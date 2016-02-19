The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V3

The Proteins: Composition, Structure, and Function, Volume III, Second Edition is a collection of papers that deals with the proteins of antibodies and antigens, of the blood clotting system, plasma proteins, and the virus proteins.

This volume also covers the fractionation of proteins and the criteria of purity, including the consideration of the interactions of proteins with radiant energy. One paper explains the peculiar biological usefulness and the special properties of each individual protein that can lead to its identification and separation. Other papers examine the structure and function of virus proteins, of viral nucleic acid, and of the plasma proteins. Another paper discuses the chemistry and structure of protein antigens and of antibodies, including the chemistry of their specific combination and relations with each other. The protein researcher can use convenient immunochemical techniques such as immunodiffusion and immunoelectrophoresis in his study. Other papers discuss the proteins in blood coagulation and the interactions of proteins with radiation, as well as, the infrared absorption spectra of proteins.

This book can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology or in cancer research.