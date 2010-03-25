The Professional Protection Officer: Security Strategies, Tactics and Trends, Eighth Edition, is the definitive reference and instructional text for career oriented security officers in both the private and public sectors. The first edition originated with the birth of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) in 1988, which has been using the book as the official text since that time. Each subsequent edition has brought new and enlightened information to the protection professional. This latest edition covers all of the subjects essential to training of protection professionals, and has been renamed to reflect new strategies, tactics, and trends in this dynamic field.

The book contains 12 units and 45 chapters. Written by leading security educators, trainers and consultants, it has served as the authoritative text for both students and professionals worldwide. This new edition adds critical updates and fresh pedagogy, as well as new diagrams, illustrations, and self assessments. Information included is designed to reflect the latest trends in the industry and to support and reinforce continued professional development. The book concludes with an Emerging Trends feature, laying the groundwork for the future growth of this increasingly vital profession.

This will be an ideal reference for security students and CPO candidates.