The Preparation of Solutions Isoosmotic with Blood, Tears, and Tissue
1st Edition
Description
The Preparation of Solutions Isoosmotic with Blood, Tears, and Tissue provides the data needed to establish rules in the formulation of extemporaneous isoosmotic eye preparations for use in the new Danish Pharmacopoeia. The book provides a large number of freezing point and vapor pressure determinations of solutions of appropriate drugs. From the data obtained, proposals were made for the correction of prescriptions relating to eye preparations in the Dispensatorium Danicum. It was also shown how isoosmotic solutions can easily be obtained for extemporaneous preparations in general.
By using curves in the present work it will be possible to prepare isotonic solutions of a large number of the commonly employed remedies in therapeutics, both for injection and for application to the eyes. They enable the pharmacist to prepare extemporaneously described fluids of the correct osmotic concentration. It is hoped that this text may also be of value to the work in other pharmaceutical laboratories in Denmark, and abroad.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
II. 1. Osmotic Pressure, Vapor Pressure, Boiling Point Elevation, and Freezing Point Depression
2. Available Methods of Determination
3. Experimental Technique
4. Discussion of the Errors
III. the Preparation of Isoosmotic Eye Drops
1. Previous Investigations of the Composition of Lachrymal Fluid, and the Requirements that Ideal Eye Drops Should Fulfill
2. Own Investigations
3. Substances Examined
4. Double Logarithmic System of Coordinates
5. Results
Fig. 7
Fig. 8
Fig. 9
Fig. 10
Fig. 11
6. Activity Relations
7. Control of the Eye Drops Described in Dispensatorium Danicum
8. Eye Lotions
9. Summary
10. References
IV. The Preparation of Isoosmotic Solutions for Injection and for Local Treatment of Tissues
1. Previous Investigations of the Osmotic Pressure of Blood
2. Substances Examined
3. Results
Fig. 21
Fig. 22
Fig. 23
Fig. 24
Fig. 25
Fig. 26
Fig. 27
Fig. 28
Fig. 29
Fig. 30
4. Activity Relations
5. Discussion
6. Control of the Official Solutions for Injection
7. Control of the Official Solutions for Local Application to Tissues
8. Summary
9. References
V. Abbreviations
VI. Index Latin
VII. Index English
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2047
- Published:
- 1st January 1947
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281223