The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V4 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123957269, 9780323161619

The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V4

2nd Edition

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323161619
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 526
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
54.95
72.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Proteins: Composition, Structure, and Function, Second Edition, Volume IV covers the significant developments in understanding the relationships between the composition, structure, and function of proteins.
This three-chapter volume deals first with the genetic determination of protein structure and with the effects of mutational alteration on the structure and function of proteins. A highly relevant aspect of this topic is the change in protein structure during evolution and cell development. The second chapter describes the basic structure of several glycoproteins, such as orosomucoid, egg albumin, and submaxillary gland glycoprotein. The third chapter highlights the features of composition and arrangement of the group protein, which impart the capacity to perform their physical function. This book is of value to organic chemists, biochemists, and researchers in the protein-related fields.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume II

Contents of Volume III

Contents of Volume V

Errata for Volume II

Chapter 18 Genetic Control of Protein Structure

I. Introduction

II. Determination of Primary Structure

III. Determination of Folding and the Organization of Polypeptide Chains

IV. Possible Mutational Effects on Cell Components Common to the Synthesis of All Proteins

V. Expression of the Genetic Potential

References

Chapter 19 The Basic Structure of Glycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. α1-Acid Glycoprotein (Orosomucoid)

III. Egg Albumin

IV. The Submaxillary Gland Glycoprotein

V. Summary

References

Chapter 20 The Structure Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Resilin

III. Elastin

IV. Silk Proteins

V. Collagen

VI. Keratins

VII. Feather

VIII. Flagellin

IX. Proteins of Cilia

X. The Structural Proteins of the Myofibril

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161619

About the Editor

Hans Neurath

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.