The Preclinical and Clinical Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids on Cardiovascular Health

Dr. Samaan is board-certified Cardiologist in the fields of Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology. He specializes in the prevention of coronary artery disease.

He is currently in private practice at Epic Cardiology as a Preventive Cardiologist. He previously worked as a Cardiology Fellow at Saint Vincent’s Hospital Manhattan and as Pediatric ER doctor at Emergency Medical Associates, Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Samaan has been involved in medical research in 4 continents including medical work in remote regions of South America, the Middle East and South Africa.

Dr. Samaan has written medical news articles published in major newspapers and has been a correspondent on CNBC and ABC News. He has also published in medical journals including the Texas Heart Institute Journal and the Journal of Health Care for the Poor and Underserved.