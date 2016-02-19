The Promotion of the Relationship between Research and Industry in Mechanical Production
1st Edition
International Institution for Production Engineering Research
Description
The Promotion of the Relationship between Research and Industry in Mechanical Production presents the rapid transformation of mechanical production, which calls for intensified relations between research and industry. This book provides the practical ways of cooperation between research and industry with regard to automation. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the attitude towards research and application. This text then examines the bottle-necks that impede good collaboration. Other chapters consider the ways and means that produce a common understanding of the problems concerned between industrial production and production research. This book discusses as well how the introduction of an innovation can affect the cycle of operations of the old process, in terms of time, place, or persons involved. The final chapter deals with the scientific basis of the need to improve production methods throughout the world. This book is a valuable resource for production engineers, production managers, industrial managers, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Joint Task for Research and Industry
2. The Needs of Industry
2.1. How are Industrial Needs Recognized?
2.2. How do Research People Get to Know the Needs of Industry?
3. The Mode of Working of Research People with Regard to Utilization of Research Results
4. Ways of Transferring Research Results to Industry
4.1. Methods of Transferring Knowledge
4.2. Auxiliary Means for Transfer of Knowledge
5. Requirements in Industry That Will Permit Rapid Utilization of Research Results in Production
6. Final Remarks
7. Appendixes
7.1. International Co-Operative Research in the Field of Production Engineering
7.2. General Promotion of Production Engineering Research and of Transfer of Research Results to Practice (Example: Western Germany)
7.3. The Organization of Production Research in the Metal-Working Industry of a Country (Example: Sweden)
7.4. Organization Pattern of Production Research in a National Specialized Industry (Example: Watch-Making Industry in Switzerland)
7.5. Organization of a Central Research Institute Which Collaborates with the Metal Industry of a Country (Example: Netherlands)
7.6. Urgent Problems in Production Research
7.7. Orientation of Production Engineering Research
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 64
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184234