The Promotion of the Relationship between Research and Industry in Mechanical Production presents the rapid transformation of mechanical production, which calls for intensified relations between research and industry. This book provides the practical ways of cooperation between research and industry with regard to automation. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the attitude towards research and application. This text then examines the bottle-necks that impede good collaboration. Other chapters consider the ways and means that produce a common understanding of the problems concerned between industrial production and production research. This book discusses as well how the introduction of an innovation can affect the cycle of operations of the old process, in terms of time, place, or persons involved. The final chapter deals with the scientific basis of the need to improve production methods throughout the world. This book is a valuable resource for production engineers, production managers, industrial managers, and research workers.