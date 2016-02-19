The Proteins Pt 1 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780125163019, 9780323162111

The Proteins Pt 1

3rd Edition

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323162111
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1975
Page Count: 564
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Proteins, Volume I, Third Edition presents the procedures for the isolation and characterization of proteins and methods for the establishment of homogeneity.

This volume contains chapters that discuss molecular sieve techniques for protein analysis; the theory and practice of biospecific affinity chromatography; gel electrophoresis of proteins in sodium dodecyl sulfate; sedimentation analysis of proteins; the subunit structure of proteins; and the analysis of protein subunit structure by electron microscopy.

Protein chemists, medical and biological researchers, and students who require more knowledge of protein chemistry will find the book of great value.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Molecular Sieve Methods of Analysis

I. General Introduction

II. Chromatographic Transport Methods

III. Equilibrium Partitioning Methods

IV. Determination of Molecular Size and Weight

V. Molecular Sieve Properties of Polydisperse Solutes

VI. Self-Association of Protein Subunits

VII. Association between Dissimilar Subunits

VIII. Binding of Small Molecules to Proteins

References

Chapter 2. Biospecific Affinity Chromatography and Related Methods

I. Introduction

II. Basic Principles

III. Nomenclature

IV. Matrices (Carriers)

V. Methods for Attachment of Ligands

VI. Adsorption-Desorption Procedures

VII. Applications

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3. Proteins and Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate: Molecular Weight Determination on Polyacrylamide Gels and Related Procedures

I. Introduction

II. Interaction of Proteins and SDS

III. Molecular Weight Determinations on SDS Gels

IV. Methods for Further Characterization of Proteins Separated on SDS Gels

References

Chapter 4. Sedimentation Analysis of Proteins

I. Introduction: The Role of Analytical Sedimentation Methods in Protein Chemistry

II. Moving-Boundary Sedimentation Transport

III. Zonal Sedimentation Transport in Density Gradients

IV. Sedimentation Equilibrium

V. Advances and Trends in Ultracentrifuge Technology

References

Chapter 5. Quaternary Structure of Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Stoichiometric Constitution

III. Geometric Arrangements of Identical Subunits

IV. Energetics of Self-Assembly

V. Intersubunit Communication

VI. Functional Aspects

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6. Electron Microscopy of Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Relationship between the Electron Microscope Image and the Specimen

III. Specimens

IV. Interpretation and Analysis of Images

V. Results

VI. Recent Developments and Possible Future Needs

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
564
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162111

About the Editor

Hans Neurath

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.