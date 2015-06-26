The Prefrontal Cortex
5th Edition
Description
The Prefrontal Cortex, Fifth Edition, provides users with a thoroughly updated version of this comprehensive work that has historically served as the classic reference on this part of the brain.
The book offers a unifying, interdisciplinary perspective that is lacking in other volumes written about the frontal lobes, and is, once again, written by the award-winning author who discovered "memory cells," the physiological substrate of working memory.
The fifth edition constitutes a comprehensive update, including all the major advances made on the physiology and cognitive neuroscience of the region since publication in 2008.
All chapters have been fully revised, and the overview of prefrontal functions now interprets experimental data within the theoretical framework of the new paradigm of cortical structure and dynamics (the Cognit Paradigm), addressing the accompanying social, economic, and cultural implications.
Key Features
- Provides a distinctly interdisciplinary view of the prefrontal cortex, covering all major methodologies, from comparative anatomy to modern imaging
- Unique analysis and synthesis of a large body of basic and clinical data on the subject (more than 2000 references)
- Written by an award-winning author who discovered "memory cells," the physiological substrate of working memory
- Synthesizes evidence that the prefrontal cortex constitutes a complex pre-adaptive system
- Incorporates emerging study of the role of the frontal lobes in social, economic, and cultural adaptation
Readership
Neuroscientists, neuropsychologists, psychologists, neurologists, psychiatrists, neurosurgeons, rehabilitation professionals, and graduate students in neuroscience, psychology, and psychiatry.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- References
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- I Introduction
- References
- Chapter 2. Anatomy of the Prefrontal Cortex
- I Introduction
- II Evolution and Comparative Anatomy
- III Development
- IV Microscopic Architecture
- V Aging
- VI Connections
- VII Summary
- References
- Chapter 3. Chemical Neurotransmission
- I Introduction
- II Development and Aging
- III Transmitters in the Prefrontal Cortex
- IV Neuropsychiatric Implications
- V Summary
- References
- Chapter 4. Animal Neuropsychology
- I Introduction
- II Historical Background
- III Motility
- IV Emotional Behavior
- V Cognitive Function
- VI Reversible Lesions
- VII Development
- VIII Aging
- IX Summary
- References
- Chapter 5. Human Neuropsychology
- I Introduction
- II Historical Background
- III Affect, Emotion, and Social Behavior
- IV Executive Function
- V Language
- VI Intelligence
- VII Prefrontal Syndromes
- VIII Development
- IX Aging
- X Summary
- References
- Chapter 6. Neurophysiology
- I Introduction
- II Historical Background
- III Sensory Function
- IV Motor Function
- V Visceral and Emotional Functions
- VI Value and Reward
- VII Executive Functions
- VIII Summary
- References
- Chapter 7. Neuroimaging
- I Introduction
- II Value and Limitations of Imaging
- III Imaging Prefrontal Functions In Cognition
- IV Prefrontal Imaging in Neuropsychiatric Illness
- V Summary
- References
- Chapter 8. Overview of Prefrontal Functions: E Pluribus Unum – Coordinating New Sequences of Purposeful Action
- I Conceptual Introduction
- II Hierarchical Organization of Cognitive Networks (Cognits)
- III Frontal Action Domains
- IV Executive Functions
- V Emotional Functions
- VI Temporal Organization of Action
- VII Prediction and Novelty in the Human Brain
- VIII Consciousness and Free Will
- IX Summary
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124080607
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124078154
About the Author
Joaquin Fuster
Dr. Joaquin M. Fuster was born in Barcelona, Spain, in 1930. Studied medicine at the University of Barcelona. In Barcelona and Innsbruck (Austria), he specialized in psychiatry. In 1957 Fuster emigrated to the United States for a career in neuroscience at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 1962-64, he worked as a visiting scientist at the Max-Planck Institute for Psychiatry in Munich. He received his PhD. in neuroscience at the University of Granada, Spain. Dr. Fuster is Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and a member of the Brain Research Institute and the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the UCLA's School of Medicine.
Dr. Fuster's major honors and awards include: the title of Member of Honor of the Spanish Royal Academy of Medicine (1997); Signoret Prize (Université de La Sorbonne, Paris) (2000); Fyssen International Science Prize (2000); Doctor Honoris Causa, Universidad Miguel Hernández, Alicante, Spain (2003); Goldman-Rakic Prize for Cognitive Neuroscience (NARSAD) (2006); George Miller Prize of the Cognitive Neuroscience Society (2006); Doctor Honoris Causa, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (2008); Geschwind Lecturer, Harvard University (2009); Woolsey Lecturer, University of Wisconsin (2010); Elected Member, American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2010); Segerfalk Lecturer, University of Lund, Sweden (2010); Doctor Honoris Causa, Universidad Francisco Marroquín, Guatemala (2014). Dr. Fuster is the author of more than 200 articles and 8 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Reviews
"With this edition, Dr. Fuster continues to propagate earlier insights from previous decades, while layering on new developments from physiology, imaging, and causal manipulation studies of the present day...The Prefrontal Cortex has something for everyone." --World Neurosurgery
"This update of the epitome of classic books is a marvelous addition to the scientific literature and obligatory reading for all neuroscientists. Score: 93 - 4 Stars" --Doody's
"Once again, Dr. Fuster, the world's pre-eminent expert on the frontal lobes, has delivered an instant classic that should be read by everyone interested in understanding the link between brain and behavior." --Mark D'Esposito, Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology, Director, Henry H. Wheeler Jr. Brain Imaging Center, University of California, Berkeley, USA
"A classic that has graced the library of many of us since its first edition appeared 28 years ago now returns, splendidly updated. As a result this book will continue to be the go-to reference on the prefrontal cortex as we strive to understand more fully its critical role in brain function." --Marcus E. Raichle, Professor of Radiology and Neurology, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, USA