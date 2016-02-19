The Primary Care of Seizure Disorders
The Primary Care of Seizure Disorders: A Practical Guide to the Evaluation and Comprehensive Management of Seizure Disorders is designed to help physicians who in the course of clinical practice care for patients who have epileptic seizures. The intention is to provide a thorough but concise treatment of the subject which may serve as a basic text as well as a handy reference source for solving problems as they arise on a case-by-case basis. The book contains 10 chapters organized according to the sequence which clinical management often follows. These include differential diagnosis and genetic aspects of seizure disorders; the electroencephalographic evaluation; medical therapy of seizure disorders, including first aid and the treatment of status epilepticus; psychiatric aspects of epilepsy; problems of noncompliance; medical-legal aspects of epilepsy; and finding ancillary, community resources for patients, including voluntary organizations and patient and lay education.
1. Seizure Disorders: Some Basic Considerations
Statistics
Intelligence
Neurological Consultation
2. The Clinical Evaluation of Seizures
Differential Diagnosis
Seizures from Acquired Toxic Metabolic Disturbances
Seizures Associated With Intracranial Infections
Seizures Associated With Brain Diseases of Unknown Origin
Acute Traumatic Seizures
Management of the Single Seizure
Classification of the Epilepsies
Experimental Epilepsy
Partial and Secondary Generalized Epilepsy
Primary Generalized Epilepsies
Evaluation of the Patient With Possible Seizures
Seizures in Infancy and Early Childhood
3. Genetic Aspects of Epilepsy
Chromosomal Abnormalities
Mendelian Disorders
Genetic Susceptibility
Genetic Counseling
Conclusion and Tables
4. Electroencephalography
Source of the EEG
Obtaining the EEG
Requesting the EEG
The EEG Report
Electrogenesis of Seizures
The EEG in Seizure Disorders
Unusual EEG Patterns With Unproven Relationship to Epilepsy
Medications and the EEG
Sequence of the EEG Workup
Glossary of Selected EEG Terms
5. Medical Treatment of Seizure Disorders
Oral Drug Therapy
Cutaneous Reactions to Anticonvulsants
Other Considerations in Drug Therapy
Surgical Therapy
Tables
6. First Aid and Emergency Treatment of Status Epilepticus
First Aid
Status Epilepticus
Convulsive Generalized Tonic-clonic Status
Epilepticus
Generalized Tonic Status and Myoclonic Status
Absence Status
Unilateral Status Epilepticus
Partial Status Epilepticus
Neonatal Status Epilepticus
7. Practical Psychiatric Aspects of Epilepsy
Parents
Siblings
Epileptic Patient's Difficulties
Differential Diagnosis
Psychiatric Consultation
8. Noncompliance and the Management of Epilepsy
Assessing Compliance and Noncompliance
Reasons for Noncompliance
Improving Compliance
9. Medical-Legal Aspects of Epilepsy
Driving
Special Education
Employment
Criminal Justice System
Military Status
Civil Litigation
Medical Malpractice Implications of Epilepsy
10. Ancillary Management of Seizure Disorders
Voluntary Organizations
Patient and Lay Education
Unemployment
Index
