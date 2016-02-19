The Preparation of Solutions Isoosmotic with Blood, Tears, and Tissue provides the data needed to establish rules in the formulation of extemporaneous isoosmotic eye preparations for use in the new Danish Pharmacopoeia. The book provides a large number of freezing point and vapor pressure determinations of solutions of appropriate drugs. From the data obtained, proposals were made for the correction of prescriptions relating to eye preparations in the Dispensatorium Danicum. It was also shown how isoosmotic solutions can easily be obtained for extemporaneous preparations in general.

By using curves in the present work it will be possible to prepare isotonic solutions of a large number of the commonly employed remedies in therapeutics, both for injection and for application to the eyes. They enable the pharmacist to prepare extemporaneously described fluids of the correct osmotic concentration. It is hoped that this text may also be of value to the work in other pharmaceutical laboratories in Denmark, and abroad.