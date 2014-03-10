The Produce Contamination Problem
2nd Edition
Causes and Solutions
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Part 1 Produce Contamination:Scope and Sources
Chapter 1. Scope of the Produce Contamination Problem
Introduction
Key aspects of the produce contamination problem
Potential sources of produce contamination
Gaps in our understanding of produce contamination
Chapter 2. Microbial Attachment and Persistence on Plants
Introduction
Ecological niches and introduction into the plant environment
Outbreak investigations reveal sources and persistence of pathogens
Attachment of pathogens to plant tissue
Biofilm formation on produce surfaces
Internalization and persistence
Specific interactions of the pathogens with commodities
Plant defense response to human enteric pathogens
Conclusion
Chapter 3. Identification of the Source of Contamination
Introduction
Overview: phases of a foodborne outbreak investigation
Specifics of environmental investigations
Training needs for environmental investigators of retail, food processing facilities, packing sheds, and farms
Resuming operations
Farm investigations
Packinghouse investigations
Vacuum cooler/hydrocooler investigation
Fresh-cut produce processor investigations
Intentional contamination
Lessons learned
Recommendations
Editor’s Note
Chapter 4. Manure Management
Introduction
Manure use on crops
Survival of pathogens in manure
Pastures, lots, and runoff
Manure treatment technologies
Composting
Summary
Chapter 5. Bioaerosol Contamination of Produce: Potential Issues from an Unexplored Contaminant Route
Introduction
Aerosols
Potential for crop contamination – sources of bioaerosols
Conclusions
Chapter 6. Water Quality
Introduction
Irrigation water
Water quality standards for irrigation water
Occurrence of pathogens in irrigation water
Contamination of produce during irrigation
Survival of pathogens on produce in the field
Other sources
Summary and conclusions
Chapter 7. Disease Risks Posed by Wild Birds Associated with Agricultural Landscapes
Introduction
Bird species commonly associated with agriculture
Bacterial diseases
Fungal diseases
Parasitic diseases
Determinating risk and control points
Mitigation options
Summary
Chapter 8. Produce Contamination by Other Wildlife
Introduction
Viral pathogens
Bacterial pathogens
Parasitic pathogens
Protozoa
Helminths
Mitigating wildlife–crop interactions
Summary
Part 2 Commodities Associated with Major Outbreaks and Recalls
Chapter 9. Leafy Vegetables
Introduction
Outbreaks associated with leafy greens
Growing conditions by geographical region: link to outbreaks
Harvesting practices: influence on contamination
Processing practices and product contamination
Washing and sanitizing
Conclusion
Chapter 10. Melons
Introduction
Prevalence of human pathogens in and on melons
Outbreaks of foodborne disease linked to melons
Structural characteristics of melons promoting microbial survival and growth
Fresh-cut melons
Conclusion
Chapter 11. Microbiological Safety of Sprouted Seeds: Interventions and Regulations
Introduction
Sprouted seed market structure
Seed production
Methods of sprout production
Pathogens linked to sprouted seeds
Outbreaks linked to sprouted seeds
Interactions of pathogens with sprouting seeds
Sources of contamination
Interventions to enhance the microbiological safety of sprouted seeds
Guidelines to enhance the microbiological safety of sprouted seeds
Conclusions and future directions
Chapter 12. Salmonella and Tomatoes
Introduction
How Salmonella contaminates tomato fruit
Sources of Salmonella and other human pathogens in crop production environments
Salmonella ecology and its implications for produce safety
Interactions between Salmonella and tomatoes: molecular insights
The maturity stage of the tomato fruit affects Salmonella proliferation and its gene expressions
Interactions of Salmonella with plant-associated bacteria (including plant pathogens) and their implications in produce safety
Prevention of contamination of tomatoes by Salmonella
Research needs
Chapter 13. Tree Fruits and Nuts: Outbreaks, Contamination Sources, Prevention, and Remediation
Introduction
Organisms of concern
Outbreaks associated with tree fruits
Outbreaks associated with tree nuts
Routes of contamination
Prevention
Remediation
Conclusions
Chapter 14. Berry Contamination: Outbreaks and Contamination Issues
Introduction
The impact of major outbreaks
History of viral contamination of berries
Hepatitis A outbreaks with raspberries and strawberries
Norovirus-associated outbreaks with raspberries
The role of Cyclospora cayetanensis in berry-associated outbreaks
Transmission of Cyclospora oocysts and the role of foods
Bacterial contamination of berries
Contamination reduction strategies
In summary
Part 3 Contamination Avoidance Pre and Postharvest
Chapter 15. Produce Contamination Issues in Mexico and Central America
Introduction
Sources of contamination
Runoff
Prevalence and incidence of bacterial- , viral- , and protozoan-related gastroenteritis
Hygiene facilities
Good Agricultural Practices
Outbreak-related cases in Mexico and Central America
Conclusions
Chapter 16. Regulatory Issues in Europe Regarding Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Safety
Introduction
The European Union
Fresh produce contamination problems in Europe
What do the Europeans do – European regulations
European Food Safety Authority
GlobalGAP
Differences from U.S. regulations
Funding of food safety research in Europe
Part 4 Technology for Reduction of Human Pathogens in Fresh Produce
Chapter 17. Disinfection of Contaminated Produce with Conventional Washing and Sanitizing Technology
Introduction
Washing and sanitizing agents
Alternatives to chlorine
Other approved sanitizing agents for produce
Washing and sanitizing equipment
Efficacy of washing and sanitizing methods for problem commodities
Conclusions
Chapter 18. Advanced Technologies for Detection and Elimination of Bacterial Pathogens
Introduction
Detection methods
Antimicrobial intervention technologies
The challenge of technology development for organic foods
Chapter 19. Conclusions and Recommendations
Introduction
Sources of contamination
Commodities at risk
Challenges of produce disinfection
Investigating contamination on the farm
Pre-emptive food safety programs
The farm-to-fork approach
Index
Description
Understanding the causes and contributing factors leading to outbreaks of food-borne illness associated with contamination of fresh produce is a worldwide challenge for everyone from the growers of fresh-cut produce through the entire production and delivery process. The premise of The Produce Contamination Problem is that when human pathogen contamination of fresh produce occurs, it is extremely difficult to reduce pathogen levels sufficiently to assure microbiological safety with the currently available technologies. A wiser strategy would be to avoid crop production conditions that result in microbial contamination to start.
These critical, problem-oriented chapters have been written by researchers active in the areas of food safety and microbial contamination during production, harvesting, packing and fresh-cut processing of horticultural crops, and were designed to provide methods of contamination avoidance. Coverage includes policy and practices in the United States, Mexico and Central America, Europe, and Japan.
Key Features
- Addresses food-borne contaminations from a prevention view, providing proactive solutions to the problems
- Covers core sources of contamination and methods for identifying those sources
- Includes best practice and regulatory information
Readership
This book will be useful to growers, packers and fresh-cut processors and their trade associations and suppliers, especially those impacted by outbreaks of food-borne illness. Also a valuable source of information to researchers at universities and government agencies who are investigating means of avoiding contamination and improving the microbiological safety of fresh produce.
Details
"...useful to growers, packers, fresh-cut processers and their suppliers, especially those organisations impacted by outbreaks of foodborne illness."--FST Magazine,November 2014
About the Editors
Karl Matthews Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers-The State University of New Jersey, New Brunswick, USA