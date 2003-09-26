The Protection Officer Training Manual
7th Edition
Description
This revised edition retains the exceptional organization and coverage of the previous editions and is designed for the training and certification needs of first-line security officers and supervisors throughout the private and public security industry.
Key Features
- Completely updated with coverage of all core security principles
- Course text for the Certified Protection Officer (CPO) Program
- Includes all new sections on information security, terrorism awareness, and first response during crises
Readership
CPO candidates, proprietary training institutes that teach classes on security and becoming a protection officer.
Guard companies, individual corporations or institutions (hospitals and schools) that train private security forces.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Code of Ethics; Chapter Summary Review; Unit One: The Evolution of Asset Protection and Security. Unit Two: Field Notes and Report Writing; Observation Skills and Memory; Patrol Techniques; Safety and the Protection Officer; Traffic Control; Crowd Control. Unit Three : Physical Security; Basic Alarm Systems; Central Alarm Stations and Dispatch Centers; Access Control. Unit Four : Introduction to Computer Security; Information Security; Unit Five : Explosive Devices, Bomb Threats and Search Procedures; Fire Prevention, Detection and Response; Hazardous Materials; Protection Officers and Emergency Response : Legal and Operational Procedures Unit Six : Strikes, Lockouts and Labor Relations; Workplace Violence; Employee Dishonesty, Crime in Business; Substance Abuse; Unit Seven : Effective Communications; Crisis Intervention; Security Awareness; Environmental Crime Control Theory; Unit Eight : Operational Risk Management; Emergency Planning and Disaster Control; Terrorism; Counter Terrorism and VIP Protection; Weapons of Mass Destruction : The NBC Threats; Unit Nine : Crime Scene Procedures; Surveillance; Interviewing Techniques; Investigation : Concepts and Practices for Security Professionals; Unit Ten: Legal Aspects of Security; Protection Officer Law (U.S.); Protection Officer Law (Canadian); Unit Eleven : Use of Force; Defensive Tactics and Officer Safety; Apprehension and Detention Procedures; Unit Twelve : Public Relations; Police and Security Liaison; Ethics and Professionalism; Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 315
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 26th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497907
About the Author
Reviews
Our civilization has raised the bar on the quality of trained responders who have to deal with such unexpected high tech emergencies. This book is a major low cost solution. There is no simple path to excellence and I have found this book is efficiently written to convey the greatest amount of valuable information in the least amount of reading. The material contained in this manual is generic and applies very well to a number of different security environments. Whether the Security Officer's environment is a hospital, campus, retail facility this manual contains material that will assist the Officer in completing the assigned duties competently. The chapters and units are well thought out following a focused plan to take the reader on a journey to excellence. As a foundation for training, I would recommend this work as an excellent vehicle. The content is written in a manner to make it user friendly without talking down to the reader. This book constitutes a great resource and is a must for all security departments, not only as a reference work, but as a supplementary site training manual. We have seen too many textbooks that seem to miss the mark in the summary questions. That is definitely not the case here. In our estimation, Davies and Minion have done it once again. By and large, this is a masterful publication that compliments the field of Security and does an outstanding job of preparing the Security Officer for the daunting challenges that will face them over the course of their career. The latest information on security procedures is concentrated in the 305 crisply written pages of this manual. You will find it to be pleasant reading, as I have, as the book flows smoothly from point to point, and with clarity. I heartily recommend this works as deserving of a place on your bookshelf. - Robert J. Stetson is the President and Founder of Metro Net Security Corporation Protection Officer Training Manual is an instructional text that covers all of the subjects essential to the effective training of protection officers. Now in its seventh edition, the book has been class-tested for many years and the training manual for the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) since 1988. – Canadian Security