuge Technology
References
Chapter 5. Quaternary Structure of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Stoichiometric Constitution
III. Geometric Arrangements of Identical Subunits
IV. Energetics of Self-Assembly
V. Intersubunit Communication
VI. Functional Aspects
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Electron Microscopy of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Relationship between the Electron Microscope Image and the Specimen
III. Specimens
IV. Interpretation and Analysis of Images
V. Results
VI. Recent Developments and Possible Future Needs
References
Author Index
Subject Index
