The Preclinical and Clinical Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids on Cardiovascular Health
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Preclinical and Clinical Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids on Cardiovascular Health is a comprehensive investigation into the cardiovascular health effects of marijuana use. As the prevalence of cannabis use increases both recreationally and clinically, a shroud of misinformation exists in academia, the public, and clinical realms. Further, since different studies show contradictory results it is hard to determine the exact benefits for cannabis use. This book will focus on a specific set of cardiovascular diseases plaguing the current population and the effects of cannabis will be addressed from numerous viewpoints including human physiological and clinical disease outcomes to issues in public health. By gathering this information in a way that addresses numerous viewpoints the book serves as a comprehensive reference and clinical guide
Key Features
- Compiles the numerous contradictory reports about the effects of marijuana and cardiovascular disease for ease in comparison
- Examines the mechanisms that have shown how marijuana use might contribute to the development of chronic cardiovascular conditions and/or acutely trigger cardiovascular events
- Includes coverage of the drug’s role in pharmacotherapy
Readership
Cardiology researchers, cardiologists, general practitioners and medical professionals that are interested in current the effects of cannabis and cannabinoids on heart health
Table of Contents
1. Current Perspectives on Cannabis and Heart disease
2. The physiology of cannabis and related compounds
3. The Underlying Mechanism and Temporal association of Marijuana use on Myocardial Infarctions
4. Interaction of Cannabis with the Electrical Characteristics of the Heart
5. The Ever-Growing Link between Cannabis and The Risk of Strokes
6. Cardiovascular Inflammation associated with Cannabis
7. Adolescent use of Cannabis and Cardiovascular Health
8. Cannabis use and its effect on Coronary Artery Disease
9. Cannabis use on Pregnancy Outcomes: Congenital Heart Disease and Malformations
10. Peripheral Vascular Diseases and Cannabis use
11. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 2nd August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174326
About the Editors
Rodney Samaan
Dr. Samaan is board-certified Cardiologist in the fields of Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology. He specializes in the prevention of coronary artery disease.
He is currently in private practice at Epic Cardiology as a Preventive Cardiologist. He previously worked as a Cardiology Fellow at Saint Vincent’s Hospital Manhattan and as Pediatric ER doctor at Emergency Medical Associates, Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Samaan has been involved in medical research in 4 continents including medical work in remote regions of South America, the Middle East and South Africa.
Dr. Samaan has written medical news articles published in major newspapers and has been a correspondent on CNBC and ABC News. He has also published in medical journals including the Texas Heart Institute Journal and the Journal of Health Care for the Poor and Underserved.
Affiliations and Expertise
ProgressiveMD, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Christopher Samaan
Christopher earned his degree in Biochemistry at Transylvania University where he also studies physics and engineering. He published several articles describing the discovery of novel compounds in nuclear chemistry. He proceeded to work as a firefighter and paramedic before attending Nova Soutneastern University Kiran C Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine. Passionate about medicine as well as new technological advancements he founded M1 Plus, a tech start-up that is exploring the way clinical and medical education is delivered to students through the use of virtual and augmented reality.
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.