The Practice Step: Physician-Based Coding Cases, 2012 Edition - 1st Edition

The Practice Step: Physician-Based Coding Cases, 2012 Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Description

Perfect your coding skills and position yourself for career advancement with real-world physician-based coding practice developed by leading coding educator Carol J. Buck. The Practice Step: Physician-Based Coding Cases, 2012 Edition presents realistic patient cases specific to outpatient physician settings to give you the extra practice you need to remain competitive in the medical coding marketplace, learn to code with both ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM, and prepare for the CPC® and CCS-P certification exams.

Key Features

  • More than 130 cases covering 18 specialties provide comprehensive physician-based coding practice and reflect the latest CPC® and CCS-P certification exam outlines.

  • Abstracting questions test your knowledge and critical thinking skills.

  • Visually engaging design makes coding concepts more approachable.

  • Detailed rationales, ICD-9-CM code updates, and practical tips on a companion Evolve website enhance your coding accuracy and help you code more efficiently.

Table of Contents

1. Evaluation and Management

Case 1-1: Discharge Summary, Chest Pain

Case 1-2: Progress Note, Acute and Chronic Renal Failure

Case 1-3: Progress Note, Hypotension

Case 1-4: Discharge Summary, Cardiac Catheterization

Case 1-5: Nephrology Consultation, Hypertension

Case 1-6: Nephrology Consultation, Chronic Renal Failure

Case 1-7: Discharge Summary, End-Stage Renal Disease

Case 1-8: Discharge Summary, Hydronephrosis

Case 1-9: Progress Note, Hemoptysis

Case 1-10: Neurosurgery Consultation, Neck Injury

Case 1-11: Neurosurgery Consultation, Neck Pain

Case 1-12: Neurosurgery Consultation, Leg Pain

Case 1-13: Consultation, Intracerebral Hematoma

Case 1-14: Rehabilitation Consultation, Back Pain and SOB

Case 1-15: Urology Consultation, Oliguria

Case 1-16: Thoracic Medicine/Critical Care Progress Note, Lung Cancer

Case 1-17: Clinic Visit, Diarrhea

Case 1-18: Cardiology Consultation, Chest Pain and SOB

Case 1-19: Clinic Visit, Abdominal Pain

2. Anesthesiology

Case 2-1: Perforated Appendicitis

Case 2-2: Right Inguinal Herniorrhaphy

Case 2-3: Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy

Case 2-4: Left Breast Biopsy

Case 2-5: Amputation

Case 2-6: Umbilical Herniorrhaphy

Case 2-7: Takedown Colostomy and Cholecystectomy

Case 2-8: Modified Radical Mastectomy

Case 2-9: Incision and Drainage Of Perirectal Abscess

Case 2-10: Division and Insetting of Flap

Case 2-11: Intracerebral Hematoma

3. Cardiology

Case 3-1: Catheter Placement

Case 3-2: Chart Note, Therapeutic Apheresis

Case 3-3: Catheterization

Case 3-4: Coronary Artery Bypass Graft

Case 3-5: Intubation

Case 3-6: Dressing Change and Oversewing of Tracheostomy

Case 3-7: Thoracentesis

Case 3-8: Endarterectomy

Case 3-9: Angiogram

Case 3-10: Intra-aortic Balloon Pumping

4. Integumentary

Case 4-1: Excision, Cheek Lesion

Case 4-2: Right Breast Wide Excision

Case 4-3: Thenar Flap Coverage

Case 4-4: Division and Insert of Flap

Case 4-5: Laceration Repair

Case 4-6: Massive Debridement

Case 4-7: Minimal Debridement

Case 4-8: Amputation

Case 4-9: Nevus Excision

5. Emergency Medicine

Case 5-1: Forearm Abrasion and Swelling

Case 5-2: Vomiting

Case 5-3: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Case 5-4: Headache

Case 5-5: Closed Head Injury

Case 5-6: Sore Throat, Earache, and Sore Chest

Case 5-7: Thigh Redness

Case 5-8: Patellar Dislocation

Case 5-9: Leg Laceration

Case 5-10: Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea

Case 5-11: Scrotal Bleeding

Case 5-12: Dyspnea and Tachycardia

6. Medicine

Case 6-1: Echocardiogram

Case 6-2: Stress Test

Case 6-3: Cardiac Catheterization

Case 6-4: Cardiac Catheterization

Case 6-5: Right Heart Catheterization

Case 6-6: Bilateral Laser-Doppler

Case 6-7: Saphenous Vein Mapping

Case 6-8: Venous Ultrasound

Case 6-9: Extremities Ultrasound

Case 6-10: Renal Dialysis Progress Note

7. Gastroenterology

Case 7-1: Orogastric Tube Placement

Case 7-2: Splenectomy and Colectomy

Case 7-3: Gastrojejunostomy Placement

Case 7-4: Cystotomy

Case 7-5: Small Bowel Anastomosis

Case 7-6: Pyloroplasty

8. Nephrology

Case 8-1: Progress Note, Dialysis

Case 8-2: Progress Note, Peritoneal Dialysis

Case 8-3: Progress Note, Cycler PD

