The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V2 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123957245, 9780323161305

The Proteins Composition, Structure, and Function V2

2nd Edition

Editors: Hans Neurath
eBook ISBN: 9780323161305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 856
Description

The Proteins: Composition, Structure, and Function, Second Edition, Volume II deals with fundamental properties of proteins, both in solution and in the solid state. This volume consists of five chapters that specifically cover the advances in understanding the structure and function of the protein molecule. The opening chapter presents interpretative procedures of experimental methods for determining protein conformation using X-ray crystallography, followed by an examination of the acid-base dissociations of proteins. The discussion then shifts to the investigation of interactions between protein molecules and other macromolecules, which is of significant importance in providing a chemical basis for many biological processes. A chapter considers first the synthesis, purification, and chemical properties of the polyamino acids. This chapter further describes their physicochemical properties in the solid state, in solution, and at interfaces, and lastly discusses their biological properties as high molecular weight substrates for proteolytic enzymes and as synthetic antigens, and their interaction with proteins and nucleic acids, with viruses, bacteria, blood components, and other biological systems. The use of polyamino acids in the study of the genetic code and the preparation and properties of polypeptidyl proteins are also covered. The concluding chapter focuses on X-ray analysis of protein structure. Organic chemists, biochemists, and researchers in protein-related fields will find this book invaluable

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume III

Contents of Volume IV

Contents of Volume V

Errata

Chapter 7 The Conformation of Polypeptide Chains in Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Possible Conformations of the Polypeptide Chain in Solution

III. Summary of Results Obtained from Investigations of Synthetic Polypeptides

IV. Experimental Methods of Determining the Conformation of Proteins

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 8 Interaction of Proteins with Hydrogen Ions and Other Small Ions and Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Definitions, Concepts, and Experimental Methods

III. Prototropic Components and Their Characteristics

IV. Description of Useful Models

V. Experimental Results with Individual Proteins and Their Interpretation

VI. Binding of Small Ions to Proteins

VII. Combination of Proteins with Un-ionized Molecules

VIII. Applications of Protein Acid-Base Equilibria

IX. Problem Areas for Future Investigations

References

Chapter 9 Interacting Protein Systems

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Obtaining Values of Characteristic Parameters

III. The Behavior of Interacting Systems in Transport Experiments

IV. Interaction Effects in Other Physicochemical Measurements

References

Chapter 10 Polyamino Acids as Protein Models

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis and Chemical Properties of Polyamino Acids

III. Conformation of Polyamino Acids in the Solid State

IV. Properties of Polyamino Acids in Solution

V. Monomolecular Layers

VI. Polyamino Acids as Substrates for Proteolytic Enzymes

VII. Polypeptidyl Enzymes and Water-Insoluble Enzymes

VIII. Antigenicity of Polyamino Acids and Polypeptidyl Proteins

IX. Polyamino Acids in the Study of the Genetic Code

X. Interaction of Polyamino Acids with Enzymes and Other Proteins and with Nucleic Acids

XI. Interaction of Polyamino Acids with Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi, and Blood Cells

XII. Other Studies of Biological Interest

XIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 11 X-Ray Analysis and Protein Structure

I. Introduction

II. Globular Proteins

III. Fibrous Proteins

Bibliography

References

Author Index

Subject Index


