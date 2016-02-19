The Proteins Chemistry, Biological Activity, and Methods V2B
1st Edition
Description
The Proteins, Volume II: Chemistry, Biological Activity, and Methods, Part A is a nine-chapter text that explores the chemical and biological aspects of proteins.
This book starts with a discussion on the occurrence, distribution, and general chemical and biochemical properties of nucleoproteins, enzymes, and respiratory proteins and toxic proteins. The subsequent chapters cover the biological importance, separation, distribution, and antibacterial activity of food proteins, such as milk, egg, and seed proteins. A chapter explores the general concepts of protein metabolism in plants. The final chapter examines the sources and the action of the protein hormones. Biochemists, physiologists, and medical researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume II, Part A
12. Nucleoproteins and Viruses
A. Nucleic Acids and Nucleoproteins
I. Introduction
II. The Chemical Properties of Nucleic Acids
III. The Physical Properties of Nucleic Acids
IV. Nucleoproteins
B. Viruses
I. Introduction
II. The Plant Viruses
III. The Animal Viruses
IV. The Bacteriophages
13. The Oxidizing Enzymes
I. General
II. The Copper Proteins
III. Pyridinoproteins
IV. Flavoproteins
V. Thiaminoproteins
VI. Other Oxidizing Enzymes
14. Respiratory Proteins
I. Occurrence of Respiratory Proteins
II. Hemoglobin
III. Chlorocruorin
IV. Hemocyanin
V. Hemerythrin
VI. Other Respiratory Proteins
15. Toxic Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Toxic Proteins
III. Properties and Modes of Action of Toxic Proteins
16. Milk Proteins
I. Biological Importance
II. Protein Distribution in Milk
III. Separation and Properties of Milk Proteins
IV. Amino Acid Composition of Milk Proteins
V. Enzymes in Milk
VI. Antibacterial Factor of Milk
VII. Relationship of Milk Proteins to Serum Proteins
17. Egg Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Egg White
III. Egg Yolk
IV. Species Variation in the Protein Composition of the Egg
18. Seed Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Extraction
III. Characterization
IV. Examples of Some Seed Proteins
V. Seed Proteins During Ripening and Germination
VI. Amino Acid Composition
19. Proteins and Protein Metabolism in Plants
I. Introduction. Some General Concepts
II. Protein Metabolism. Historical
III. Proteins and Protein Metabolism in the Plant Body
IV. The Amino Acid Composition of the Protein Fraction in Bulk
V. Protein Moieties of the Leaf and of Plant Viruses
VI. The Nonprotein Nitrogen of Plants in Relation to Protein Metabolism
VII. Factors That Affect the Protein and Soluble-Nitrogen Fractions in Plants
VIII. Some General Effects of Environment and Nutrition on the Nitrogen Compounds and upon Proteins
20. Protein Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Anterior Pituitary Hormones
III. Urinary and Serum Gonadotropins
IV. Posterior Pituitary Hormones
V. Insulin
VI. Thyroid Hormones
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1954
- Published:
- 1st January 1954
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143622