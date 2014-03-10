Food Science and Technology International Series

Part 1 Produce Contamination:Scope and Sources

Chapter 1. Scope of the Produce Contamination Problem

Introduction

Key aspects of the produce contamination problem

Potential sources of produce contamination

Gaps in our understanding of produce contamination

Chapter 2. Microbial Attachment and Persistence on Plants

Introduction

Ecological niches and introduction into the plant environment

Outbreak investigations reveal sources and persistence of pathogens

Attachment of pathogens to plant tissue

Biofilm formation on produce surfaces

Internalization and persistence

Specific interactions of the pathogens with commodities

Plant defense response to human enteric pathogens

Conclusion

Chapter 3. Identification of the Source of Contamination

Introduction

Overview: phases of a foodborne outbreak investigation

Specifics of environmental investigations

Training needs for environmental investigators of retail, food processing facilities, packing sheds, and farms

Resuming operations

Farm investigations

Packinghouse investigations

Vacuum cooler/hydrocooler investigation

Fresh-cut produce processor investigations

Intentional contamination

Lessons learned

Recommendations

Editor’s Note

Chapter 4. Manure Management

Introduction

Manure use on crops

Survival of pathogens in manure

Pastures, lots, and runoff

Manure treatment technologies

Composting

Summary

Chapter 5. Bioaerosol Contamination of Produce: Potential Issues from an Unexplored Contaminant Route

Introduction

Aerosols

Potential for crop contamination – sources of bioaerosols

Conclusions

Chapter 6. Water Quality

Introduction

Irrigation water

Water quality standards for irrigation water

Occurrence of pathogens in irrigation water

Contamination of produce during irrigation

Survival of pathogens on produce in the field

Other sources

Summary and conclusions

Chapter 7. Disease Risks Posed by Wild Birds Associated with Agricultural Landscapes

Introduction

Bird species commonly associated with agriculture

Bacterial diseases

Fungal diseases

Parasitic diseases

Determinating risk and control points

Mitigation options

Summary

Chapter 8. Produce Contamination by Other Wildlife

Introduction

Viral pathogens

Bacterial pathogens

Parasitic pathogens

Protozoa

Helminths

Mitigating wildlife–crop interactions

Summary

Part 2 Commodities Associated with Major Outbreaks and Recalls

Chapter 9. Leafy Vegetables

Introduction

Outbreaks associated with leafy greens

Growing conditions by geographical region: link to outbreaks

Harvesting practices: influence on contamination

Processing practices and product contamination

Washing and sanitizing

Conclusion

Chapter 10. Melons

Introduction

Prevalence of human pathogens in and on melons

Outbreaks of foodborne disease linked to melons

Structural characteristics of melons promoting microbial survival and growth

Fresh-cut melons

Conclusion

Chapter 11. Microbiological Safety of Sprouted Seeds: Interventions and Regulations

Introduction

Sprouted seed market structure

Seed production

Methods of sprout production

Pathogens linked to sprouted seeds

Outbreaks linked to sprouted seeds

Interactions of pathogens with sprouting seeds

Sources of contamination

Interventions to enhance the microbiological safety of sprouted seeds

Guidelines to enhance the microbiological safety of sprouted seeds

Conclusions and future directions

Chapter 12. Salmonella and Tomatoes

Introduction

How Salmonella contaminates tomato fruit

Sources of Salmonella and other human pathogens in crop production environments

Salmonella ecology and its implications for produce safety

Interactions between Salmonella and tomatoes: molecular insights

The maturity stage of the tomato fruit affects Salmonella proliferation and its gene expressions

Interactions of Salmonella with plant-associated bacteria (including plant pathogens) and their implications in produce safety

Prevention of contamination of tomatoes by Salmonella

Research needs

Chapter 13. Tree Fruits and Nuts: Outbreaks, Contamination Sources, Prevention, and Remediation

Introduction

Organisms of concern

Outbreaks associated with tree fruits

Outbreaks associated with tree nuts

Routes of contamination

Prevention

Remediation

Conclusions

Chapter 14. Berry Contamination: Outbreaks and Contamination Issues

Introduction

The impact of major outbreaks

History of viral contamination of berries

Hepatitis A outbreaks with raspberries and strawberries

Norovirus-associated outbreaks with raspberries

The role of Cyclospora cayetanensis in berry-associated outbreaks

Transmission of Cyclospora oocysts and the role of foods

Bacterial contamination of berries

Contamination reduction strategies

In summary

Part 3 Contamination Avoidance Pre and Postharvest

Chapter 15. Produce Contamination Issues in Mexico and Central America

Introduction

Sources of contamination

Runoff

Prevalence and incidence of bacterial- , viral- , and protozoan-related gastroenteritis

Hygiene facilities

Good Agricultural Practices

Outbreak-related cases in Mexico and Central America

Conclusions

Chapter 16. Regulatory Issues in Europe Regarding Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Safety

Introduction

The European Union

Fresh produce contamination problems in Europe

What do the Europeans do – European regulations

European Food Safety Authority

GlobalGAP

Differences from U.S. regulations

Funding of food safety research in Europe

Part 4 Technology for Reduction of Human Pathogens in Fresh Produce

Chapter 17. Disinfection of Contaminated Produce with Conventional Washing and Sanitizing Technology

Introduction

Washing and sanitizing agents

Alternatives to chlorine

Other approved sanitizing agents for produce

Washing and sanitizing equipment

Efficacy of washing and sanitizing methods for problem commodities

Conclusions

Chapter 18. Advanced Technologies for Detection and Elimination of Bacterial Pathogens

Introduction

Detection methods

Antimicrobial intervention technologies

The challenge of technology development for organic foods

Chapter 19. Conclusions and Recommendations

Introduction

Sources of contamination

Commodities at risk

Challenges of produce disinfection

Investigating contamination on the farm

Pre-emptive food safety programs

The farm-to-fork approach

