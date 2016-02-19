The Process of Stratification: Trends and Analyses discusses the conceptual scheme developed by Blau and Duncan. The book elaborates Blau and Duncan's description and analysis of socioencomic inequality, stratification, and inequality of opportunity in American society during the early 1960s. The authors review the assumptions and methods; they point to a different direction from the widely held assumption that occupational socioeconomic status is the primary determinant to mobility. They also use the Alphabetical Index as the basis for better collection method on data relating to occupation, industry and class of worker. As regards occupational mobility, the authors note that such mobility is limited by the depletion of occupational groups that higher-status occupations have sourced from. They also point that American society is homogenous in the sense of the determinants of socioeconomic achievements can exert influence. The authors then discuss an exercise in theory construction of intergenerational transmission of income. They conclude that income mobility is similar to occupational or educational mobility; to be more precise, they note that empirical evidence should be gathered. This book can prove useful for economists, sociologists, policy makers, as well as academicians involved in societal studies.

Table of Contents



List of Figures

List of Tables

Preface

I Assumptions and Methods

1 Commonalities in Social Stratification and Assumptions about Status Mobility in the United States

What Do Prestige Scales Scale?

Bases and Amount of Occupational Mobility: Two Case Studies

The Process of Status Allocation in Two Societies

Artifactual or Real Differences between Prestige and Socioeconomic Scores?

The Common Basis of Mobility in Australia and the United States

Conclusions

2 The Measurement of Occupation in Social Surveys

Socioeconomic and Prestige Scales of Occupational Status

Requisite Occupation Information

Errors in Occupation Reports

Summary

A Manual for Coding Survey Information about Occupations

II Trends in Mobility and Achievement

3 Trends in the Occupational Mobility of U.S. Men, 1962-1972

Method

Net Intercohort Shifts, 1961-1970

Components of Intercohort Shifts

Long-Term Trends

Summary

4 Trends in Occupational Mobility by Sex and Race in the United States, 1962-1972

Coverage of Population

Net Intercohort Shifts, 1962-1972

Components of Intercohort Shifts

Sex Differentials in Net Shifts

Sexual Patterns of Role Allocation

Racial Inequality among Women

5 Socioeconomic Achievements of American Men, 1962-1972

Data and Methods

A Model of Socioeconomic Achievement

Intercohort Shifts in Background and Achievement

Interpretation of Intercohort Shifts

Racial Differentials in Achievement

Discussion

6 Temporal Change in Occupational Mobility: Evidence for Men in the United States

A Multiplicative Model

1962 OCG: Mobility to First Job

Five National Surveys: 1947 to 1972

Indianapolis: 1910 and 1940

Other Data on Mobility Trends

Discussion

7 Structural Changes in Occupational Mobility among Men in the United States

Technique of Proportional Adjustment

Shifts in Cohort Distributions

Trends in Gross Mobility

Indexing Trend in Mobility

Discussion

III Studies in Status Allocation

8 Sex in the Structure of Occupational Mobility in the United States, 1962

Structural Equation Models of Sexual Stratification

Social Mobility through Marital Mobility

Sexual Patterns of Intergenerational Occupational Mobility

Availability of Spouse Data in the OCG Survey

Gross Differences in the Occupational Origins and Destinations of the Sexes

Mobility Differentials Stemming from Occupational Distributions

Testing Mobility Hypotheses

Intergenerational Mobility by Sex and Age and by Sex and Race

Discussion

9 Situs and Status Dimensions of Occupational Stratification: An Examination of Interindustry and Interoccupation Mobility

Situs and Status Distinguished

Analytic Strategy and Subsampling

Structure of Industrial Mobility

Situs and Status as Correlated Dimensions of Mobility

Summary and Conclusions

10 Socioeconomic Achievements and City Size

Theory and Past Research

Estimating City Effects in Life Cycle Models of Achievement

City Size and Occupational Achievement

Variations in Income Attainments by City Size

Racial Discrimination and City Size

Conclusions and Discussion

11 Intergenerational Transmission of Income: An Exercise in Theory Construction

Data and Methods

Model I: Direct Intergenerational Income Effects

Model II: Direct and Indirect Income Effects

Correcting for Random Measurement Error

A Model Assuming High-Income Inheritance

Conclusions

Appendix A. 1970 Detailed Industry and Occupation Codes, U.S. Bureau of the Census

Appendix B. Duncan Socioeconomic Index and Siegel Prestige Scores for 1970 Census Detailed Occupation Codes

Appendix C. Regression Models of Socioeconomic Achievement for Men by Age and by Race, March 1962

Appendix D. Supplementary Occupational Mobility Tables for Married Males and Females, March 1962

Appendix E. Supplementary Industrial Mobility Tables for Men, March 1962

Appendix F. A Sampling Design Factor for the 1962 "Occupational Changes in a Generation" Survey

