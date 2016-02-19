The Preparation of Solutions Isoosmotic with Blood, Tears, and Tissue - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483256658, 9781483281223

The Preparation of Solutions Isoosmotic with Blood, Tears, and Tissue

1st Edition

Authors: C. G. Lund E. Peülicke Nielsen K. Pedersen-Bjergaard
eBook ISBN: 9781483281223
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1947
Page Count: 174
Description

The Preparation of Solutions Isoosmotic with Blood, Tears, and Tissue provides the data needed to establish rules in the formulation of extemporaneous isoosmotic eye preparations for use in the new Danish Pharmacopoeia. The book provides a large number of freezing point and vapor pressure determinations of solutions of appropriate drugs. From the data obtained, proposals were made for the correction of prescriptions relating to eye preparations in the Dispensatorium Danicum. It was also shown how isoosmotic solutions can easily be obtained for extemporaneous preparations in general.
By using curves in the present work it will be possible to prepare isotonic solutions of a large number of the commonly employed remedies in therapeutics, both for injection and for application to the eyes. They enable the pharmacist to prepare extemporaneously described fluids of the correct osmotic concentration. It is hoped that this text may also be of value to the work in other pharmaceutical laboratories in Denmark, and abroad.

Table of Contents


I. Introduction

II. 1. Osmotic Pressure, Vapor Pressure, Boiling Point Elevation, and Freezing Point Depression

2. Available Methods of Determination

3. Experimental Technique

4. Discussion of the Errors

III. the Preparation of Isoosmotic Eye Drops

1. Previous Investigations of the Composition of Lachrymal Fluid, and the Requirements that Ideal Eye Drops Should Fulfill

2. Own Investigations

3. Substances Examined

4. Double Logarithmic System of Coordinates

5. Results

Fig. 7

Fig. 8

Fig. 9

Fig. 10

Fig. 11

6. Activity Relations

7. Control of the Eye Drops Described in Dispensatorium Danicum

8. Eye Lotions

9. Summary

10. References

IV. The Preparation of Isoosmotic Solutions for Injection and for Local Treatment of Tissues

1. Previous Investigations of the Osmotic Pressure of Blood

2. Substances Examined

3. Results

Fig. 21

Fig. 22

Fig. 23

Fig. 24

Fig. 25

Fig. 26

Fig. 27

Fig. 28

Fig. 29

Fig. 30

4. Activity Relations

5. Discussion

6. Control of the Official Solutions for Injection

7. Control of the Official Solutions for Local Application to Tissues

8. Summary

9. References

V. Abbreviations

VI. Index Latin

VII. Index English