Case 8-4: Renal Tumor Excision

Case 8-5: Renal Mass

Case 8-6: Renal Tumor

Case 8-7: Dialysis Catheter Replacement

9. Neurology and Ophthalmology

Case 9-1: Intracerebral Hematoma

Case 9-2: Release of Ulnar Nerve and Cubital Tunnel

Case 9-3: Parietal Burr Holes

Case 9-4: Discectomy

Case 9-5: Carpal Tunnel

Case 9-6: Repair of Pseudomeningocele

Case 9-7: Laminectomy with Foraminotomy

Case 9-8: Laminotomy, Discectomy, and Foraminotomy

Case 9-9: Halo Crown and Vest

Case 9-10: Extracapsular Cataract

10. Obstetrics and Gynecology

Case 10-1: Abdominal Hysterectomy

Case 10-2: Dilation and Curettage

Case 10-3: Cesarean Section

Case 10-4: Labial Excision

Case 10-5: Dilation and Curettage

Case 10-6: Cervical Cerclage Preoperative Examination

Case 10-7: Suction Diltion and Curettage

Case 10-8: Cesarean with Tubal Ligation

Case 10-9: Cesarean Section

Case 10-10: OB Ultrasound

Case 10-11: Laparoscopic Drainage of Cyst

11. Orthopedics

Case 11-1: Arthroplasty and Spur Excision

Case 11-2: Meniscectomy, Knee

Case 11-3: Plical Excision

Case 11-4: Medial Meniscectomy, Knee

Case 11-5: Steroid Injection

Case 11-6: Open Reduction Internal Fixation

Case 11-7: Fascial Sling Arthroplasty

Case 11-8: Excision Bone Tumor

Case 11-9: Carpal Tunnel Release

Case 11-10: Debridement of Chondromalacia

Case 11-11: Excision of Mass, Bursa

Case 11-12: Excision of Mass, Finger

Case 11-13: Arthroplasty, Hip

12. Otorhinolaryngology

Case 12-1: Tympanostomy

Case 12-2: Direct Laryngoscopy

Case 12-3: Myringotomy with Tympanostomy

Case 12-4: Adenoidectomy

Case 12-5: Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy

Case 12-6: Esophagoscopy with Dilation

Case 12-7: Cervical Node Excision

Case 12-8: Septoplasty

Case 12-9: Mandibular Angle Fracture

Case 12-10: Brachial Cleft Fistula Repair

Case 12-11: Incus and Stapes Mobilization

Case 12-12: Ethmoidectomy, Sphenoidotomy, and Septoplasty

Case 12-13: Tarsorrhaphy

13. Pathology

Case 13-1: L3-4 Disc

Case 13-2: Uterus, Bilateral Tubes, and Ovaries

Case 13-3: Placenta

Case 13-4: Cervical Disc

Case 13-5: Cervical Disc

Case 13-6: Endometrial Curettage

Case 13-7: Cerebral Hematoma

Case 13-8: Necrotic Fascia

Case 13-9: Myxoma

Case 13-10: Soleus Muscle

14. Pediatrics, Neonatology, and Adolescent Medicine

Case 14-1: Well-Child Check

Case 14-2: NICU Progress Note, Prematurity with Respiratory Difficulty

Case 14-3: Progress Note, Ventilator Assist

Case 14-4: NICU Progress Note, Ventilator Assist

Case 14-5: Circumcision

Case 14-6: Newborn Report

15. Diagnostic Radiology

Case 15-1: CT of Brain

Case 15-2: X-Ray, Chest

Case 15-3: Cranial CT

Case 15-4: X-Ray, Chest

Case 15-5: CT of Abdomen and Pelvis

Case 15-6: Gallbladder Ultrasound

Case 15-7: Ultrasound, Kidneys

Case 15-8: Catheter Placement

Case 15-9: Stress Test

Case 15-10: Ventilation-Perfusion Lung Scan

Case 15-11: Head Ultrasound

Case 15-12: Abdominal X-Ray, UVC Catheter Placement

Case 15-13: Neonatal Cystourethrogram

16. Intervention Radiology and Radiation Oncology

Case 16-1: CT-Guided Liver Biopsy

Case 16-2: CT-Guided Lung Mass Biopsy

Case 16-3: Lumbar Puncture

Case 16-4: Ultrasound-Guided Paracentesis

Case 16-5: Catheter Placement

Case 16-6: Carotid Angiogram

Case 16-7: Aortogram

Case 16-8: Tube Placement

Case 16-9: Fistulogram

Case 16-10: Extremity Angiogram

Case 16-11: Abdominal Aortogram

Case 16-12: Inpatient Consultation, Radiology Oncology

Case 16-13: Treatment Planning Note, Radiation Oncology

Case 16-14: Simulation Note, Radiation Oncology

17. Urology

Case 17-1: Native Kidney Biopsy

Case 17-2: Cystoscopy

Case 17-3: Catheterization

Case 17-4: Cystoscopy and Retrograde Pyelogram

Case 17-5: Kidney Biopsy

Case 17-6: Native Kidney Biopsy

Case 17-7: Ureteral Stent Change

Case 17-8: Multiple Bladder Biopsies

Case 17-9: Fulguration and Penile Lesion Biopsy

Case 17-10: Hydrocele Repair

18. General Surgery

Case 18-1: Perforated Appendicitis

Case 18-2: Right Inguinal Herniorrhaphy

Case 18-3: Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy

Case 18-4: Stab Wound

Case 18-5: Left Breast Biopsy

Case 18-6: Amputation

Case 18-7: Umbilical Herniorrhaphy

Case 18-8: Colostomy and Cholecystectomy

Case 18-9: Modified Radical Mastectomy

Case 18-10: Incision and Drainage of Perirectal Abscess

Case 18-11: Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter Placement

Appendix A: Coding Answers to Patient Cases

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

