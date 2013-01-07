The Private Sector’s Role in Poverty Reduction in Asia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094483, 9780857094490

The Private Sector’s Role in Poverty Reduction in Asia

1st Edition

Authors: Scott Hipsher
eBook ISBN: 9780857094490
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857094483
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 7th January 2013
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

List of figures

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgements

Notes

About the author

Chapter 1: Private sector's role in poverty reduction

Chapter 2: Development: one size does not fit all

Chapter 3: Environmental conditions in Asian developing economies

Chapter 4: Business strategies and practices in developing economies

Chapter 5: Asian success stories

Chapter 6: China

Chapter 7: Vietnam

Chapter 8: Thailand

Chapter 9: Cambodia

Chapter 10: Laos PDR

Chapter 11: Island Southeast Asia (Indonesia and the Philippines)

Chapter 12: South Asia

Chapter 13: Central Asia: Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

Chapter 14: Myanmar/Burma

Chapter 15: Creating sustainable win-win situations

References

Index

Description

The private sector has an important role in poverty reduction in Asia. The Private Sector’s Role in Poverty Reduction in Asia argues that the best way to create sustainable projects is to create win-win situations where both private companies and individuals working their way out of poverty can benefit. The book provides a practical guide for managers and individuals working in the private sector in the least developed areas of Asia to help make a difference to the lives of others. The book’s opening chapter considers the private sector’s role in poverty reduction in Asia and following chapters discuss the variable nature of development, developing economy environments in Asia and business practices and strategies in these economies. A number of Asian economies are considered in turn, including: China; Vietnam; Thailand; Cambodia; Laos PDR; Southeast Asian countries; South Asian countries; Central Asian countries; and the Himalayas. The final chapter looks at creating sustainable win-win situations.

Key Features

  • Focuses on practical advice for acting managers
  • Uses primary research carried out in developing economies, with interviews and ideas from local managers and business owners
  • Covers a variety of academic theories, empirical evidence and personal experiences of individuals working in the region

Readership

Business practitioners, graduate students, and development experts

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857094490
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857094483

About the Authors

Scott Hipsher Author

Scott A. Hipsher has extensive experience living, working and researching in developing economies in Asia. He is currently working in Henan Province. His published works include Business Practices in Southeast Asia: An Interdisciplinary Analysis of Theravada Buddhist Countries, various book chapters, academic journal articles, newspaper and magazine articles, as well as a number of blogs and internet articles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fort Hays State University’s program in China, China

