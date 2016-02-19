The Principles and Techniques of Engineering Estimating
1st Edition
Description
The Principles and Techniques of Engineering Estimating explains the procedures relating to the field of engineering estimating. Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an explanation of the meaning and scope of estimating. Subsequent chapters discuss the development of forms and types of estimates, basic steps in estimating, engineering estimating elements, work measurement, and estimating for mass production. Other chapters explain the aids to estimating, drawing technology, the importance of human relations, capital cost estimating, investment appraisal, and corporate strategy. This book will be very useful to any manager, student or estimator.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. Meaning and Scope of Estimating
2. Developing and Types of Estimates
3. Basic Steps in Estimating
4. Engineering Estimating Elements
5. Work Measurement
6. Estimating for Mass Production as Experienced in the Automobile Industry
7. Aids to Estimating
8. Drawing Technology
9. The Importance of Human Relations
10. Estimating and the Computer
11. Capital Cost Estimating
12. Investment Appraisal
13. Research and Development
14. Corporate Strategy
15. Education and the Estimator
Glossary
Appendixes
1. Section Cut-off Chart
2. German and Swedish Technical Translations
3. Nomograph of Pipework (Mr S. Kirkham)
4. Nomograph of Pipework (Mr S. Kirkham)
5. Basic Flow Patterns
6. Inside Cylinder of a Steam Locomotive
7. Outside Cylinder of a Steam Locomotive
8. Project Flow Sheet. Free Flowing Bulk Sugar Storage System
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150840