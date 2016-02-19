The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Multiconductor Transmission Lines
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Electromagnetic Waves
Description
The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Multiconductor Transmission Lines presents the study of the problems relating to the propagation of electromagnetic waves along multi-conductor transmission line. This book examines the theoretical investigations into the propagation of electromagnetic waves in transmission line systems involving two or more conductors.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the rigorous method based on Maxwell's equations for solving the basic problem in the theory of the steady-state propagation of electromagnetic waves in a multi-conductor system. This text then examines the significant practical problem of determining the electromagnetic fields of symmetrical and non-symmetrical two-wire lines in free space. Other chapters consider the methods of calculating the parameters of non-uniform lines. This book discusses as well the problem of transient electromagnetic processes in a multi-conductor system. The final chapter deals with the asymptotic representation of cylindrical functions of two-imaginary variables.
Electrical engineers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1 Electromagnetic Processes in a Multi-Conductor System
2 Electromagnetic Processes in a Two-Wire System
3 Non-Uniform Long Lines
4 The Optimum Transition Between Two Different Uniform Long Lines
5 Non-Uniform Long Lines With Varying Propagation Coefficients
6 The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves Along Two Parallel Single-Wire Lines
7 The Propagation Of Electromagnetic Waves on Lines
8 The Representation of a Contour Integral
9 Lommel Functions of two Imaginary Arguments
10 The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in a Multiconductor System
11 The Calculation of Transient Processes in Long Lines Using Cylindrical Functions of Two Independent Variables
12 Asymptotic Expansions of Cylindrical Functions of Two Imaginary Variables
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155524