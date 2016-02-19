The Proteins Chemistry, Biological Activity, and Methods V2B

The Proteins, Volume II: Chemistry, Biological Activity, and Methods, Part A is a nine-chapter text that explores the chemical and biological aspects of proteins. This book starts with a discussion on the occurrence, distribution, and general chemical and biochemical properties of nucleoproteins, enzymes, and respiratory proteins and toxic proteins. The subsequent chapters cover the biological importance, separation, distribution, and antibacterial activity of food proteins, such as milk, egg, and seed proteins. A chapter explores the general concepts of protein metabolism in plants. The final chapter examines the sources and the action of the protein hormones. Biochemists, physiologists, and medical researchers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume II, Part A

12. Nucleoproteins and Viruses

A. Nucleic Acids and Nucleoproteins

I. Introduction

II. The Chemical Properties of Nucleic Acids

III. The Physical Properties of Nucleic Acids

IV. Nucleoproteins

B. Viruses

I. Introduction

II. The Plant Viruses

III. The Animal Viruses

IV. The Bacteriophages

13. The Oxidizing Enzymes

I. General

II. The Copper Proteins

III. Pyridinoproteins

IV. Flavoproteins

V. Thiaminoproteins

VI. Other Oxidizing Enzymes

14. Respiratory Proteins

I. Occurrence of Respiratory Proteins

II. Hemoglobin

III. Chlorocruorin

IV. Hemocyanin

V. Hemerythrin

VI. Other Respiratory Proteins

15. Toxic Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Toxic Proteins

III. Properties and Modes of Action of Toxic Proteins

16. Milk Proteins

I. Biological Importance

II. Protein Distribution in Milk

III. Separation and Properties of Milk Proteins

IV. Amino Acid Composition of Milk Proteins

V. Enzymes in Milk

VI. Antibacterial Factor of Milk

VII. Relationship of Milk Proteins to Serum Proteins

17. Egg Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Egg White

III. Egg Yolk

IV. Species Variation in the Protein Composition of the Egg

18. Seed Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Extraction

III. Characterization

IV. Examples of Some Seed Proteins

V. Seed Proteins During Ripening and Germination

VI. Amino Acid Composition

19. Proteins and Protein Metabolism in Plants

I. Introduction. Some General Concepts

II. Protein Metabolism. Historical

III. Proteins and Protein Metabolism in the Plant Body

IV. The Amino Acid Composition of the Protein Fraction in Bulk

V. Protein Moieties of the Leaf and of Plant Viruses

VI. The Nonprotein Nitrogen of Plants in Relation to Protein Metabolism

VII. Factors That Affect the Protein and Soluble-Nitrogen Fractions in Plants

VIII. Some General Effects of Environment and Nutrition on the Nitrogen Compounds and upon Proteins

20. Protein Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Anterior Pituitary Hormones

III. Urinary and Serum Gonadotropins

IV. Posterior Pituitary Hormones

V. Insulin

VI. Thyroid Hormones