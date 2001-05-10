The Practice of Reservoir Engineering (Revised Edition), Volume 36

This revised edition of the bestselling Practice of Reservoir Engineering has been written for those in the oil industry requiring a working knowledge of how the complex subject of hydrocarbon reservoir engineering can be applied in the field in a practical manner. Containing additions and corrections to the first edition, the book is a simple statement of how to do the job and is particularly suitable for reservoir/production engineers as well as those associated with hydrocarbon recovery.

This practical book approaches the basic limitations of reservoir engineering with the basic tenet of science: Occam's Razor, which applies to reservoir engineering to a greater extent than for most physical sciences - if there are two ways to account for a physical phenomenon, it is the simpler that is the more useful. Therefore, simplicity is the theme of this volume.

Reservoir and production engineers, geoscientists, petrophysicists, and those involved in the management of oil and gas fields will want this edition.