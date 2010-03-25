The Professional Protection Officer
1st Edition
Practical Security Strategies and Emerging Trends
Description
The Professional Protection Officer: Security Strategies, Tactics and Trends, Eighth Edition, is the definitive reference and instructional text for career oriented security officers in both the private and public sectors. The first edition originated with the birth of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) in 1988, which has been using the book as the official text since that time. Each subsequent edition has brought new and enlightened information to the protection professional. This latest edition covers all of the subjects essential to training of protection professionals, and has been renamed to reflect new strategies, tactics, and trends in this dynamic field.
The book contains 12 units and 45 chapters. Written by leading security educators, trainers and consultants, it has served as the authoritative text for both students and professionals worldwide. This new edition adds critical updates and fresh pedagogy, as well as new diagrams, illustrations, and self assessments. Information included is designed to reflect the latest trends in the industry and to support and reinforce continued professional development. The book concludes with an Emerging Trends feature, laying the groundwork for the future growth of this increasingly vital profession.
This will be an ideal reference for security students and CPO candidates.
Key Features
- Information included is designed to reflect the latest trends in the industry and to support and reinforce continued professional development.
- Concludes chapters with an Emerging Trends feature, laying the groundwork for the future growth of this increasingly vital profession.
- Written by a cross-disciplinary contributor team consisting of top experts in their respective fields.
Readership
CPO candidates; security students
Table of Contents
UNIT 1: Foundations
Chapter 1: Concepts and Theories of Asset Protection
Chapter 2: Evolution of Asset Protection and Security
Chapter 3: Role of the Professional Protection Officer
Chapter 4: Protection Officer as a Leader
Chapter 5: Career Planning for Protection ProfessionalsUNIT 2: Communications
Chapter 6: Effective Communications
Chapter 7: Security and Safety Awareness
Chapter 8: Central Alarm Stations/Dispatch Operations
UNIT 3: Protection Officer Functions
Chapter 9: Automation in Protection Operations
Chapter 10: Patrol Principles and Practices
Chapter 11: Traffic Control
Chapter 12: Crowd Management and Special Event Planning
UNIT 4: Crime Prevention and Physical Security
Chapter 13: Environmental Crime Control Theory
Chapter 14: Physical Security Concepts and Applications
Chapter 15: Alarm Systems: Principles of Operation
Chapter 16: Access Control
Chapter 17: Detection Equipment
UNIT 5: Safety and Fire Prevention
Chapter 18: Fire Prevention, Detection and Response
Chapter 19: Occupational Safety and Health and the Protection Officer
Chapter 20: An All-Hazards Approach to Hazardous Materials
UNIT 6: Information Protection
Chapter 21: Information Security and Counterintelligence
UNIT 7: Deviance, Crime and Violence in the Workplace
Chapter 22: Workplace Crime and Deviance
Chapter 23: Substance Abuse
Chapter 24: Workplace Violence
Chapter 25: Crisis Intervention
Chapter 26: Strikes, Lockouts, Labor Relations
UNIT 8: Risk and Threat Management
Chapter 27: Risk Management
Chapter 28: Emergency Management Planning
Chapter 29: Threat of Terrorism
Chapter 30: Anti-Terrorism and VIP Protection
UNIT 9: Investigations
Chapter 31: Investigation: Concepts and Practices for Security Professionals
Chapter 32: Crime and Incident Scene Procedure
Chapter 33: Interviewing and Interrogation
Chapter 34: Foundations for Surveillance
Chapter 35: Report Writing and Field Notes
UNIT 10: Legal Aspects
Chapter 36: Legal Aspects of Security
UNIT 11: Officer Safety and the Use of Force
Chapter 37: Use of Force
Chapter 38: Defensive Tactics and Officer Safety
Chapter 39: Industrial Hazards, Safety and The Security Officer
Chapter 40: Apprehension and Detention Procedures
UNIT 12: Relations with Others
Chapter 41: Human Relations
Chapter 42: Public Relations
Chapter 43: Community Relations: Making the Strategy Come Alive
Chapter 44: Networking and the Liason Function
Chapter 45: Ethics and Professionalism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 623
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 25th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856177467
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961644
About the Author
Sandi Davies
Sandi J Davies has served as the Executive Director of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) for more than 25 years. She is the former Chairperson of the Security Services Council for ASIS International, and is currently a member of the Security Services Council and the Women In Security Council of ASIS International. Sandi has edited eight editions of The Professional Protection Officer, as well as all four editions of Security Supervision: Theory and Practice of Asset Protection.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO)
Reviews
"The International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) has produced one of their most ambitious works to date: an expansion of their private security education manual published in 1988. More than two dozen contributors provided material for the book’s 45 chapters of officer training material—much of it new….Topics from traffic control to hazardous materials demonstrate the manual’s diversity of topics. The authors finish each chapter with a segment that discusses emerging trends, making the manual itself an asset to acquire and protect for any security professional."--Richard Petraitis, Security Management Magazine