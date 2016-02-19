The Process of Learning Mathematics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080173573, 9781483140018

The Process of Learning Mathematics

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Mathematical Topics

Editors: L. R. Chapman
eBook ISBN: 9781483140018
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 406
Description

The Process of Learning Mathematics is a collection of essays from a two-term course of intercollegiate lectures for students of B.Ed. degree.

This collection starts with two different views on the nature of mathematics. One essay discusses the role of intuition in understanding mathematics, while another paper expounds on the role of logic. This book then discusses the generalization, structure, and approximations used in teaching mathematics, and emphasizes the problems of applied mathematics and technology pertaining to equations of motion, mathematical representation of physical phenomena, or in relations such as conservation of matter. One paper reviews Piaget's studies on the development of children's thinking process, noting that teachers should consider the level of thinking the pupil uses when designing his teaching material. Another essay deals with how the existing knowledge in a student can affect new kinds of learning through assimilation and accommodation. This book then describes the use of symbols and "reflective intelligence," addressing reflective activities, communication, and the contribution of symbols.

This text then discusses computer-assisted education and several mathematical teaching or learning experiments. This compendium can prove useful for mathematics majors, educators, school administrators, and math teachers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

The Nature of Mathematics

The Nature of Mathematics - Another View

The Role of Intuition

The Role of Logic

Generalization and Structure

Attempts to Investigate the Learning of Mathematics

The Growth of Logical Thinking

Schematic Learning

Reflective Intelligence, and the Use of Symbols

Motivation, Emotional and Interpersonal Factors

Investigational Methods

A Note on Discovery

Structural Apparatus

Computer-assisted Instruction

The Uses of Programmed Material in British Schools and Colleges

The Midlands Mathematical Experiment

Scottish Mathematics Group

School Mathematics Project; the Initial Stages

Nuffield Foundation Mathematics Teaching Project

About the Editor

L. R. Chapman

