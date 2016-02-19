The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V2
The Proteins: Composition, Structure, and Function, Second Edition, Volume II deals with fundamental properties of proteins, both in solution and in the solid state. This volume consists of five chapters that specifically cover the advances in understanding the structure and function of the protein molecule. The opening chapter presents interpretative procedures of experimental methods for determining protein conformation using X-ray crystallography, followed by an examination of the acid-base dissociations of proteins. The discussion then shifts to the investigation of interactions between protein molecules and other macromolecules, which is of significant importance in providing a chemical basis for many biological processes. A chapter considers first the synthesis, purification, and chemical properties of the polyamino acids. This chapter further describes their physicochemical properties in the solid state, in solution, and at interfaces, and lastly discusses their biological properties as high molecular weight substrates for proteolytic enzymes and as synthetic antigens, and their interaction with proteins and nucleic acids, with viruses, bacteria, blood components, and other biological systems. The use of polyamino acids in the study of the genetic code and the preparation and properties of polypeptidyl proteins are also covered. The concluding chapter focuses on X-ray analysis of protein structure. Organic chemists, biochemists, and researchers in protein-related fields will find this book invaluable
Table of Contents
Chapter 7 The Conformation of Polypeptide Chains in Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Possible Conformations of the Polypeptide Chain in Solution
III. Summary of Results Obtained from Investigations of Synthetic Polypeptides
IV. Experimental Methods of Determining the Conformation of Proteins
V. Conclusion
Chapter 8 Interaction of Proteins with Hydrogen Ions and Other Small Ions and Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Definitions, Concepts, and Experimental Methods
III. Prototropic Components and Their Characteristics
IV. Description of Useful Models
V. Experimental Results with Individual Proteins and Their Interpretation
VI. Binding of Small Ions to Proteins
VII. Combination of Proteins with Un-ionized Molecules
VIII. Applications of Protein Acid-Base Equilibria
IX. Problem Areas for Future Investigations
Chapter 9 Interacting Protein Systems
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Obtaining Values of Characteristic Parameters
III. The Behavior of Interacting Systems in Transport Experiments
IV. Interaction Effects in Other Physicochemical Measurements
Chapter 10 Polyamino Acids as Protein Models
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis and Chemical Properties of Polyamino Acids
III. Conformation of Polyamino Acids in the Solid State
IV. Properties of Polyamino Acids in Solution
V. Monomolecular Layers
VI. Polyamino Acids as Substrates for Proteolytic Enzymes
VII. Polypeptidyl Enzymes and Water-Insoluble Enzymes
VIII. Antigenicity of Polyamino Acids and Polypeptidyl Proteins
IX. Polyamino Acids in the Study of the Genetic Code
X. Interaction of Polyamino Acids with Enzymes and Other Proteins and with Nucleic Acids
XI. Interaction of Polyamino Acids with Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi, and Blood Cells
XII. Other Studies of Biological Interest
XIII. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 11 X-Ray Analysis and Protein Structure
I. Introduction
II. Globular Proteins
III. Fibrous Proteins
