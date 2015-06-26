The Prefrontal Cortex - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780124078154, 9780124080607

The Prefrontal Cortex

5th Edition

Authors: Joaquin Fuster
eBook ISBN: 9780124080607
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124078154
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 2015
Page Count: 460
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
134.50
114.33
125.00
106.25
92.50
78.63
98.95
84.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
89.95
76.46
75.99
64.59
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Prefrontal Cortex, Fifth Edition, provides users with a thoroughly updated version of this comprehensive work that has historically served as the classic reference on this part of the brain.

The book offers a unifying, interdisciplinary perspective that is lacking in other volumes written about the frontal lobes, and is, once again, written by the award-winning author who discovered "memory cells," the physiological substrate of working memory.

The fifth edition constitutes a comprehensive update, including all the major advances made on the physiology and cognitive neuroscience of the region since publication in 2008.

All chapters have been fully revised, and the overview of prefrontal functions now interprets experimental data within the theoretical framework of the new paradigm of cortical structure and dynamics (the Cognit Paradigm), addressing the accompanying social, economic, and cultural implications.

Key Features

  • Provides a distinctly interdisciplinary view of the prefrontal cortex, covering all major methodologies, from comparative anatomy to modern imaging
  • Unique analysis and synthesis of a large body of basic and clinical data on the subject (more than 2000 references)
  • Written by an award-winning author who discovered "memory cells," the physiological substrate of working memory
  • Synthesizes evidence that the prefrontal cortex constitutes a complex pre-adaptive system
  • Incorporates emerging study of the role of the frontal lobes in social, economic, and cultural adaptation

Readership

Neuroscientists, neuropsychologists, psychologists, neurologists, psychiatrists, neurosurgeons, rehabilitation professionals, and graduate students in neuroscience, psychology, and psychiatry.

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Preface
    • References
  • Chapter 1. Introduction
    • I Introduction
    • References
  • Chapter 2. Anatomy of the Prefrontal Cortex
    • I Introduction
    • II Evolution and Comparative Anatomy
    • III Development
    • IV Microscopic Architecture
    • V Aging
    • VI Connections
    • VII Summary
    • References
  • Chapter 3. Chemical Neurotransmission
    • I Introduction
    • II Development and Aging
    • III Transmitters in the Prefrontal Cortex
    • IV Neuropsychiatric Implications
    • V Summary
    • References
  • Chapter 4. Animal Neuropsychology
    • I Introduction
    • II Historical Background
    • III Motility
    • IV Emotional Behavior
    • V Cognitive Function
    • VI Reversible Lesions
    • VII Development
    • VIII Aging
    • IX Summary
    • References
  • Chapter 5. Human Neuropsychology
    • I Introduction
    • II Historical Background
    • III Affect, Emotion, and Social Behavior
    • IV Executive Function
    • V Language
    • VI Intelligence
    • VII Prefrontal Syndromes
    • VIII Development
    • IX Aging
    • X Summary
    • References
  • Chapter 6. Neurophysiology
    • I Introduction
    • II Historical Background
    • III Sensory Function
    • IV Motor Function
    • V Visceral and Emotional Functions
    • VI Value and Reward
    • VII Executive Functions
    • VIII Summary
    • References
  • Chapter 7. Neuroimaging
    • I Introduction
    • II Value and Limitations of Imaging
    • III Imaging Prefrontal Functions In Cognition
    • IV Prefrontal Imaging in Neuropsychiatric Illness
    • V Summary
    • References
  • Chapter 8. Overview of Prefrontal Functions: E Pluribus Unum – Coordinating New Sequences of Purposeful Action
    • I Conceptual Introduction
    • II Hierarchical Organization of Cognitive Networks (Cognits)
    • III Frontal Action Domains
    • IV Executive Functions
    • V Emotional Functions
    • VI Temporal Organization of Action
    • VII Prediction and Novelty in the Human Brain
    • VIII Consciousness and Free Will
    • IX Summary
    • References
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124080607
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124078154

About the Author

Joaquin Fuster

Joaquin Fuster

Dr. Joaquin M. Fuster was born in Barcelona, Spain, in 1930. Studied medicine at the University of Barcelona. In Barcelona and Innsbruck (Austria), he specialized in psychiatry. In 1957 Fuster emigrated to the United States for a career in neuroscience at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 1962-64, he worked as a visiting scientist at the Max-Planck Institute for Psychiatry in Munich. He received his PhD. in neuroscience at the University of Granada, Spain. Dr. Fuster is Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and a member of the Brain Research Institute and the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the UCLA's School of Medicine.

Dr. Fuster's major honors and awards include: the title of Member of Honor of the Spanish Royal Academy of Medicine (1997); Signoret Prize (Université de La Sorbonne, Paris) (2000); Fyssen International Science Prize (2000); Doctor Honoris Causa, Universidad Miguel Hernández, Alicante, Spain (2003); Goldman-Rakic Prize for Cognitive Neuroscience (NARSAD) (2006); George Miller Prize of the Cognitive Neuroscience Society (2006); Doctor Honoris Causa, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (2008); Geschwind Lecturer, Harvard University (2009); Woolsey Lecturer, University of Wisconsin (2010); Elected Member, American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2010); Segerfalk Lecturer, University of Lund, Sweden (2010); Doctor Honoris Causa, Universidad Francisco Marroquín, Guatemala (2014). Dr. Fuster is the author of more than 200 articles and 8 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Reviews

"With this edition, Dr. Fuster continues to propagate earlier insights from previous decades, while layering on new developments from physiology, imaging, and causal manipulation studies of the present day...The Prefrontal Cortex has something for everyone." --World Neurosurgery

"This update of the epitome of classic books is a marvelous addition to the scientific literature and obligatory reading for all neuroscientists. Score: 93 - 4 Stars" --Doody's

"Once again, Dr. Fuster, the world's pre-eminent expert on the frontal lobes, has delivered an instant classic that should be read by everyone interested in understanding the link between brain and behavior." --Mark D'Esposito, Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology, Director, Henry H. Wheeler Jr. Brain Imaging Center, University of California, Berkeley, USA

"A classic that has graced the library of many of us since its first edition appeared 28 years ago now returns, splendidly updated. As a result this book will continue to be the go-to reference on the prefrontal cortex as we strive to understand more fully its critical role in brain function." --Marcus E. Raichle, Professor of Radiology and Neurology, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, USA

"The Prefrontal Cortex has something for everyone. Generations of scientists have been inspired by Joaquı´n Fuster’s original research and his synthetic compilations. Clinicians can appreciate the relevance of his work to neurologic conditions and neurosurgical interventions. Lay readers interested in the marvels of the human brain get a glimpse of the profound complexity of its structure. Dr. Fuster answers many questions but asks even more, ever pointing us in the direction of further illumination." - Sameer A. Sheth, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Neurosurgery, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.