The Private Sector’s Role in Poverty Reduction in Asia
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgements
Notes
About the author
Chapter 1: Private sector's role in poverty reduction
Chapter 2: Development: one size does not fit all
Chapter 3: Environmental conditions in Asian developing economies
Chapter 4: Business strategies and practices in developing economies
Chapter 5: Asian success stories
Chapter 6: China
Chapter 7: Vietnam
Chapter 8: Thailand
Chapter 9: Cambodia
Chapter 10: Laos PDR
Chapter 11: Island Southeast Asia (Indonesia and the Philippines)
Chapter 12: South Asia
Chapter 13: Central Asia: Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan
Chapter 14: Myanmar/Burma
Chapter 15: Creating sustainable win-win situations
References
Index
The private sector has an important role in poverty reduction in Asia. The Private Sector’s Role in Poverty Reduction in Asia argues that the best way to create sustainable projects is to create win-win situations where both private companies and individuals working their way out of poverty can benefit. The book provides a practical guide for managers and individuals working in the private sector in the least developed areas of Asia to help make a difference to the lives of others. The book’s opening chapter considers the private sector’s role in poverty reduction in Asia and following chapters discuss the variable nature of development, developing economy environments in Asia and business practices and strategies in these economies. A number of Asian economies are considered in turn, including: China; Vietnam; Thailand; Cambodia; Laos PDR; Southeast Asian countries; South Asian countries; Central Asian countries; and the Himalayas. The final chapter looks at creating sustainable win-win situations.
- Focuses on practical advice for acting managers
- Uses primary research carried out in developing economies, with interviews and ideas from local managers and business owners
- Covers a variety of academic theories, empirical evidence and personal experiences of individuals working in the region
Business practitioners, graduate students, and development experts
- 352
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- 7th January 2013
- Chandos Publishing
- 9780857094490
- 9780857094483
Scott Hipsher Author
Scott A. Hipsher has extensive experience living, working and researching in developing economies in Asia. He is currently working in Henan Province. His published works include Business Practices in Southeast Asia: An Interdisciplinary Analysis of Theravada Buddhist Countries, various book chapters, academic journal articles, newspaper and magazine articles, as well as a number of blogs and internet articles.
Fort Hays State University’s program in China, China