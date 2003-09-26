The Protection Officer Training Manual

Our civilization has raised the bar on the quality of trained responders who have to deal with such unexpected high tech emergencies. This book is a major low cost solution. There is no simple path to excellence and I have found this book is efficiently written to convey the greatest amount of valuable information in the least amount of reading. The material contained in this manual is generic and applies very well to a number of different security environments. Whether the Security Officer's environment is a hospital, campus, retail facility this manual contains material that will assist the Officer in completing the assigned duties competently. The chapters and units are well thought out following a focused plan to take the reader on a journey to excellence. As a foundation for training, I would recommend this work as an excellent vehicle. The content is written in a manner to make it user friendly without talking down to the reader. This book constitutes a great resource and is a must for all security departments, not only as a reference work, but as a supplementary site training manual. We have seen too many textbooks that seem to miss the mark in the summary questions. That is definitely not the case here. In our estimation, Davies and Minion have done it once again. By and large, this is a masterful publication that compliments the field of Security and does an outstanding job of preparing the Security Officer for the daunting challenges that will face them over the course of their career. The latest information on security procedures is concentrated in the 305 crisply written pages of this manual. You will find it to be pleasant reading, as I have, as the book flows smoothly from point to point, and with clarity. I heartily recommend this works as deserving of a place on your bookshelf. - Robert J. Stetson is the President and Founder of Metro Net Security Corporation Protection Officer Training Manual is an instructional text that covers all of the subjects essential to the effective training of protection officers. Now in its seventh edition, the book has been class-tested for many years and the training manual for the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) since 1988. – Canadian Security