The Proteins Pt 1

The Proteins, Volume I, Third Edition presents the procedures for the isolation and characterization of proteins and methods for the establishment of homogeneity.

This volume contains chapters that discuss molecular sieve techniques for protein analysis; the theory and practice of biospecific affinity chromatography; gel electrophoresis of proteins in sodium dodecyl sulfate; sedimentation analysis of proteins; the subunit structure of proteins; and the analysis of protein subunit structure by electron microscopy.

Protein chemists, medical and biological researchers, and students who require more knowledge of protein chemistry will find the book of great value.