The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Multiconductor Transmission Lines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080135595, 9781483155524

The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Multiconductor Transmission Lines

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Electromagnetic Waves

Authors: P. I. Kuznetsov R. L. Stratonovich
Editors: L. A. G. Dresel
eBook ISBN: 9781483155524
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 206
Description

The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Multiconductor Transmission Lines presents the study of the problems relating to the propagation of electromagnetic waves along multi-conductor transmission line. This book examines the theoretical investigations into the propagation of electromagnetic waves in transmission line systems involving two or more conductors. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the rigorous method based on Maxwell's equations for solving the basic problem in the theory of the steady-state propagation of electromagnetic waves in a multi-conductor system. This text then examines the significant practical problem of determining the electromagnetic fields of symmetrical and non-symmetrical two-wire lines in free space. Other chapters consider the methods of calculating the parameters of non-uniform lines. This book discusses as well the problem of transient electromagnetic processes in a multi-conductor system. The final chapter deals with the asymptotic representation of cylindrical functions of two-imaginary variables.
Electrical engineers will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1 Electromagnetic Processes in a Multi-Conductor System

2 Electromagnetic Processes in a Two-Wire System

3 Non-Uniform Long Lines

4 The Optimum Transition Between Two Different Uniform Long Lines

5 Non-Uniform Long Lines With Varying Propagation Coefficients

6 The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves Along Two Parallel Single-Wire Lines

7 The Propagation Of Electromagnetic Waves on Lines

8 The Representation of a Contour Integral

9 Lommel Functions of two Imaginary Arguments

10 The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in a Multiconductor System

11 The Calculation of Transient Processes in Long Lines Using Cylindrical Functions of Two Independent Variables

12 Asymptotic Expansions of Cylindrical Functions of Two Imaginary Variables

Index


Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155524

About the Author

