The Principles and Techniques of Engineering Estimating - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080197043, 9781483150840

The Principles and Techniques of Engineering Estimating

1st Edition

Authors: Granville Calder
eBook ISBN: 9781483150840
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 178
Description

The Principles and Techniques of Engineering Estimating explains the procedures relating to the field of engineering estimating. Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an explanation of the meaning and scope of estimating. Subsequent chapters discuss the development of forms and types of estimates, basic steps in estimating, engineering estimating elements, work measurement, and estimating for mass production. Other chapters explain the aids to estimating, drawing technology, the importance of human relations, capital cost estimating, investment appraisal, and corporate strategy. This book will be very useful to any manager, student or estimator.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1. Meaning and Scope of Estimating

2. Developing and Types of Estimates

3. Basic Steps in Estimating

4. Engineering Estimating Elements

5. Work Measurement

6. Estimating for Mass Production as Experienced in the Automobile Industry

7. Aids to Estimating

8. Drawing Technology

9. The Importance of Human Relations

10. Estimating and the Computer

11. Capital Cost Estimating

12. Investment Appraisal

13. Research and Development

14. Corporate Strategy

15. Education and the Estimator

Glossary

Appendixes

1. Section Cut-off Chart

2. German and Swedish Technical Translations

3. Nomograph of Pipework (Mr S. Kirkham)

4. Nomograph of Pipework (Mr S. Kirkham)

5. Basic Flow Patterns

6. Inside Cylinder of a Steam Locomotive

7. Outside Cylinder of a Steam Locomotive

8. Project Flow Sheet. Free Flowing Bulk Sugar Storage System

Index

Details

No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150840

