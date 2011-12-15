Perfect your coding skills and position yourself for career advancement with real-world physician-based coding practice developed by leading coding educator Carol J. Buck. The Practice Step: Physician-Based Coding Cases, 2012 Edition presents realistic patient cases specific to outpatient physician settings to give you the extra practice you need to remain competitive in the medical coding marketplace, learn to code with both ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM, and prepare for the CPC® and CCS-P certification exams.