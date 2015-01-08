The Process of Investigation

John Tsukayama spent twenty-four years as a specialist investigator, starting with the U.S. government. In his twenty-two year career in the private sector he led joint public-private investigation teams while exercising authority as a law enforcement appointee. John’s areas of practice concentration included private sector investigations of theft of goods, embezzlement of funds, drug use and sales in the workplace, and illegal discrimination. He also conducted public sector investigations involving financial crimes, public corruption, embezzlement of public funds, and political campaign fundraising crimes. In addition, John specialized in high-stakes threat assessment and management to prevent targeted violence. John formerly held the designations of Certified Protection Professional (CPP), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and Professional Certified Investigator (PCI). John holds a PhD from the University of St. Andrews School of International Relations, as well as a Master of Letters in Terrorism Studies (Distinction) and a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies (Political Science/History).

Currently John teaches International Relations, Political Philosophy, and Terrorism Studies classes. He is also doing authoring and research in Political Violence, and is preparing to conduct research on American counter-intelligence during the Cold War.