The Process of Stratification
1st Edition
Trends and Analyses
Description
The Process of Stratification: Trends and Analyses discusses the conceptual scheme developed by Blau and Duncan. The book elaborates Blau and Duncan's description and analysis of socioencomic inequality, stratification, and inequality of opportunity in American society during the early 1960s. The authors review the assumptions and methods; they point to a different direction from the widely held assumption that occupational socioeconomic status is the primary determinant to mobility. They also use the Alphabetical Index as the basis for better collection method on data relating to occupation, industry and class of worker. As regards occupational mobility, the authors note that such mobility is limited by the depletion of occupational groups that higher-status occupations have sourced from. They also point that American society is homogenous in the sense of the determinants of socioeconomic achievements can exert influence. The authors then discuss an exercise in theory construction of intergenerational transmission of income. They conclude that income mobility is similar to occupational or educational mobility; to be more precise, they note that empirical evidence should be gathered. This book can prove useful for economists, sociologists, policy makers, as well as academicians involved in societal studies.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Assumptions and Methods
1 Commonalities in Social Stratification and Assumptions about Status Mobility in the United States
What Do Prestige Scales Scale?
Bases and Amount of Occupational Mobility: Two Case Studies
The Process of Status Allocation in Two Societies
Artifactual or Real Differences between Prestige and Socioeconomic Scores?
The Common Basis of Mobility in Australia and the United States
Conclusions
2 The Measurement of Occupation in Social Surveys
Socioeconomic and Prestige Scales of Occupational Status
Requisite Occupation Information
Errors in Occupation Reports
Summary
A Manual for Coding Survey Information about Occupations
II Trends in Mobility and Achievement
3 Trends in the Occupational Mobility of U.S. Men, 1962-1972
Method
Net Intercohort Shifts, 1961-1970
Components of Intercohort Shifts
Long-Term Trends
Summary
4 Trends in Occupational Mobility by Sex and Race in the United States, 1962-1972
Coverage of Population
Net Intercohort Shifts, 1962-1972
Components of Intercohort Shifts
Sex Differentials in Net Shifts
Sexual Patterns of Role Allocation
Racial Inequality among Women
5 Socioeconomic Achievements of American Men, 1962-1972
Data and Methods
A Model of Socioeconomic Achievement
Intercohort Shifts in Background and Achievement
Interpretation of Intercohort Shifts
Racial Differentials in Achievement
Discussion
6 Temporal Change in Occupational Mobility: Evidence for Men in the United States
A Multiplicative Model
1962 OCG: Mobility to First Job
Five National Surveys: 1947 to 1972
Indianapolis: 1910 and 1940
Other Data on Mobility Trends
Discussion
7 Structural Changes in Occupational Mobility among Men in the United States
Technique of Proportional Adjustment
Shifts in Cohort Distributions
Trends in Gross Mobility
Indexing Trend in Mobility
Discussion
III Studies in Status Allocation
8 Sex in the Structure of Occupational Mobility in the United States, 1962
Structural Equation Models of Sexual Stratification
Social Mobility through Marital Mobility
Sexual Patterns of Intergenerational Occupational Mobility
Availability of Spouse Data in the OCG Survey
Gross Differences in the Occupational Origins and Destinations of the Sexes
Mobility Differentials Stemming from Occupational Distributions
Testing Mobility Hypotheses
Intergenerational Mobility by Sex and Age and by Sex and Race
Discussion
9 Situs and Status Dimensions of Occupational Stratification: An Examination of Interindustry and Interoccupation Mobility
Situs and Status Distinguished
Analytic Strategy and Subsampling
Structure of Industrial Mobility
Situs and Status as Correlated Dimensions of Mobility
Summary and Conclusions
10 Socioeconomic Achievements and City Size
Theory and Past Research
Estimating City Effects in Life Cycle Models of Achievement
City Size and Occupational Achievement
Variations in Income Attainments by City Size
Racial Discrimination and City Size
Conclusions and Discussion
11 Intergenerational Transmission of Income: An Exercise in Theory Construction
Data and Methods
Model I: Direct Intergenerational Income Effects
Model II: Direct and Indirect Income Effects
Correcting for Random Measurement Error
A Model Assuming High-Income Inheritance
Conclusions
Appendix A. 1970 Detailed Industry and Occupation Codes, U.S. Bureau of the Census
Appendix B. Duncan Socioeconomic Index and Siegel Prestige Scores for 1970 Census Detailed Occupation Codes
Appendix C. Regression Models of Socioeconomic Achievement for Men by Age and by Race, March 1962
Appendix D. Supplementary Occupational Mobility Tables for Married Males and Females, March 1962
Appendix E. Supplementary Industrial Mobility Tables for Men, March 1962
Appendix F. A Sampling Design Factor for the 1962 "Occupational Changes in a Generation" Survey
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263250