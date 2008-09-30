The Private Sector and China's Market Development
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Rural–urban industrial growth in the private sector: The case of Zhejiang province; The private sector and China’s market development: Case studies in Zhejiang and Jiangsu; Innovation and market transition at the regional level in China; Market transition and future developments in China’s private sector; The development of the private sector from the Jiangsu-Zhejiang model to the universal Chinese model; Market integration and the internationalisation of China’s private enterprises; Labour rights protection and the sustainable development of the private sector.
Description
Based on case studies, this comprehensive review aims to explore the development of the private sector and how it stimulates industrial growth at regional level in China. The book traces the privatization mechanism and how it facilitates the process of industrialization and urbanization in rural China. The Private Sector and China’s Market Development looks at the evolution of market transition and the rapid growth of the private sector from aspects of both bottom up and top down institutional innovation. It also provides a commentary of future development and innovation in the private sector.
Key Features
- Covers one of the major parts of the Chinese economy, in the Yangtze River Delta region
- Draws on the author’s personal experience of the economy, society and development administration in Jiangsu province and academic life in Zhejiang within the field of market transition in the Yangtze River Delta region
- Provides detailed studies and a comparison of the two most famous regional development models, of both the South Jiangsu model and the Wenzhou model, in the process of China’s market transition and institutional transplantation
Readership
Students and academics in Asian studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 138
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 30th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632322
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343998
About the Authors
Zhikai Wang Author
Dr Zhikai Wang is an associate professor of economics at the School of Economics, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China. Prior to that, Dr Wang was a Government Official, working for the Jiangsu provincial government at the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, in Nanjing (capital city of Jiangsu province). He has lectured on courses on public policy analysis, social security policies, macroeconomics, urban and regional economics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Zhejiang University, China