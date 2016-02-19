The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V3
2nd Edition
Description
The Proteins: Composition, Structure, and Function, Volume III, Second Edition is a collection of papers that deals with the proteins of antibodies and antigens, of the blood clotting system, plasma proteins, and the virus proteins.
This volume also covers the fractionation of proteins and the criteria of purity, including the consideration of the interactions of proteins with radiant energy. One paper explains the peculiar biological usefulness and the special properties of each individual protein that can lead to its identification and separation. Other papers examine the structure and function of virus proteins, of viral nucleic acid, and of the plasma proteins. Another paper discuses the chemistry and structure of protein antigens and of antibodies, including the chemistry of their specific combination and relations with each other. The protein researcher can use convenient immunochemical techniques such as immunodiffusion and immunoelectrophoresis in his study. Other papers discuss the proteins in blood coagulation and the interactions of proteins with radiation, as well as, the infrared absorption spectra of proteins.
This book can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology or in cancer research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume II
Contents of Volume III
Contents of Volume IV
Errata
Chapter 12 Fractionation of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Solubility
III. Liquid-Liquid Partition
IV. Column Chromatography
V. Dialysis and Ultrafiltration
VI. Electrophoresis
VII. Sedimentation
VIII. Immunological Methods
IX. Auxiliary Techniques
X. General Recommendations
References
Chapter 13 Structure and Function of Virus Proteins and of Viral Nucleic Acid
I. Introduction
II. The Proteins of Viruses of Helical Symmetry
III. The Proteins of Viruses of Cubic Symmetry
IV. The Proteins of Viruses of Complex Structure
V. Structure and Function of Viral Nucleic Acids
VI. Effects of Viral Mutation in Terms of Protein Structure
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 14 Structure and Function of the Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of the Plasma Protein System
III. Molecular Properties and Chemical Composition of the Plasma Proteins
IV. Structure and Function of Major Plasma Proteins
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 15 Structure and Function of Antigen and Antibody Proteins
I. Introduction
II. The Chemical Properties of Antigens and Antibodies
III. The Antigen-Antibody Reaction
IV. The Structure of Protein Antigens
V. The Structure of Antibodies
VI. Theories of Antibody Formation
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 16 The Proteins of Blood Coagulation
I. General Introduction
II. Fibrin Formation in Mammalian Blood
III. Properties of the Various Clotting Factors
IV. Mechanisms of Blood Coagulation
V. Protein and Polysaccharide Inhibitors of Blood Coagulation
VI. Plasmin and Plasminogen
References
Chapter 17 Interaction of Proteins with Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Infrared Absorption Spectra of Proteins
III. Ultraviolet Absorption Spectroscopy of Proteins
IV. Emission Spectroscopy
V. Scattering and Retardation of Radiation by Proteins
References
Author Index
Subject Index
