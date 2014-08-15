The Preservation and Protection of Library Collections
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Microbiological Controls
Table of Contents
- List of figures
- List of tables
- About the author
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- Introductory remarks
- Who and how they may benefit from this book
- The nature of library collections
- The climate and its impact on microbiological conditions of the library collection
- Biological factors
- Overview of the book
- How to use this book
- 2: Short mould review
- Abstract
- Statistics of moulds isolated at the National Library of Poland
- Fungi from the National Library in experiments for my MSc thesis in Biology
- Daily work with fungi in the National Library at the present day
- A final comment on the presented quick methods of identification of the genera of moulds
- Conclusions
- 3: Methods of microbiological control of the air
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods
- Fungi
- Evaluation of the microbiological condition of the room – interpretation of the results
- Counteractions
- Conclusions
- 4: Methods of microbiological control of objects
- Abstract
- Evaluation and qualifying of objects for sampling
- Sampling spots selection
- Sampling – general
- Impress sampling with sterile pieces of Whatman filtration paper
- Sampling with swabs: transferring material from swabs to dishes with medium further work
- Conclusions and results – classes of objects returned for regular activity
- Disinfection of individual objects on the grounds of sampling results
- Conclusions
- 5: Methods of disinfection
- Abstract
- The idea of disinfection
- Disinfecting methods in Poland and other countries
- Practical use of PCMC
- Fungicidal efficiency of disinfection with PCMC in experiment
- Disinfection with radiation
- Practical use of ethylene oxide
- Conclusions
- 6: Methods of microbiological control and evaluation of the collections
- Abstract
- Why I adapted the Stanford method selection approach
- Selection of the objects
- Objects evaluations, conclusions, recommendations and further action
- Sample case study statistics of rooms and entire collections
- Conclusions
- 7: Experiment on moulds and papers with application in conservation and preservation
- Abstract
- Introduction to a sample experiment
- Defining procedure of experiment
- The experiment
- Results and conclusions
- Discussion
- The efficiency of the researched methods in practice and literature
- Conclusions
- 8: Disaster response
- Abstract
- General consideration
- Conclusions
- 9: Overall conclusions
- 10: Appendices
- Appendix 10.1 The structure of the National Library of Poland
- Appendix 10.2 Photo-manual of air sampling
- Appendix 10.3 Photo-manual of contact sampling – general
- Appendix 10.4 Photo-manual of contact sampling – impress
- Appendix 10.5 Photo-manual contact sampling – swab
- Appendix 10.6 Instruction defining the working time organization and use of Petri dishes by conservators (the library description of posts in conservation department) performing the microbiological analyses of the air and the objects in microbiological laboratory
- Appendix 10.7 Supplementary (there is a producer’s one) instructions of operating the ethylene oxide disinfection chamber of the National Library of Poland
- Activities not included in the producer’s manual of the disinfection chamber
- Appendix 10.8 Exemplary equipment and installations for a microbiological laboratory
- Appendix 10.9 The instructions of microbiological control of newly acquired objects coming to the National Library
- Appendix 10.10 Procedure for evaluating microbiological conditions of the library or archival collections
- Appendix 10.11 Procedure for the departments and other units of the National Library of transferring the objects for microbiological evaluation/sampling and conservation treatment
- Appendix 10.12 Instructions defining the methods of running documentation of microbiological evaluation and sampling of objects in the DepartmentLaboratory for Conservation of the Library Collections according to the applicable Office Instruction of the National Library
- Appendix 10.13 Chart of Microbiological Evaluation or Disinfection of the Object
- Appendix 10.14 Instructions for preparation of Czapek-Dox medium for use in the Conservation Laboratory-Department of the Library Collections
- Appendix 10.15 Creating procedures for immediate microbiological surveys of objects in the Krasiński Palace
- Appendix 10.16 A few practical remarks, tricks and tips
- 11: Institutions, resources, links and addresses
- The National Libraries
- 12.2 The National Archives
- Other on-line resources
- Glossary
- References and further reading
- Index
Description
Preservation involves a complex of activities including climate, air-quality, and surface control, as well as microbiological control, which is a key part of preserving and protecting library collections. The Preservation and Protection of Library Collections examines microbiological control for preservation of library and archival collections. A supporting tool for conservators, this title should be integrated into conservation and preservation policy. The book comprises nine sections that cover three aspects: microbiology, surveying, and the response required. Chapters in this title cover the nature of the library collections, physical and chemicals factors and their impact on microbiological issues, as well as biological factors and methods of microbiological control of the air and objects. Later chapters examine methods of object disinfection, disaster response, methods of microbiological control and evaluation of collections, and includes a vocabulary guide, appendices, literature information and references.
Key Features
- Gives an overview of basic biological and environmental facts and their implications for library collections
- Informed by practical experience in the library situation
- Provides guidelines, requirements, procedures, workflow charts, regulations, and case studies
Readership
Conservators, biologists, collection mangers and curators, preservation officers, librarians, historians, and historians of art.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 15th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634401
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347590
About the Authors
Bogdan Zerek Author
Bogdan Filip Zerek works for the National Library of Poland and since 2007 has been the head of the microbiology, disinfection and conservation of atypical objects section. He is also deputy head of the Conservation Department-Laboratory. With an MA in paper conservation and an MS in environmental biology, Bogdan is most active in the field of microbiological control, as a part of conservation and preservation measures for both single objects and whole collections. Bogdan has practical experience in daily Library routine, disaster response and scientific experimental research.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Library of Poland