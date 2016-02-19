The Problems of Birds as Pests - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228693, 9781483268361

The Problems of Birds as Pests

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the Royal Geographical Society, London, on 28 and 29 September 1967

Editors: R. K. Murton E. N. Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781483268361
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 268
Description

The Problems of Birds as Pests covers the proceedings of the symposium held at the Royal Geographical Society in London on 28 and 29 September 1967. The text focuses on the problems posed by birds on agriculture and air transport, as well as control of population, scaring techniques, and warning systems.
The selection first discusses prospective considerations concerning bio-acoustics in relation to bird-scaring techniques and recent developments in bird scaring on airfields. Topics include system of behavior and hierarchy of signals, informative content of acoustic signals, and signal-noise ratio. The book also ponders on bird recognition by radar and bird warning system for aircrafts in flight.
The publication reviews the rook issue in North-East Scotland and the problems brought by the oystercatchers, including availability of field crops and their utilization by rooks, rook population, and food intake of the birds and comparison with stock and fishing levels. The manuscript then surveys predator-prey relationships in bird damage and population control and the quelea problem in Africa.
The selection is a valuable source of information for ornithologists and readers interested in the characteristic of birds as pests.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Participants in the Discussions

Preface

Birds and Aircraft

Chairman's Introduction

Birds and Aircraft

Prospective Considerations Concerning Bio-acoustics in Relation to Bird-scaring Techniques

Recent Developments in Bird Scaring on Airfields

Discussion

Bird Recognition by Radar: A Study in Quantitative Radar Ornithology

A Bird Warning System for Aircraft in Flight

Modification of the Habitat as a means of Bird Control

Discussion

Birds and Agriculture

Chairman's Introduction

The Rook Problem in North-East Scotland

The Oystercatcher—A Pest of Shellfisheries

Some Predator-Prey Relationships in Bird Damage and Population Control

Discussion

Urban Bird Problems

Bullfinches and Fruit Buds

The Quelea Problem in Africa

Discussion

Chairman's Conclusion

Author Index

Scientific Names of Species Mentioned in the Text

Subject Index


