The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V3 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123957252, 9780323161527

The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V3

2nd Edition

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323161527
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 600
Description

The Proteins: Composition, Structure, and Function, Volume III, Second Edition is a collection of papers that deals with the proteins of antibodies and antigens, of the blood clotting system, plasma proteins, and the virus proteins.

This volume also covers the fractionation of proteins and the criteria of purity, including the consideration of the interactions of proteins with radiant energy. One paper explains the peculiar biological usefulness and the special properties of each individual protein that can lead to its identification and separation. Other papers examine the structure and function of virus proteins, of viral nucleic acid, and of the plasma proteins. Another paper discuses the chemistry and structure of protein antigens and of antibodies, including the chemistry of their specific combination and relations with each other. The protein researcher can use convenient immunochemical techniques such as immunodiffusion and immunoelectrophoresis in his study. Other papers discuss the proteins in blood coagulation and the interactions of proteins with radiation, as well as, the infrared absorption spectra of proteins.

This book can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology or in cancer research.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume II

Contents of Volume III

Contents of Volume IV

Errata

Chapter 12 Fractionation of Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Solubility

III. Liquid-Liquid Partition

IV. Column Chromatography

V. Dialysis and Ultrafiltration

VI. Electrophoresis

VII. Sedimentation

VIII. Immunological Methods

IX. Auxiliary Techniques

X. General Recommendations

References

Chapter 13 Structure and Function of Virus Proteins and of Viral Nucleic Acid

I. Introduction

II. The Proteins of Viruses of Helical Symmetry

III. The Proteins of Viruses of Cubic Symmetry

IV. The Proteins of Viruses of Complex Structure

V. Structure and Function of Viral Nucleic Acids

VI. Effects of Viral Mutation in Terms of Protein Structure

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 14 Structure and Function of the Plasma Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Characterization of the Plasma Protein System

III. Molecular Properties and Chemical Composition of the Plasma Proteins

IV. Structure and Function of Major Plasma Proteins

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 15 Structure and Function of Antigen and Antibody Proteins

I. Introduction

II. The Chemical Properties of Antigens and Antibodies

III. The Antigen-Antibody Reaction

IV. The Structure of Protein Antigens

V. The Structure of Antibodies

VI. Theories of Antibody Formation

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 16 The Proteins of Blood Coagulation

I. General Introduction

II. Fibrin Formation in Mammalian Blood

III. Properties of the Various Clotting Factors

IV. Mechanisms of Blood Coagulation

V. Protein and Polysaccharide Inhibitors of Blood Coagulation

VI. Plasmin and Plasminogen

References

Chapter 17 Interaction of Proteins with Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Infrared Absorption Spectra of Proteins

III. Ultraviolet Absorption Spectroscopy of Proteins

IV. Emission Spectroscopy

V. Scattering and Retardation of Radiation by Proteins

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161527

About the Editor

Hans Neurath

