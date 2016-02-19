The Process of Learning Mathematics
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Mathematical Topics
Description
The Process of Learning Mathematics is a collection of essays from a two-term course of intercollegiate lectures for students of B.Ed. degree.
This collection starts with two different views on the nature of mathematics. One essay discusses the role of intuition in understanding mathematics, while another paper expounds on the role of logic. This book then discusses the generalization, structure, and approximations used in teaching mathematics, and emphasizes the problems of applied mathematics and technology pertaining to equations of motion, mathematical representation of physical phenomena, or in relations such as conservation of matter. One paper reviews Piaget's studies on the development of children's thinking process, noting that teachers should consider the level of thinking the pupil uses when designing his teaching material. Another essay deals with how the existing knowledge in a student can affect new kinds of learning through assimilation and accommodation. This book then describes the use of symbols and "reflective intelligence," addressing reflective activities, communication, and the contribution of symbols.
This text then discusses computer-assisted education and several mathematical teaching or learning experiments. This compendium can prove useful for mathematics majors, educators, school administrators, and math teachers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
The Nature of Mathematics
The Nature of Mathematics - Another View
The Role of Intuition
The Role of Logic
Generalization and Structure
Attempts to Investigate the Learning of Mathematics
The Growth of Logical Thinking
Schematic Learning
Reflective Intelligence, and the Use of Symbols
Motivation, Emotional and Interpersonal Factors
Investigational Methods
A Note on Discovery
Structural Apparatus
Computer-assisted Instruction
The Uses of Programmed Material in British Schools and Colleges
The Midlands Mathematical Experiment
Scottish Mathematics Group
School Mathematics Project; the Initial Stages
Nuffield Foundation Mathematics Teaching Project
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140018